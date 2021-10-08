India Community Center Honors Johnson and Johnson R&D Head Mathai Mammen at Annual Gala, Raising $257,000 | Worldwide Indian

dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Research and Development for the Janssen Pharmaceuticals wing of Johnson & Johnson, received the annual Inspire award from India Community Centers for his work developing the single shot J&J Covid-19 vaccine, at the annual banquet of the organization on October. 2.

J&J, BioNTech and Moderna had never made vaccines before. But everyone saw the public health crisis that happened as 10,000 people died every day and wanted to help, said Mammen, who was interviewed at the gala by Divya Ganesan, a freshman at Stanford University, and co-founder of Real Talk Ed.

It was unthinkable to make a vaccine in such a short time. This would typically be a seven-year process, Mammen said, noting that 600 people at J&J mobilized 24 hours a day/seven days a week to develop a vaccine. We broke all our normal processes, the Indian American said. We had invested in good science that we put into practice.

The trip was unlike anything we had ever seen. For 14 months no one ever took a day off. I don’t think the world recognizes what it took to make this vaccine, Mammen said.

On October 5, Johnson and Johnson announced that it has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to approve its third-injection/booster vaccine. The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biologics is expected to meet Oct. 14-15 to consider requests from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to add booster doses for their Covid-19 vaccines, CNN reported.

ICCs 18e The annual gala was held virtually for the second time, in accordance with Covid-19 safety protocols, which discourage gatherings of large groups indoors. A friendly yet competitive live auction, followed by a lively pledge, quickly raised over $257,000 in support of the community center, a second home for many Indian American seniors and youth.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, the ICC closed its doors and laid off its staff, in accordance with California’s stay-at-home mandates. The organization lost much of its revenue and ran a $1.2 million deficit. Two Paycheck Protection Programs loans for $384,000 and $355,000 that were subsequently waived have enabled ICC to remain viable and reopen its doors.

ICC has expanded to four locations, including its headquarters in Milpitas, California; a second location in Cupertino; a Tri-Valley location in Dublin; and a center in the center of the peninsula to serve Palo Alto, Los Altos, Mountain View, Menlo Park, and Atherton.

The pandemic has enabled the organization to bring its programs to Indian Americans in the US, ICC executive director Raj Desai told India West. People were bored at home. The Zoom platform allowed us to connect with new communities, he said.

The organization’s core programs, including Bollywood dance, karaoke night, fitness programs and yoga for seniors, were reformatted to be held via Zoom.

With doors reopening, ICC’s signature senior programs, one of the organization’s most attended initiatives, are currently held virtually at its mid-peninsula and Tri-Valley locations, and in person at the centers of Milpitas and cupertino.

The table tennis center in Milpitas, headed by coach Rajul Sheth, sent four of its students to the Tokyo Olympics this year.

ICC was founded 18 years ago with the goal of uniting the growing Indian-American community in the San Francisco Bay Areas, Silicon Valley. We started the organization with children who came to our programs. Now they are in their twenties and thirties; we want to create programs that are relevant to their lives now, that will help them celebrate and preserve their Indian culture, Desai said. The little ones are still there: people see the relevance for their children, but how do we involve the parents?

In a speech at the gala, ICC Board Chairman Talat Hasan said: Our focus has always been and will continue to be on our children and our seniors; for it is they who guide our actions and who represent our values.

The live auction included a vacation in Costa Rica: Rao Pokkala placed the winning bid of $4,000. Financial advisor Deepak Ganju won an 8-day, 7-night stay in an elegant villa in Croatia, with his winning bid of $5,195.

Ananthalakshmi Anbuselvan was the only one to bid for a stay in a private residence in the Languedoc, in the south of France, and got it for his opening bid of $6,995. Several ICC supporters pledged during the donation round, which started at $25,000.

The evening concluded with a performance by New York singer-songwriter Neel Nadkarni, who delivered a mix of Bollywood and R&B.