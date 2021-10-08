Girls tennis: Dorner seeks fourth district title in a row | News, Sports, Jobs





From personnel reports Olivia Dorner, senior Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport, will aim to win her fourth consecutive title in the District 4 girls’ tennis game as the tournament kicks off Monday at 9am in Williamsport. The semifinals and finals will be held on Wednesday at the Central PA Tennis Center. Dorner – the defending champion of Class AA – is the No. 1 seed and is one of four locals to have a bye in the second round. Also with byes are Hughesville’s Kylie Kilgore (fourth seed), Montoursville’s Kara Mann (third seed), Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher (sixth seed). Jersey SHore’s Celia Shemany takes on Muncy’s Bekah Rosario; St. John Neumann’s Adelyn Dawes will take on Loyalsock’s Anna Hall; Selinsgrove’s Avery DeFazio takes on Montgomery’s Mallorie Myers; and Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali will face Milton’s Brooklyn Wade in the top half of the bracket. Kilgore will face the winner of the Bhanushali/Wade competition. The DeFazio/Myers winner takes on Towanda’s Hannah Ryck and Dorner takes on Bloomsburg’s winner Abby Burrell/Central Columbia’s Riley Noss. In the bottom half of the bracket, Mann takes on the winner of Danville’s Mariana Arnabar and Montgomery’s Sam Ulrich. Dincher awaits Towanda’s Hannah Risch/Central Columbia’s Grace Hilker winner. Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty has a bye and will face Bloomsburg’s May Coyne/South Williamsport’s Eve Jackson. North Penn-Liberty’s Marissa Griess takes on Loyalsock’s Mia Blas. The winner will face runner-up Megan Minnig from Central Columbia. DISTRICT 4 SINGLES Tournament FIRST ROUND (at Williamsport, Monday) Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport, bye; Bloomsburg’s Abby Burrell vs. Central Columbia’s Riley Noss; Jersey Shore’s Celia Shemany vs. Muncy’s Bekah Rosario; St. John Neumann’s Adelyn Dawes vs. Loyalsock’s Anna Hall; Hannah Ryck of Towanda, bye; Selinsgrove’s Avery DeFazio vs. Montgomery’s Mallorie Myers; Sarah Bhanushali of Danville vs Brooklyn Wade of Milton; Hughesville’s Kylie Kilgore, bye. Kara Mann of Montoursville, bye; Mariana Arnabar of Danville vs Sam Ulrich of Montgomery; Hannah Risch of Towanda vs Grace Hilkert of Lewisburg; Peyton Dincher of Jersey Shore, bye; Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty, bye; May Coyne of Bloomsburg vs. Eve Jackson of South Williamsport; North Penn-Liberty’s Marissa Griess vs. Loyalsock’s Mia Blas; Megan Minnig from Central Columbia, bye. SECOND ROUND (at Williamsport, Monday) Dorner vs. Burrell/Noss winner; Winner Shemany/Rosario vs. Winner Dawes/Hall; Rick vs. DeFazio/Myers winner; Winner Bhanushali/Wade vs. Kilgore; Winner Mann vs. Arnabar/Ulrich; Winner Risch/Hilkert vs. dincher; Finnerty vs. Coyne/Jackson winner; Winner Griess/Blas vs. affable. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

