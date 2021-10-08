Watertown High School girls tennis team celebrates after opening day of state AA tournament





SIOUX FALLS Watertown High Schools girls’ tennis team made a hugely successful opening day in the state’s class AA tournament on Thursday. The Arrows brought three singles (Jaida Young at No. 3, Leyla Meester at No. 4, and Faith Berg) and one doubles team (Young-Grace Ortmeier at No. 2) to the semifinals, finishing fourth in the 12-team tournament with 199 points. All six singles and three doubles teams for the Arrows advanced to Friday. It was a really fun day of tennis, said Watertown head coach Ryan Zink. I’m really proud of how the girls competed, their efforts and attitude were amazing. Rapid City Stevens led on opening day with 300 points, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln with 272.5 and Harrisburg with 262.5. OGorman also scored 199 points. Young, the No. 2 seed, had a bye in the first round and then won her only match at No. 3 singles. Meester, the number 3 seed, also had a bye, winning at number 4 singles. Berg, the No. 6 seed, won two games, including a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over third-seeded Lucy Koziara of OGorman. Ellie Zink (first flight), Josie Heyn (second flight) and Grace Ortmeier (fifth flight) each went 1-1 in singles and advanced to Friday. I know the girls will be ready to play on Friday, Zink said. Fourth seeded Young and Ortmeier had a first round bye at No. 2 doubles before winning their quarterfinals. Zink-Heyn (first flight) and Master-Sophia Nichols (third flight) each split two games to advance to Friday. State Class AA Girls Tennis Tournament Thursday-Friday in Sioux Falls Thursday results Team scores Rapid City Stevens 300, Sioux Falls Lincoln 272.5, Harrisburg 262.5, Watertown and OGorman 199, Aberdeen Central 183.5, Brandon Valley 137, Sioux Falls Jefferson 108.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Brookings 10, Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Washington 0. SINGLES Flight 1 Quarter-finals Avery Summers (SFJ) def. Ellie Zinc (WHAT) 6-1, 6-2; Emily Ringgenberg (ABC) beats. Maya Jamous (OGO) 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7; Elle Dobbs (SFL) defeats. Emma Rangel (HAR) 6-4, 6-0; Alastrina Scott (RCS) beats. Michaela Jerke (BRV) 7-5, 6-1. Zink, the number 8 seed, also defeated Harper Kiem, RC Central, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. Flight 2 Quarter-finals Charlotte Crawford (SFL) beats. Samantha Smith (SFJ) 6-1, 6-2; Ashlyn Garry (OGO) defeats. Marie Pelletier (BRV) 7-5, 2-6, 10-7; Grace Starr (HAR) defeats. Carly Comstock (ABC) 6-3, 6-2; Peyton Ogle (RCS) defeats. Josie Heyn (WHAT) 6-0, 6-3. Heyn, the No. 7 seed, also defeated Paige Foster, Brookings, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round. Flight 3 Quarter-finals Anna Mueller (RCS) beats. Brielle Bakker (SFR) 6-0, 6-0; Bergen Quello (SFL) defeats. Sydney Breit (OGO) 6-2, 1-6, 10-6; Eloise Geraets (HAR) beats. Livia Douglas (ABC) 6-1, 6-0; Jaida Young (WHAT) beats. Adriauna Alexander (BRV) 6-1, 6-0. Young, the number 2 seed, had a bye in the first round. Flight 4 Quarter-finals Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. Daleth Vazquez (SFJ) 6-0, 6-0; Cecelia Bender (OGO) beats. Madelyn Eisenbeisz (HAR) 6-2, 6-2; Leyla Meester (WHAT) beats. Julia Hedrick (SFL) 6-2, 6-0; Alice Vogel (ABC) defeats. Aubrey Baker (SFR) 6-1, 6-1. Meester, the number 3 seed, had a bye in the first round. Flight 5 Quarter-finals Emma Thurness (RCS) beats. Berit Hefti (SFR) 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Huber (OGO) beats. Grace Ortmeier (WAT) 2-6, 7-5, 10-6; Madeline Grabow (HAR) def. Emma Derynck (SFL) 7-6(5), 6-2; Laney Gonsor (ABC) beats. Teya Badger (BRV) 7-6 (8), 6-3. Ortmeier, the No. 5 seed, also defeated Mary Rudd of Brookings, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. Flight 6 Quarter-finals Kaiya Parkin (RCS) defeats. Melia Thelen (BRV) 6-0, 6-0; Grace Miner (SFL) defeats. Avery Tennant (ABC) 6-1, 6-3; Faith Berg (WHAT) beats. Lucy Koziara (OGO) 6-3, 6-4; Mckenzie beats Vickery (HAR). Sophie Tanner (BRO) 6-0, 6-0. Berg, the number 6 seed, also defeated Rapid City Central’s Abby McNaboe 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. DOUBLE GAME Flight 1 Quarter-finals Brandon Valley (Jerke/Pelletier) beats. O’Gorman (Jamous/Garry) 6-3, 6-3; Sioux Falls defeats Lincoln (Dobbs/Crawford). Sioux Falls Jefferson (Summer/Smith) 6-3, 5-7, 10-7; Rapid City beats Stevens (Alastrina Scott-Peyton Ogle). Watertown (Ellie Zink-Josie Heyn) 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Harrisburg (Rangel/Starr). Aberdeen Central (Ringgenberg/Vogel) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5. Zink-Heyn, the No. 6 seed, defeated Rapid City Central’s Harper Keim-Esther Piniero 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. Flight 2 Quarter-finals Harrisburg (Geraets/Grabow). Sioux Falls Roosevelt (A. Baker/B. Baker) 6-1, 6-2; Watertown (Jaida Young-Grace Ortmeier) beats. Aberdeen Central (Carly Comstock-LiviaDouglas) 7-5, 6-4; Rapid City beat Stevens (Sherrill/Thurness). O’Gorman (Breit/Bender) 6-2, 6-3; Sioux Falls defeats Lincoln (Quello/Osterloo). Brandon Valley (Alexander/Thelen) 6-4, 6-0. Young-Ortmeier, the No. 4 seed, had a first round bye. Flight 3 Quarter-finals Rapid City beats Stevens (Parkin/Mueller). Sioux Falls Jefferson (Vazquez/Keller) 6-0, 6-1; Harrisburg (Madelyn Eisenbeisz-Mckenzie Vickery) beats. Watertown (Leyla Meester-Sophia Nichols) 7-5, 6-3; Sioux Falls defeats Lincoln (Derynck/Miner). Aberdeen Central (Gonsor/Galvin) 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; O’Gorman (Koziara/Huber) defeats. Brandon Valley (Das/Meyers) 6-2, 6-3. Master-Nichols, the No. 5 seed, defeated Mary Rudd-Sophie Tanner of Brookings 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

