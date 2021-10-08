Meet Anuradha Doddaballapur, a cardiovascular scientist from Bengaluru and the cricket captain of Germany

Anuradha is also the first woman to pick up four consecutive wickets in T20 Internationals



Agathe Agathe Aithu!! (It will happen, it will happen, it has happened!! in Kannada) began a tweet from the official handle of the German Womens Cricket last August. Their captain had just delivered a feat no other woman in international cricket has: four wickets in four balls in a T20 International. While the lower-ranked Austria failed 40/3 in 14 overs and chased 198 at the Seebarn Cricket Centre, she further crushed them in the next over with a four-wicket girl. In the 18th over, the medium pacer took another to finish with an astonishing bowling figure (three overs, two girls, one run and five wickets). Whoever tweeted from the account of the German women’s cricket team wanted to pay a small tribute to Anuradha Doddabellapur in her native language.

More accolades awaited Anuradha. She led the team to an impressive 5-0 series win that witnessed a slew of records: two hat-tricks, first T20I century, first T20I five-for and an unbeaten opening partnership across all T20Is. Another 5-0 win over France this year expanded the T20I teams’ winning streak to 14. The hitherto little-known German cardiovascular scientist has been getting interview requests for an achievement in a game, which is a serious hobby for her.

But cricket caught her interest in science.

Anuradha Doddaballapur with her teammates | Photo credit: Jagadesh Devan

Anuradha grew up in Basavanagudi, a residential area in South Bengal. Like many middle-class fathers of the time in Bengaluru, she too was an avid cricketer. The live games and their televised reruns were hard to miss. A youngster from her town named Rahul Dravid made all his presence felt in international cricket. But Anuradha was more attracted to a cricketer from another country. The zinc-stained, terrifyingly fast bowler from South Africa: Allan Donald.

On a Sunday morning from Frankfurt, where she now lives, she reminisces about her 90s childhood over the phone. Dosas from Vidyarthi Bhavan and CTR. Traffic-free roads. And, more endearingly, the weekend cricket matches with her brother, cousins ​​and uncle in the front yard of her ancestral home. Despite her fondness for Donald, Anuradha cast leg spider in her early days.

She also remembers what she calls the moment of reckoning in her cricketing career. I was in 7th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls school and a classmate who played for Karnataka then told me about a trial under 16. I called home from one of those one rupee coin phones and said I would be late.

A few weeks later, Anuradha made her debut for the Karnataka U-16 side. In the decade that followed, she played for the U-19 side, the senior state team and South Zone. Some of her teammates like Veda Krishnamurthy, Vanitha VR, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Karuna Jain and Mamatha Maben went on to play for India. She too could have chosen to focus more on her serious hobby than on her burgeoning interest in science. The following for women’s cricket in India was almost absent at the time. It wasn’t a great career choice. So she moved to the UK in 2008 for a Masters in Medical Genetics at Newcastle University. Three years later, she was in Frankfurt for a PhD in cardiovascular biology at Goethe University. She is now a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research.

What if women’s cricket in India now had the following? Would she have chosen cricket over science? Anuradha pauses before saying: I think I still would have gone to the UK. It might have taken me a little longer to decide.

Although she chose science over cricket for her profession, she never let go of the game. It had become part of her life. Wherever she went, she looked for it. If she couldn’t find a team, she formed one.

During her three-year stay in England she played for Newcastle University, South North Cricket Club and Northumberland womens county side. At least England was a cricket country and it wasn’t that hard to find women who played cricket. Frankfurt, where she moved to in 2011, was a different story. It had no women’s team. So she did what she did as a young girl in Basavanagudi; play with the boys.

It was uncomfortable for the men playing against the Frankfurt Cricket Club (FCC). They were surprised to see a woman bowling at them. And I don’t think they were very happy when they came out, she adds with a laugh.

Despite Anuradha outdoing the guys, Anuradha had the idea to start a women’s team for FCC in 2015. There was a problem that there were hardly any players to choose from.

Cricket is a fringe sport in Germany. Most of those who play the game are people who come from an experienced cricket country. Participation is scarcer for women. Right, so there’s no team to choose from; so let’s build one, Anuradha thought. She started coaching, took a certified course and started teaching beginners the basics.

Eight months in 2015 she put together a women’s team. Six years later she won the top tournament with them for the first time, the German Bundesliga. She came. She saw. She didn’t find a team; so made one. And, she conquered.

She has been part of the German side since 2013. She has played 18 T20Is including the one that got the teams Twitter handle to tweet in Kannada. She smiles when asked. But besides the amusement of seeing a Kannada phrase in the handle of a German team are multiculturalism and camaraderie. All players are extremely proud to wear the German jersey. But some of us have roots in different parts of the world. Kenya, Australia, USA, India.” There are two other Bangladeshis, Karthika Vijayaraghavan and Sharanya Sadarangani, on the team. “So sometimes, except English and German, we switch these sentences around [in our native languages and ]. And, agathe is one of them.

Germany was outside the top 40 in the ICC T20I rankings when T20I status was granted to all international competitions in 2018. They are now 24th. Anuradha would have loved to lead them to a World Cup participation. It would take several years of constant progress for Germany to get there. Anuradha, 34, may not be playing but would love to see the next generation of players get there.

She has already volunteered at the cricket board in a number of coaching, recruitment and promotion activities.

“You may not always get the results you want right away. But you have to keep trying.” Anuradha is not talking about cricket here. She talks about her other area of ​​interest: science. “Sometimes you have to work for months or years on an experiment or a hypothesis, and you fail. There is more failure than success in science. But you go back and try again.”

The requirement of resilience. That is what Anuradha believes connects cricket and science.