Ferris hockey team ready to take on Western Michigan





BIG RAPIDS Ferris State hockey coach Bob Daniels is well aware of the challenge his team faces in this weekend’s home-and-home series against Western Michigan University.

Ferris opens week two with a road trip to WMU’s Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo on Friday before returning home for a 7:07 PM date with the Broncos at Ewigleben Ice Arena on Saturday.

After a heart-pounding win over NCHC foe Miami, the Bulldogs will face their state rival and closest geographic opponent in the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday and Saturday.

Now, led by Pat Ferschweiler, the Broncos hit the road and last weekend closed the Ohio State Buckeyes in non-league action 3-1 as their set-up. They return all 10 of their top-ten scorers from a year ago, including the ever-dangerous blue-line rocket launcher Ronnie Attard (Philadelphia Flyers). In 25 games, the Broncos had six goalscorers with more than 18 points a year ago. Also back is starting keeper Brandon Bussi, who missed much of the season last season with an injury but put in strong numbers as a freshman, as well as Alex Aslanidis, who scored 613 minutes into goal and a 5-3-1 record of a year. brings back ago. The Bulldogs got off to a balanced start, scoring four goals in each game to open the campaign and getting points from 12 different skaters. Sophomore Sam Skinner and freshman Bradley Marek each scored their first collegiate goals, while freshman Kaleb Ergang took his first collegiate point. Ferris State sophomore Logan Stein shone in Saturday’s game and made some highlights in the second period (12 stops alone) to keep the Bulldogs within a Redhawks goal. Theres still a lot of areas for improvement, Daniels said. In terms of puck movement, we were sometimes our own worst enemy. There were times in the game with puck possession, we turned the puck around. Western is a very good team. This could be just as good for a western team as they have had in a long time. They were a damn good team a year ago. They can be as much a team as they can be all year round. So we still have a lot to learn before Friday’s game. The win was Stein’s first collegiate win. I have to give Logan Stein credit, Daniels said. He was really high. He got a lot of shots to deal with. Our ability to keep them off the scoreboard on the PK was critical. Dallas Tulik (born in Kalamazoo) leads the Bulldogs in the score (0-3-3) while five Bulldogs have two points each (Liam MacDougall, Bradley Marek, Stepan Pokorny, Jake Transit, Antonio Venuto) in Ferris’ first two games state. Ferris State Athletics contributed to this report.

