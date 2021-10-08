New coach wants to bring UMaine men’s hockey back to the forefront

ORONO While performing exercises in the Alfond Arena, Ben Barr is surrounded by ghosts and memories, hopes and expectations.

In the rafters on the north side of the rink, above the balcony that is filled on game nights with students who rain taunts on their opponents, hang the two national championship banners won by the University of Maine men’s hockey team in 1993 and 1999. are older than many of the players hitting the ice for the Black Bears this season.

Across the rink is the banner honoring the program’s NCAA tournaments, the last of which was in 2012.

barr, 39, is the man UMaine hired last spring to update that Alfond Arena decor. He is a collegiate head coach for the first time and comes to Orono with a reputation as an elite recruiter. As an assistant coach, Barr drew players to three schools that won NCAA Division I championships this year, including the University of Massachusetts.

“He’s shown he has a good eye for talent. He understands college hockey recruits people, period. If you don’t recruit, you’re not going to win,” said Tom Ward, a former college and pro hockey coach who coached Barr. as a senior at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Minnesota.

Barr is tasked with reviving a program that was once the talk of the state but has been much less relevant for more than a decade. The Black Bears advanced to the national semifinals 11 times between 1987 and 2007. In the 14 seasons since then, the team has lost more than it won.

He is hired as the university’s athletics department launched an ambitious campaign to raise $20 million in private donations over the next 10 years to supplement the $90 million it received from the Harold Alfond Foundation to fund the athletic facilities on the campus. modernize Orono campus. That includes upgrades to the Alfond Arena, home to the men’s and women’s ice hockey teams, and the expansion of the Shawn Walsh Hockey Center, including new locker rooms.

Barr’s background as a player at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and as an assistant coach at Union College, Providence College, Western Michigan and UMass has prepared him for this challenge. The Black Bears open the 2021-22 season with games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday and Saturday. Maine’s first regular season games at Alfond Arena are scheduled for October 22-23 against Sacred Heart.

Barr signed a four-year contract and will earn $235,000 a year, making him the highest-paid member of the college’s athletics department. The contract will be extended for another two years if the Black Bears set a winning record in Hockey East during Barr’s first three seasons.

The Black Bears went 3-11-2 last winter in a season cut short by the pandemic. While Maine’s winning tradition may be dusty, Barr knows he needs to tap into it on the recruiting path.

“For me it’s finding players who are interested and want to be here,” he said. ‘There are many. I can tell you, the Maine hockey brand is still pretty strong, more than anywhere I’ve been as an assistant.”

CARROTS IN MINNESOTA

The head coach job at UMaine began with the unexpected death of Dennis “Red” Gendron in April. The search for Gendron’s replacement was quickly launched, with former Maine top stars Jim Montgomery, Garth Snow and Bruce Major serving on the selection committee. Barr quickly emerged as the top contender. Those who have known him the longest are not surprised.

“He was a great communicator with everyone. He was a hard worker,” said Mike Carpentier, a close friend of Barr’s since she was in ninth grade at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. “Doing it the wrong way, in a respectful way, was really unique. When you look back on it, Ben was just such an easy teammate. He got along with everyone.”

ESPN has Shattuck-St. Mary’s the Hogwarts of hockey, referring to the school for wizards in the Harry Potter books. Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, the NHL’s No. 1 draft pick in 2005, attended Shattuck-St. Mary is for a year. So was Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, the first pick in the 2013 draft.

The school is located in Fairbault, Minnesota, the city where Barr was born. His father, Rick Barr, and uncle, Brant Barr, both lived in Shattuck-St. Mary’s in the 1970s, and it was always assumed that Ben would follow in their footsteps.

“It’s probably as good as you can get,” Barr said of the hockey atmosphere at the school. “The coaches they have there and the culture they have and the details they put into it.

“I’ve said it many times, it’s probably the reason I get to talk to you today and the reason I have to play in college. I’ve learned so much. That time in your life you’re really impressionable too, so you take it with you for the rest of your life.”

Ward, still the head coach of Shattuck-St. Mary’s, was impressed with Barr early on.

“He got along well with his teammates and was a fun member of our community here,” Ward said. “You could tell he had his wits about him, sure.”

That personal side of Barr struck Maine Captain Jack Quinlivan during their first conversation. Still grieving for Gendron, barely a month after his death, Quinlivan and Barr spoke on the phone the day Barr was hired in May. The new coach’s attitude put Quinlivan at ease.

“We spoke on the phone and he was super excited. After Red’s passing, it was nice to see something exciting happening for the program,” said Quinlivan.

Matt Fawcett, a junior striker and transfer from Quinnipiac University, was eager to be a part of what Barr builds in Maine and was one of the coach’s first recruits.

“I like the way he coaches. It was very appealing to me. The school and the rich history in Maine really attracted me here,” Fawcett said. “I like the fast pace of play. That’s what he brings us and I think we’re going to do it right.”

GREATEST SUCCESS AT UMASS

Barr calls each of the head coaches for whom he played and worked a mentor, but it’s arguably at UMass, where he spent the past five seasons under Greg Carvel, where Barr had the biggest impact as an assistant coach, and where he became a coach who could run his own program. With Barr on Carvel’s staff, UMass played in the 2019 NCAA finals and won the 2021 league title. Their coaching relationship seemed easy, but it took time to develop.

“I think I was a different type of head coach than what he had worked for before, and I think it took him a while to understand my style,” said Carvel. “When he got into a comfort zone with me, he really started to bloom. For the last two years, especially last year, I knew I had another head coach with me on the bench, and that was very reassuring for me.”

Carvel describes himself as a coach whose style focuses on what players do with the puck on their stick, while Barr was more concerned with what players were doing without the puck, especially defensively. Between Carvel’s penchant for creativity and Barr’s tenacity to discipline and structure, there was a lot of common ground in the middle.

“I think we played well against each other. He let other people talk,” Barr said. “That was his strongest suit. In the end it was his decision, he ran the program. liked it, he would use it. He was very open to things, which was a good lesson for me.”

Barr’s relationship with Carvel determines how he plans to work with his assistant coaches in Maine: Alfie Michaud, the sole survivor of Gendron’s staff, Jason Fortier, Daniel Perez and Matthew Vanden Berg.

“They’re all very confident people, so I have to be open and listen,” Barr said.

‘SUBMITTED IN THE DETAILS’

Fans are not patient by nature. They want wins and they want them now. But it will be some time before UMaine is rebuilt under Barr as he molds the team to his vision.

Ward, who coached at the University of Minnesota and with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabers, along with his tenure at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, said the faster players that remain buy into Barr’s system while bringing in his own recruits, the faster Maine will be successful. In the Hockey East preseason coaches poll, Maine was ranked 10th in the 11-team league.

“I don’t think the closet there was completely bare of Red (Gendron),” Ward said. “I think they did a good job. They had a competitive group. So it’s not like he’s starting from scratch. He’s got some players and he’s got a great program to sell. Black Bear hockey has a great tradition and I’m sure that he will rely a lot on that.”

Barr emphasized to his team that any success that comes this season will be because they all work hard, every shift, every game. There are teams in Hockey East that have the talent to overcome a bad night and take a win. Maine is not one of them.

“For us, especially now to be successful, we all need to be dialed in very well in detail,” Barr said last week. I told the guys the other day that we can’t have lunch with three or four guys before a game. That is not the composition of our team. If we get 18 skaters every night, we’ll be fine. But if we only have 15, 16, we’re not going to win. That is the reality.”

Quinlivan, the captain of UMaine, said it was a team-wide adaptation to learn new systems.

“He wants to get up and down the ice quickly, control the puck and play a low attack. I’ve been here for four years, so it’s a lot of relearning, but it’s exciting. But it’s also a challenge,” Quinlivan said. “Coaches have different mentalities and strategies. Each coach implements his own playing style. He expects the most from us every day, just like Red.”