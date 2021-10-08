Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 8





Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles weekly state football rankings. Thursday’s results Baconton Charter (Ga.) 57, Barbour Co. 6 Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13 Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7 Chelsea 41, Huffman 34 Clarke Co. 54, JU Blacksher 8 Elberta 31, LeFlore 12 Glenwood 62, Hooper 6 Helena 31, Calera 21 JF Shields 22, AL Johnson 12 James Clemens 31, Grissom 13 Lauderdale Co. 13, Phil Campbell 6 Macon East 50, Banks Aca. 22 Madison Aca. 42, Madison Co. 7 McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31 Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood 0 Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7 Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14 Ramsay 28, John Carroll 6 Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0 Sidney Lanier 45, Russell Co. 23 Vigor 21, Faith Mobile 19 Westminster-Huntsville 35, St. John Paul II 7 SEE ALSO: ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 8 Results from last week Thursday’s results BB Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7 BC Rain 39, LeFlore 0 Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7 dallas co. 48, Sumter Central 0 Fayetteville 50, Randolph Co. 8 GW Long 49, Zion Chapel 0 Huntsville 56, Albertville 21 liberty co. (Fla.) 40, Northside Methodist 21 Lincoln 27, Corner 26 Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7 Parker 48, John Carroll 0 Patrician 43, South Choctaw Aca. 0 Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0 Sumiton Chr. 28, Gaylesville 12 Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22 Winterboro 58, Talladega Co. Central 0 Friday results Addison 37, cold springs 13 Alabama Chr. 55, Ashford 16 Alexandria 35, Hayden 0 Aliceville 46, Lamar Co. 28 American Chr. 49, Holt 0 Andalusia 41, Headland 2 Anniston 55, White Plains 12 Arab 17, Pell City 6 Ariton 49, Abbeville 6 Autauga Aca. 21, Munroe (Fla.) 12 Autaugaville 69, Barbour Co. 0 Baker 61, Murphy 19 Banks Ac. 46, Abbeville Chr. 13 Bayside Aca. 28, Flomaton 21 Bb 59, Lynn 18 bibb co. 55, Wilcox Central 8 Billingsley 47, Verbena 8 Blount 40, Robertsdale 7 Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21 Brantley 46, Samson 18 Briarwood 28, Shades Valley 7 Brooks 27, Western Limestone 20 Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8 Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3 Catholic-Montgomery 63, Pike Co. 0 Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12 Central Clay Co. 62, Talladega 7 Central Phoenix City 21, Auburn 7 Cherokee Co. 34, Munford 21 Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7 Childersburg 41, Beulah 21 Choctaw Co. 54, AL Johnson 0 Clarke Co. 74, Washington Co. 0 Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson-Olin 14 Cleveland 49, Southeast Blount 0 Coosa Valley 34, Cornerstone-Columbiana 6 Cottonwood 36, Houston Co. 22 Cullman 17, Decatur 14 Dadeville 60, Goshen 0 Dale Co. 33, Bullock Co. 12 Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7 DAR 15, St. John Paul II 10 Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14 Deshler 49, Wilson 6 Dora 32, Fultondale 0 Dothan 29, Carroll Ozark 15 East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28 East Limestone 48, Lawrence Co. 14 Edgewood 39, Lakeside 34 Elba 47, Geneva Co. 7 Escambia Aca. 22, Chipley (Fla.) 7 Eufaula 33, Valley 0 Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6 Fairview 21, Boaz 18 Fort Dale Aca. 54, Hooper 35 Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0 Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6 Fyffe 45, Plainview 19 Gadsden City 21, Tuscaloosa Co. 16 Geneva 34, Straugn 21 Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0 Glenwood 21, Monroe Aca. 14 Good Hope 20, Etowah 19 Greenville 40, Rehobeth 14 Grissom 29, Austin 24 Gulf Shores 44, Citronelle 7 Guntersville 63, Sardis 6 Hackleburg 62, Shoals Chr. 12 hale co. 47, Monroe Co. 6 Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29 Handley 35, Jacksonville 20 Hartselle 45, Athens 34 Helena 48, Chilton Co. 40 Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0 Hillcrest – Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 14 Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0 Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6 Homewood 49, Huffman 14 Hoover 34, Hewitt Trussville 10 Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33 Ider 36, Victory Chr. 7 Isabella 24, Highland House 18 (OT) JB Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42 Jackson 30, Williamson 12 James Clemens 45, Florence 42 Keith 35, Central Hayneville 8 Kinston 35, Florala 20 LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14 Lanett 47, Vincent 6 Lauderdale Co. 49, Clements 20 Leeds 28, center 0 Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28 Lee-Montgomery 33, Carver-Montgomery 15 Lee Scott 35, Bessemer Aca. 12 Leroy 47, JU Blacksher 21 Lexington 42, Hatton 8 Lownd’s Aca. 37, Crenshaw Chr. 26 Luverne 45, Calhoun 0 Macon East 28, Jackson Aca. 12 Madison Aca. 42, Randolph 16 Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7 Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert Co. 20 McAdory 40, Brookwood 7 McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin Co. 21 McKenzie 40, Pleasant House 6 Meek 34, Marion Co. 8 Midfield 26, Winston Co. 6 Millry 34, Marengo 20 Minor 54, Jasper 44 Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36 Moody 63, St. Clair Co. 0 Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7 North Jackson 20, Madison Co. 15 Northside 34, Fayette Co. 0 Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12 Oak Grove 50, Curry 16 Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14 Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24 Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6 Opelika 52, Russell Co. 35 Opp 41, Providence Chr. 18 Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13 Pelham 41, Wetumpka 21 Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 10, Mobile Chr. 8 Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7 Phillips Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0 Pickens Ac. 33, South Aca. 27 pickens co. 53, Brilliant 0 Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Aca. 14 Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6 Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24 Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20 Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25 Prattville 17, Enterprise 16 Priceville 58, Rogers 43 R. A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26 RC Hatch 50, JF Shields 0 Ragland 25, Donoho 0 Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21 Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20 Red Level 22, Georgiana 14 Russellville 51, Ardmore 0 Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0 Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14 Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16 Section 21, Falkville 6 Selma 32, Jemison 7 Shelby Co. 22, Central Tuscaloosa 14 Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7 Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6 Southside-Selma 36, ​​Prattville Chr. 7 Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0 St. James 52, BTW Tuskegee 24 St Luke’s 31, Greene Co. 0 St Michael 42, WS Neal 6 St. Paul’s 55, Satsuma 14 Fresh Water 48, South Choctaw 6 Sylacauga 42, Elmore Co. 24 Sylvania 49, Asbury 6 TR Miller 39, Excel 0 Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7 Tanner 47, Whitesburg Chr. 12 Theodore 36, Davidson 3 Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6 Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7 Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12 Trinity 17, Reeltown 14 UMS-Wright 34, Faith-Mobile 26 Valiant Cross 38, Morgan Aca. 25 Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24 Vigor 46, Escambia Co. 0 Wadley 29, Forest 0 Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10 Wenonah 40, Cordoba 27 West End-Walnut Grove 17, Westbrook Chr. 13 West Morgan 27, Central Florence 24 West Point 43, Crossville 6 Westminster-Huntsville 31, New Hope 28 Wilcox Ac. 53, Snook 0 Winfield 41, Vinemont 8 Saturday results Jeff Davis 22, Smith’s Station 13

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/alabama/aswa/alabama-state-high-school-football-scores-week-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos