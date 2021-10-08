Sports
Fans support Baylor hockey as it debuts in their league
By Kamri Alexander | News reporter
Baylor club ice hockey received a lot of attention and excitement on campus at the beginning of the semester. Having played just two series in the season, they have shown in their league that they are a team to be taken seriously.
The team’s opening series of two games was against Texas Tech University. Baylor quickly proved they were a force to be reckoned with by getting a series sweep, upset Tech in game one, 5-3, and game two, 8-2.
Their second series ended differently, with consecutive losses to the University of North Texas followed by a loss to Dallas Baptist University. However, what has been consistent for the team, win or lose, is the fans.
Before the first game, one of the team’s co-founders, Flower Mound graduate student Blake Bonner, said more than 125 fans came to support the team. He said it was an unreal experience to see so many people supporting the team.
“We didn’t really know what to expect,” Bonner said. “You know the first period… I just ran around without even worrying about hockey. I was just full of adrenaline from playing in front of a crowd of Baylor students.”
The fans show up and celebrate the winning moments, but they are committed to supporting this team even in difficult times.
Distance doesn’t seem to stop Baylor fans either, despite their second round of matches being played in Euless and Mansfield. Baylor’s section had over 30 fans cheering on the team.
“Baylor fans are committed,” said Austin junior and team photographer Logan Foust. “We have the same amount of people in our stands as the other teams, which is really cool because it’s usually their home courts and we show up to support Baylor.”
Behind some of those fans is Valdez, Alaska senior Allie Steed who won the . leads Baylor Ice Girls, the team’s fan club. Steed is responsible for coordinating all things Baylor hockey spirit and support. The Baylor Ice Girls have more than 30 members, and all are required to attend at least three games each season. No background knowledge of hockey is required to be a Baylor Ice Girl. There are girls in the fan club who grew up watching hockey while there are others who have never seen a game. The qualifications are not to be an expert in hockey, but to be committed to supporting the team regardless of the outcome of a match.
The Baylor Ice Girls and all the other fans have an interesting challenge to overcome each week. The players can’t really hear them on the ice because of the plexiglass around the rink. So for the team to feel supported and encouraged, the fans need to be incredibly visual and bring the intensity. Their methods are true to Baylor fashion with a “Sic ‘Em Bears” after each Baylor goal and cheer as loud as possible when the team enters the game and exits the ice. Steed said the student section has been “exciting” so far.
“It was great to see [the team’s] faces the first time they walked out to see all the student sections that were there, and to be there when they won and got to see [their fan’s] faces,” Steed said. “I think just knowing they have a support system in place, they’re going to suffer losses.”
Not only does Foust experience the energy of the fans, she also documents the team as their photographer. Foust said Baylor hockey and their fans are different from the teams they’ve played against.
“[Baylor has] stood out so far from other teams because for every match the [team] would curl up after the warm-up and normally they do a prayer or a conversation,” Foust said. “My favorite thing is when they score, the players on the rink hug each other and give a high five, but then they go to the bench and the bench will form a line and [they’ll] high five… It’s cool to see tough hockey players with a smile on their face.”
Baylor hockey is a close-knit group that is always there to support each other, but they recognize that the fans have a huge impact on their team and morale.
“Fans make a huge difference,” Bonner said. “There is an advantage [to] with people in your corner gathering around you. If the team on the bench may be tired… but those fans are fresh, those fans bring energy and remind us that we have more to play for.”
Baylor hockey is the second most followed club hockey team in Texas with 2,257 followers, behind only Texas A&M University with 125 followers on Instagram.
Baylor hockey is looking forward to participating in the rest of the season in their league, while having the support of Baylor fans behind them.
Sources
2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2021/10/07/fans-support-baylor-hockey-as-they-debut-in-their-league/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]