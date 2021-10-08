Match 56 RCB vs DC Fantasy Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Play XI Details





RCB vs DC Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) match 56 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. It is the last league game of the season before the play-offs start on October 10. However, the battle for fourth place is ongoing, this battle should guarantee a place in the top two. The Capitals currently lead the points list with 20 points. The Virat Kohli led Banglore squad lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they failed to score 142 on a heavy wicket in Abu Dhabi. The Sunrisers put up an uphill battle as they defended the par score. Kohli spoke after the game about focusing on the process and taking courage from the defeats. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, was the first team to reach 20 points. CSK’s defeat to Punjab Kings helped the squad stay on top. Delhi was dominant and comes into play after a hard earned win against MS Dhonis side. Match details Matching Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match 56, IPL 2021 Event location Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Date Time October 8 at 7:30 PM IST Pitch Report Dubai Cricket Stadium The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been slow so far in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Because the boundaries are long, batters find it difficult to consistently go for the hits. 160-170 should be a challenging score on this track. Predicted play XI Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj Capitals Of Delhi Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Sam Billings / Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Fantasy Team Suggestions Fantasy Suggestion 1: Rishabh Pants (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Ripal Patel, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje Story continues Fantasy suggestion 2: K Srikar Bharat, AB de Villiers (VC), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan Download the latest update on IPL 2021, England vs India 2021, and others cricket news. Like us on facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for more such updates. The mail IPL 2021: Match 56 RCB vs DC Fantasy Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Details appeared first on Cricfit.

