Texas A&M falls to Georgia in series opener – Texas A&M Athletics





Next game: Georgia 8-10-2021 | 19:00 SEC network BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M volleyball (10-5, 3-2 SEC) dropped its series opener with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 1-3 SEC) on Thursday night, falling in three sets (21-25, 20-25, 17 – 25). Morgan Christon double-digit homicides recorded for the third consecutive match, while Camille Conner led the way in the assist column (25). defensive, Macy Carrabine boasted a match-high 16 digs, while Mallory Talbert and Ciera “CiCi” Hecht commanded the four-piece block. Georgia opened the game with a 4-1 run, but a couple of fouls from the Bulldog and a block to the right from Conner and Talbert resulted in a deadlock on four. A flurry of exchanges culminated in an 11-9 Georgia lead, but tips over the block to Christon’s left led to a tie at 14-all. Hecht flew out of the back row to thwart a 3-0 Georgia run, but the Bulldogs took the first set, 25-21. Christon’s sixth kill of the game tied the second set by the early runs. A resounding rejection on the left pin by Lauren Davis saw the Aggies take one lead, but Georgia scored two straight runs to force the Aggies into a timeout, trailing 8-7. The Bulldogs were able to hold a 17-12 lead with five leads, forcing another A&M timeout. The Maroon & White battled a few set points for the Bulldogs, but Georgia held out for the 25-20 win. After trailing in the deciding set, the Aggies came back with a 3-0 run interrupted by a few blocks from Hecht to narrow Georgia’s lead to just a few. The Bulldogs regained control and took a 20-14 lead, before a Georgia error and a block to the right from Talbert opened up a 3-0 scoring run for the Aggies. The Bulldogs scored five in a row to take the third set, 25-17. NEXT ONE Texas A&M will close the two-game series with Georgia at 7 p.m. Friday. Fans with tickets to Saturday’s soccer game against Alabama will receive free entry to the volleyball game upon presentation of their ticket at the door. In addition, the first 500 fans will receive a Reedling Brothers match day hat and 12th Man Centennial mini figurine. BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

General thoughts on the competition… “You have to show up every night. They (Georgia) have made us better. We have to react and we always talk about our reaction. There is no opponent where you can just go through the moves.” On the meaning of the Dig Pink contest “Dig Pink is always a special night for us. My friend Shayna (Fabrizio) is a breast cancer survivor and she served our worship tonight. It means a lot to our families and our fans, the 12th man, to organize this event. It’s always cool to see that support and it’s something that’s really special to us.” FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thMan.com for more information about Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team at facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

