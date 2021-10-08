Russell Wilson’s status rises in the air after Seattle Seahawks lose to Los Angeles Rams with finger injury

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks now have more than a historically leaky defense and an early deficit in the NFC West standings to worry about. For one of the few times in the past decade, Russell Wilson’s health has also been a concern.

Wilson was knocked out of their 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night after injuring the middle finger of his pitching hand in the third quarter. He returned for one series, but was replaced by Geno Smith, who led a touchdown drive to give Seattle (2-3) hope, but then threw an interception to all but the win for the Rams (4-1) .

After the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called the injury a “severe sprained finger” and said it’s too early to give a timetable for Wilson’s return. Carroll also said he didn’t know if Wilson needed surgery.



“There is a lot of work to be done to assess all of that,” said Carroll. “Russell is one of the greatest healers of all time, and he will do everything he can to come back as soon as possible.”

The Seahawks have a brief farewell before traveling to Pittsburgh on October 17 to play against the Steelers. Wilson has not missed a game in his NFL career. He has made 149 consecutive starts, the longest streak by an active quarterback.

Wilson was unavailable to the media after the game.

Smith replaced Wilson early in the fourth quarter and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to narrow Los Angeles’ lead to 16-14. Metcalf’s second TD of the evening was a 10-play, 98-yard drive with Smith hitting 5 for 5, prompting the crowd at Lumen Field to yell “GE-NO! GE-NO!”

Wilson slammed his throwing hand into Aaron Donald’s arm on an incomplete third quarter. The FOX broadcast later showed that the tip of Wilson’s finger was bent down unnaturally. He was examined on the sidelines for several minutes by the Seahawks team doctor and members of their athletic training staff, who watched Wilson hold a football and then bandage his finger.

Wilson returned for the Seahawks’ next drive and threw one short pass on a three-and-a-half. He was replaced by Smith when Seattle came into possession. After Smith’s touchdown pass to Metcalf, Wilson ran down the sidelines to celebrate with teammates, knocking a player on the helmet with his left hand.

Carroll said “everyone was together” about the decision to bring Smith in, adding that Wilson “knows his body” and knew he wouldn’t help them with an injured finger.

“He wasn’t able to hold the ball like he had to, to throw it, because we were going to throw the ball, and we had to throw it everywhere. We didn’t know what he was going to be. He was just insecure… If he could have done it, he would have done it.”

Wilson went 11-of-16 for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception on a tipped pitch. Smith went 10-of-17 for 131 yards, adding 23 yards rushing on three attempts. His interception was on a pitch intended for Tyler Lockett, who fell to the ground.

“Geno did a really good job, with a lot of command,” said Carroll. “We could do all kinds of things with him out there. He handled all the communication beautifully and played really well. We had a chance to win a football game. With all that, we had a chance to win the football game with the ball in our hands and a few minutes to go.”

The Seahawks, who played Chris Carson (neck) and tight end Gerald Everett (COVID-19/reserve) without running back, led 7-3 at halftime before the Rams opened the third quarter with consecutive touchdown drives. Los Angeles finished with a total charge of 476 yards, 68 of which came on a botched Matthew Stafford pass that DeSean Jackson caught between cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Jamal Adams.

The Seahawks held the Rams in third place at 2-of-10, but ended up with just one sack and three official hits on Stafford.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Seattle has allowed more than 450 yards in four consecutive games, the longest streak in team history and tied for longest streak in NFL history.

“We have s— we have to fix, and everyone knows that,” said security Quandre Diggs, who had his second interception in as many weeks. “Eventually you either do your job or you’re not ready for this kind of atmosphere. Just simple.”

Smith, 30, is in his third season with the Seahawks. During his first two times, he’d only tried five passes in the cleaning service. Smith’s touchdown pass was his first since 2017, the year he made his most recent start. His 98-yard drive was the longest of his career and the Seahawks’ longest touchdown drive since Week 17 of the 2018 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Smith made 29 starts in two seasons with the New York Jets after drafting him in the second round in 2013. He was asked what he wants to show the NFL when he gets a call in Pittsburgh next Sunday.

“I just want to win,” he said. “That’s all that matters. I just want to win.”