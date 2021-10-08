Fans support Baylor hockey as it debuts in their league

By Kamri Alexander | News reporter

Baylor club ice hockey received a lot of attention and excitement on campus at the beginning of the semester. Having played just two series in the season, they have shown in their league that they are a team to be taken seriously.

The team’s opening series of two games was against Texas Tech University. Baylor quickly proved they were a force to be reckoned with by getting a series sweep, upset Tech in game one, 5-3, and game two, 8-2.

Their second series ended differently, with consecutive losses to the University of North Texas followed by a loss to Dallas Baptist University. However, what has been consistent for the team, win or lose, is the fans.

Before the first game, one of the team’s co-founders, Flower Mound graduate student Blake Bonner, said more than 125 fans came to support the team. He said it was an unreal experience to see so many people supporting the team.

“We didn’t really know what to expect,” Bonner said. “You know the first period… I just ran around without even worrying about hockey. I was just full of adrenaline from playing in front of a crowd of Baylor students.”

The fans show up and celebrate the winning moments, but they are committed to supporting this team even in difficult times.

Distance doesn’t seem to stop Baylor fans either, despite their second round of matches being played in Euless and Mansfield. Baylor’s section had over 30 fans cheering on the team.

“Baylor fans are committed,” said Austin junior and team photographer Logan Foust. “We have the same amount of people in our stands as the other teams, which is really cool because it’s usually their home courts and we show up to support Baylor.”

Behind some of those fans is Valdez, Alaska senior Allie Steed who won the . leads Baylor Ice Girls, the team’s fan club. Steed is responsible for coordinating all things Baylor hockey spirit and support. The Baylor Ice Girls have more than 30 members, and all are required to attend at least three games each season. No background knowledge of hockey is required to be a Baylor Ice Girl. There are girls in the fan club who grew up watching hockey while there are others who have never seen a game. The qualifications are not to be an expert in hockey, but to be committed to supporting the team regardless of the outcome of a match.

The Baylor Ice Girls and all the other fans have an interesting challenge to overcome each week. The players can’t really hear them on the ice because of the plexiglass around the rink. So for the team to feel supported and encouraged, the fans need to be incredibly visual and bring the intensity. Their methods are true to Baylor fashion with a “Sic ‘Em Bears” after each Baylor goal and cheer as loud as possible when the team enters the game and exits the ice. Steed said the student section has been “exciting” so far.

“It was great to see [the team’s] faces the first time they walked out to see all the student sections that were there, and to be there when they won and got to see [their fan’s] faces,” Steed said. “I think just knowing they have a support system in place, they’re going to suffer losses.”

Not only does Foust experience the energy of the fans, she also documents the team as their photographer. Foust said Baylor hockey and their fans are different from the teams they’ve played against.

“[Baylor has] stood out so far from other teams because for every match the [team] would curl up after the warm-up and normally they do a prayer or a conversation,” Foust said. “My favorite thing is when they score, the players on the rink hug each other and give a high five, but then they go to the bench and the bench will form a line and [they’ll] high five… It’s cool to see tough hockey players with a smile on their face.”

Baylor hockey is a close-knit group that is always there to support each other, but they recognize that the fans have a huge impact on their team and morale.

“Fans make a huge difference,” Bonner said. “There is an advantage [to] with people in your corner gathering around you. If the team on the bench may be tired… but those fans are fresh, those fans bring energy and remind us that we have more to play for.”

Baylor hockey is the second most followed club hockey team in Texas with 2,257 followers, behind only Texas A&M University with 125 followers on Instagram.

Baylor hockey is looking forward to participating in the rest of the season in their league, while having the support of Baylor fans behind them.