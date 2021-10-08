Birmingham 2022: The Queen Officially Launches Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace





The Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, attended a special ceremony in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to launch the 16th Official Queens Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. They were joined by Batonbearers made up of athletes who will compete in next year’s Games, young flag bearers from the West Midlands region, the Birmingham 2022 Hometown Heroes and representatives from across the Commonwealth. Four-time Paralympic track and field and gold medalist Kadeena Cox had the honor of being the first baton bearer to receive the Queen’s baton, marking the official start of the relay. She then passed it on to Team England squash player Declan James and Team Wales boxer Lauren Price. Cox said: It was an absolute honor to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Receiving the Queens Baton from Her Majesty The Queen was a moment I will keep with me for the rest of my life. It was also a privilege to share this special moment with six other incredible athletes from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. “It’s so exciting to think that this Baton will now travel across the Commonwealth, where other inspiring individuals will become Batonbearers in their own communities. Cox won two cycling golds at Tokyo 2020 The Queens Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth in the run-up to the Games. The Queens Baton will now visit all 72 countries and territories of the Commonwealth for 294 days, covering 140,000 kilometers. The global journey will end on July 28, 2022 during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: I am absolutely delighted that we have finally arrived at this special moment, the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay! This is a very important day for Commonwealth Sport as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s message visits our 72 countries and territories in this unique Baton. The Queen’s Baton Relay, traveling for 294 days and covering 140,000 kilometres, offers Birmingham and the West Midlands the opportunity to showcase themselves on a global scale.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: We are honored to host the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year, where they will not only be carbon neutral for the first time, but will also have the largest parasport program in their history. 2022 will be a year of pride and celebration, and we look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators next year. The next edition of the Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022 and will feature the largest integrated Para sports program in history with eight sports: Para Athletics, Para Cycling, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Table Tennis, Para triathlon and wheelchair basketball 3×3, in addition to Para lawn bowls. For more information on the Queens Baton Relay and to follow the Batons journey, visit birmingham2022.com/qbr

