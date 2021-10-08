Sports
Championship Week Finals Day PREVIEW: Dream11 European Cricket Championship Matches 21 to 24
European Cricket Network will broadcast four T10 matches live on Day 20 of the 2021 Dream11 European Cricket Championship on Friday, October 8.
With 92 exciting T10 games on the books, we have reached the business end of the inaugural Dream11 European Cricket Championship. Which team will be CHAMPIONS!!
teams
EN XI England XI (15-2 overall)
NICE Belgium (11-6 overall)
ENG XI Netherlands XI (11-5-1 overall)
SPA Spain (9-8-1 overall)
ITA Italy (8-9 overall) [Eliminated]
OR Austria (9-7-1 overall) [Eliminated]
2021 European Cricket Championship
Stroke stats
Bowling Stats
Field Statistics
__________________
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK | ELIMINATOR 3 – MATCH 21 (ECC21.093)
NETHERLANDS XI (NED XI) v SPAIN (SPA)
0700 GMT | 0900 MET | 1230 IS
ENG XI Group stage timeline: WWWWWWLW NO (Average score for 130, average score against 92)
ENG XI Championship week Timeline: WWLLWLL (Average score for 107, average score against 104)
SPA Group stage Timeline: lW NR WWWLWLWL (Average score for 119, average score against 113)
SPA Championship Week Timeline: LLLLWWW (Average score for 102, average score against 138)
NETHERLANDS XI (ENG XI)
Captain: Sebastian Braat
wicket keeper: Ratha Alphonse
Projected top order: Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat
Projected opening Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein
Spin options: Clayton Floyd, Julian de Mey
Trainer: Pierce Fletcher
NETHERLANDS XI Key players:
Sebastian Braat, skipper with six T20 caps to his name. A dynamic, fast bowling all-rounder with immense experience against top quality competition. has muscled 185 runs in 16 innings. Has taken 18 wickets with the ball, including a best return of 4-16.
Boris Gorlee, young, up and coming talent, representing the Dutch under-19 team, amassed an unbeaten 55 from 29 balls to take home his first player of the match award against Romania. Third highest scorer for NED XI with 320 runs in 15 innings.
Musa Nadeem Ahmad, star batter, the southpaw scored a quickfire 70* off 27 balls vs Spain on Monday, the second-highest scorer for NED XI with 323 runs in 16 strokes. Can also roll his arm when needed, picked up a few wickets, he’s a good outfielder.
Clayton Floyd, talented all-rounder and smart left arm spinner. Collected 115 from just 35 balls vs Romania in week 2 and achieved a historic first-ever T10 international hundred. His knock included 15 towering maxims. Highest scorer for NED XI with 352 runs in 15 innings and is now joint highest wicket taker in the tournament with 21 wickets.
Vivian Kingma, fast bowler with international experience. He played in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup squad. A capable new ball bowler who can move the ball in the air and off the court. Bowled well in week 2 without much success but one of the wickets lately.
Ryan Klein, right arm fast bowler, became only the second bowler to take a T10 international HAT-TRICK – scalping 3-14 vs Austria. Has taken a total of 16 wickets in 16 matches.
SPAIN (SPAIN)
Captain: Christian Munoz Mills
wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed
Projected top order: Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem
Projected opening Bowlers: Atif Mehmood, Adeel Raja
Spin options: Jack Perman, Yasir Ali
Trainer: Dave Gelling
SPAIN Key players:
Kuldeep Lalic, has garnered attention in ECS compositions for his all-around performances for the past two seasons. Joint 2nd highest wicket taker for SPA scalping of 14 wickets in 17 matches with a 3-6 best take. Also scored 119 runs.
Hamza Saleem, Extremely talented all-rounder, who made his international debut in the recent T20 Series victory over Germany. Can make things happen with the ball and is a left-handed quality bat that can get over the fence with ease. Top scorer for SPA with 389 runs in 17 innings, including FOUR player of the match awards, showing his superb batting. Broke FOUR fifties in the tournament – most of them together in the tournament.
Yasir Ali, consistently one of the best batsmen in Spain over the past decade and can chip the ball with vital wickets. The all-rounder struggled in the opening week, but seems to have recovered his form towards the business end of the tournament. The opener scored an unbeaten 46 off 28 balls vs AUT in the first eliminator.
Atif Mehmood, the left-arm medium pacer is the death-over specialist for Spain and has been very successful throughout the tournament, taking 16 wickets in 15 games.
Jack Perman, classy batter of the highest order, impressed by his quick runscoring ability in the opening week, has continued his fine streak this week, second-highest scorer for SPA with 314 runs in 15 innings. Played a vital role in bringing Spain to Finals Day Friday.
Host nation Spain has suddenly found their niche and has a three-game winning streak, while the Netherlands XI have only won one game in their last five appearances; after illness, the camp struck. Spain will try to maintain momentum and keep an eye on new turmoil.
The last time they met: ECC21.074 | NED XI 128 final SPA 38 (4 Oct 2021)
Match Prediction: Netherlands XI (NED XI) returns with a comprehensive win.
__________________
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK | QUALIFICATION 1 – MATCH 22 (ECC21.094)
ENGLAND XI (ENG XI) v BELGI (BEL)
0900 GMT | 1100 MET | 1430 IS
EN XI Group stage timeline: WWWWLWWWWW (Average score for 128, average score against 91)
EN XI Championship Week Timeline: WWLWWWW (Average score for 149, average score against 104)
NICE Group stage Timeline: WWWWLWLLWW (Average score for 134, average score against 119)
NICE Championship Week Timeline: WWWLL (Average score for 139, average score against 121)
ENGLAND XI (ENG XI)
Captain: Dan Lincoln
wicket keeper: Dan Lincoln, Alex Mellor
Projected top four: Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Alex Mellor
Projected opening Bowlers: Zum Ahktar, Andy Rishton, Rich Edwards
Spin options: Alex Russell, Sam Pearce, Max Uttley, Tom Bevan
Trainer: Tom Lambert
ENGLAND XI Key players:
Sam PearceWales captain and bowling all-rounder, he represented Glamorgan in this summer’s T20 Blast and the Royal London One Day Cup. Pearce also led Wales to the semi-finals of the NCCA Over-50s competition this summer. Joint top wicket taker in the tournament with 21 wickets including a best return of 3-19. Took ENG XI to a memorable win vs NED XI who shot 28 from 10 balls.
Alex Mellor, the most experienced player on the side at 31 and a former Warwickshire CCC player. Third highest scorer for ENG XI with 294 runs in 15 innings, including a brilliant 70 off 26 balls vs CZR in Week 3.
Harrison Ward, the hard hitting left-handed batter plays for Sussex CCC. The opener had been cold for a while, but is back between runs. The tournament’s highest scorer looted 512 runs in 16 games with a strike rate of 268. He bombed two half-centuries on Thursday and now has the most of the fifty, FOUR, to his name.
Dan Lincoln, skipperWicket-keeper and former professional footballer with Reading FC, he has played for Glamorgan and Kent in county cricket for the past two years and brings experience to this young squad. The right-hander didn’t start well, but turned it around when it mattered with a blistering match that won the century against Italy in the Group C final. Second highest scorer in the tournament with 482 runs in 17 games.
Rich Edwards, right arm medium pacer and lower order hard hitter, joint second highest wicket taker for ENG XI scalping 18 wickets in 16 games. Returns from 1-1 vs NED XI on Tuesday.
BELGIUM (BEL)
Captain: Sheikh Sheraz
wicket keeper: Ali Raza
Projected top order: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Mohammed,Ali RazaSheik Sheraz,Saber Zakhil
Projected opening Bowlers:Adnan Razzaqi, Khalid Ahmadic
Spin options:Sheikh Sheraz,Student Ekramic
Trainer: Abhijit Harikrishna Khan
BELGI Key players:
Saber Zakhil, formidable batter, is currently fourth in the world for hit six this year in T20i with 19 in seven games. Second highest scorer for BEL who looted 298 runs with a SR of 235 and earned three Player of the Match awards. He can also chip in crucial wickets in the middle overs and has collected SEVEN wickets so far.
Aziz Mohammad, destructive righthanded batter who impressed last season in ECS tournaments in Spain and most recently in the Netherlands. Collected 88 runs in six games with a brisk SR of 282 in opening week before getting injured. The opener looked great this week, bringing his tally to 348 runs in 13 games with a staggering 280 batting rate. The opener has the best batting rate (two innings minimum). Also picked up SIX wickets.
Ali Raza, Wicket-keeper batter, very good behind the stumps and slightly better in front. Highest scorer for BEL with 375 runs in 16 innings. Is in great shape and has FOUR fifties to his credit – most in ECC21.
Adnan Razzaq, right arm pacer that has a decent pace and is consistent with the ball. Highest wicket taker for his side scalping 13 wickets in 14 matches.
England XI seem invincible at the moment and have become the favorite to lift the trophy. But if there’s one team that can stop ENG XI, it’s Belgium. Despite taking three defeats after a fast start, BEL bounced back to winning ways by beating a strong NED XI. Both sides have beaten each other before and will be looking for another win to brag about.
The last time they met: ECC21.090 | ENG XI 179 def BEL 99 (7 Oct 2021)
Match Prediction: England XI (ENG XI) to advance to the final.
__________________
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK | QUALIFICATION 2 – MATCH 23 (ECC21.095)
TB v TB
1200 GMT | 1400 MET | 1730 IS
STAY TUNED…
__________________
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK | FINAL – MATCH 24 (ECC21.096)
TB v TB
1500 GMT | 1700 MET | 2030 IS
STAY TUNED…
Tune in to the LIVE action from Spain Monday to Friday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST *
Sources
2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/european-cricket-championship/news/championship-week-finals-day-preview-dream11-european-cricket-championship-matches-21-to-24-t10-cricket-live
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
