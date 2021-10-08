Sports
Big Ten football and the best picks and predictions from game experts, week 6
Every year we have a small friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We bring you our expert picks and predictions on all league games at the spread, and straight through the season. And as an added bonus you didn’t even know you craved, we’ll be throwing six of the week’s top games onto the college football slate. We are the judge and jury on that one, and if there’s a tie with one of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
So we’re moving into the first half of the 2021 season, a season that seems to be much more normal than what we saw last year. The overall winner of our small selection contest gets a fully paid pat on the back, so let’s get started.
As a reminder, if there is an asterisk next to the pick, it means that the team will win, but will not cover.
EXAMPLE:
If You Think Ohio State Will Win Min-3.5 Over Michigan: OSU
If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for week 6, but first our results after week 5.
RESULTS UNTIL NOW
@PhilHarrisonBW: 63-23 SE, 42-44 ATS
@MarkRussell1975: 68-18 SE, 46-40 ATS
Josh Keatley16: 59-27 SE, 42-44 ATS
CONSENSUS CHOICE: 64-22 SE, 39-47 ATS
First up… Big Ten games
Michigan State in Rutgers
Saturday 9 Oct.
Afternoon EDT | Big Ten Network
Line: Michigan State -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan state
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
Josh Keatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Michigan State
Wisconsin in Illinois
Saturday 9 Oct.
3:30 p.m. EDT | Big Ten Network
Typical Line: Wisconsin -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
Josh Keatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Wisconsin
Penn State in Iowa
Saturday 2 Oct
Penn State in Iowa
4:00 PM EDT | Fox
Typical Line: Iowa -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
Josh Keatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Iowa
Michigan in Nebraska
Saturday 2 Oct
Michigan in Nebraska
7:30 PM EDT | ABC
Typical Line: Michigan -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
Josh Keatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Michigan
Next… Pick Six (Biggest Non-Big Ten Games)
Oklahoma vs Texas
Saturday 2 Oct
Afternoon EDT | ABC
Typical Line: Oklahoma -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Texas
Josh Keatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Oklahoma
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Saturday 2 Oct
Afternoon EDT | ESPN
Typical Line: Be Miss -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: be Miss
@MarkRussell1975: Arkansas
Josh Keatley16: Arkansas
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Arkansas
Georgia in Auburn
Saturday 2 Oct
Arkansas in Georgia
3:30 p.m. EDT | CBS
Typical Line: Georgia -15.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
Josh Keatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Georgia
Boise State at BYU
Saturday 2 Oct
3:30 p.m. EDT | ABC
Typical Line: BYU -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: BYU
@MarkRussell1975: BYU
Josh Keatley16: Boise State
CONSENSUS CHOICE: BYU
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Saturday 2 Oct
7:30 PM EDT | ACC network
Typical Line: Virginia Tech -0.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: our lady
@MarkRussell1975: Virginia Tech
Josh Keatley16: Our lady
CONSENSUS CHOICE: Our lady
