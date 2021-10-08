Sports
Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 8
Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles weekly state football rankings.
Thursday’s results
Baconton Charter (Ga.) 57, Barbour Co. 6
Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13
Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7
Chelsea 41, Huffman 34
Clarke Co. 54, JU Blacksher 8
Elberta 31, LeFlore 12
Glenwood 62, Hooper 6
Helena 31, Calera 21
JF Shields 22, AL Johnson 12
James Clemens 31, Grissom 13
Lauderdale Co. 13, Phil Campbell 6
Macon East 50, Banks Aca. 22
Madison Aca. 42, Madison Co. 7
McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31
Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood 0
Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7
Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14
Ramsay 28, John Carroll 6
Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0
Sidney Lanier 45, Russell Co. 23
Vigor 21, Faith Mobile 19
Westminster-Huntsville 35, St. John Paul II 7
SEE ALSO: ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 8
Results from last week
Thursday’s results
BB Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7
BC Rain 39, LeFlore 0
Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7
dallas co. 48, Sumter Central 0
Fayetteville 50, Randolph Co. 8
GW Long 49, Zion Chapel 0
Huntsville 56, Albertville 21
liberty co. (Fla.) 40, Northside Methodist 21
Lincoln 27, Corner 26
Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7
Parker 48, John Carroll 0
Patrician 43, South Choctaw Aca. 0
Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0
Sumiton Chr. 28, Gaylesville 12
Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22
Winterboro 58, Talladega Co. Central 0
Friday results
Addison 37, cold springs 13
Alabama Chr. 55, Ashford 16
Alexandria 35, Hayden 0
Aliceville 46, Lamar Co. 28
American Chr. 49, Holt 0
Andalusia 41, Headland 2
Anniston 55, White Plains 12
Arab 17, Pell City 6
Ariton 49, Abbeville 6
Autauga Aca. 21, Munroe (Fla.) 12
Autaugaville 69, Barbour Co. 0
Baker 61, Murphy 19
Banks Ac. 46, Abbeville Chr. 13
Bayside Aca. 28, Flomaton 21
Bb 59, Lynn 18
bibb co. 55, Wilcox Central 8
Billingsley 47, Verbena 8
Blount 40, Robertsdale 7
Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21
Brantley 46, Samson 18
Briarwood 28, Shades Valley 7
Brooks 27, Western Limestone 20
Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8
Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3
Catholic-Montgomery 63, Pike Co. 0
Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12
Central Clay Co. 62, Talladega 7
Central Phoenix City 21, Auburn 7
Cherokee Co. 34, Munford 21
Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7
Childersburg 41, Beulah 21
Choctaw Co. 54, AL Johnson 0
Clarke Co. 74, Washington Co. 0
Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson-Olin 14
Cleveland 49, Southeast Blount 0
Coosa Valley 34, Cornerstone-Columbiana 6
Cottonwood 36, Houston Co. 22
Cullman 17, Decatur 14
Dadeville 60, Goshen 0
Dale Co. 33, Bullock Co. 12
Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7
DAR 15, St. John Paul II 10
Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14
Deshler 49, Wilson 6
Dora 32, Fultondale 0
Dothan 29, Carroll Ozark 15
East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28
East Limestone 48, Lawrence Co. 14
Edgewood 39, Lakeside 34
Elba 47, Geneva Co. 7
Escambia Aca. 22, Chipley (Fla.) 7
Eufaula 33, Valley 0
Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6
Fairview 21, Boaz 18
Fort Dale Aca. 54, Hooper 35
Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0
Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6
Fyffe 45, Plainview 19
Gadsden City 21, Tuscaloosa Co. 16
Geneva 34, Straugn 21
Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0
Glenwood 21, Monroe Aca. 14
Good Hope 20, Etowah 19
Greenville 40, Rehobeth 14
Grissom 29, Austin 24
Gulf Shores 44, Citronelle 7
Guntersville 63, Sardis 6
Hackleburg 62, Shoals Chr. 12
hale co. 47, Monroe Co. 6
Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29
Handley 35, Jacksonville 20
Hartselle 45, Athens 34
Helena 48, Chilton Co. 40
Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0
Hillcrest – Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 14
Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0
Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6
Homewood 49, Huffman 14
Hoover 34, Hewitt Trussville 10
Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33
Ider 36, Victory Chr. 7
Isabella 24, Highland House 18 (OT)
JB Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42
Jackson 30, Williamson 12
James Clemens 45, Florence 42
Keith 35, Central Hayneville 8
Kinston 35, Florala 20
LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14
Lanett 47, Vincent 6
Lauderdale Co. 49, Clements 20
Leeds 28, center 0
Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28
Lee-Montgomery 33, Carver-Montgomery 15
Lee Scott 35, Bessemer Aca. 12
Leroy 47, JU Blacksher 21
Lexington 42, Hatton 8
Lownd’s Aca. 37, Crenshaw Chr. 26
Luverne 45, Calhoun 0
Macon East 28, Jackson Aca. 12
Madison Aca. 42, Randolph 16
Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7
Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert Co. 20
McAdory 40, Brookwood 7
McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin Co. 21
McKenzie 40, Pleasant House 6
Meek 34, Marion Co. 8
Midfield 26, Winston Co. 6
Millry 34, Marengo 20
Minor 54, Jasper 44
Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36
Moody 63, St. Clair Co. 0
Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7
North Jackson 20, Madison Co. 15
Northside 34, Fayette Co. 0
Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12
Oak Grove 50, Curry 16
Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14
Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24
Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6
Opelika 52, Russell Co. 35
Opp 41, Providence Chr. 18
Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13
Pelham 41, Wetumpka 21
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 10, Mobile Chr. 8
Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7
Phillips Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0
Pickens Ac. 33, South Aca. 27
pickens co. 53, Brilliant 0
Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Aca. 14
Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6
Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24
Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20
Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25
Prattville 17, Enterprise 16
Priceville 58, Rogers 43
R. A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26
RC Hatch 50, JF Shields 0
Ragland 25, Donoho 0
Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21
Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20
Red Level 22, Georgiana 14
Russellville 51, Ardmore 0
Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0
Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14
Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16
Section 21, Falkville 6
Selma 32, Jemison 7
Shelby Co. 22, Central Tuscaloosa 14
Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7
Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6
Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Chr. 7
Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0
St. James 52, BTW Tuskegee 24
St Luke’s 31, Greene Co. 0
St Michael 42, WS Neal 6
St. Paul’s 55, Satsuma 14
Fresh Water 48, South Choctaw 6
Sylacauga 42, Elmore Co. 24
Sylvania 49, Asbury 6
TR Miller 39, Excel 0
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7
Tanner 47, Whitesburg Chr. 12
Theodore 36, Davidson 3
Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6
Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7
Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12
Trinity 17, Reeltown 14
UMS-Wright 34, Faith-Mobile 26
Valiant Cross 38, Morgan Aca. 25
Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24
Vigor 46, Escambia Co. 0
Wadley 29, Forest 0
Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10
Wenonah 40, Cordoba 27
West End-Walnut Grove 17, Westbrook Chr. 13
West Morgan 27, Central Florence 24
West Point 43, Crossville 6
Westminster-Huntsville 31, New Hope 28
Wilcox Ac. 53, Snook 0
Winfield 41, Vinemont 8
Saturday results
Jeff Davis 22, Smith’s Station 13
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/alabama/aswa/alabama-state-high-school-football-scores-week-8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]