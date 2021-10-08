Video shows opposing football teams cheering 9-year-old wheelchair users’ touchdown





CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. A 9-year-old survivor recently had two youth soccer teams celebrating his landing at a Wednesday night game in Broward County. James Edwards, a resilient third-year student and wheelchair user, played flag football for The Steelers, one of the teams in the Parkland Flag Football League. His mother, Jenna Edwards, stood on the sidelines. She recorded a video and shared it with his 40,000+ followers on Facebook. What a moment of love, sportsmanship and kindness! Go James, wrote Connie Tortora. James survived a near-drowning on May 30, 2014 at his family pool in Coral Springs. He spent about two months at Chris Evert Childrens Hospital. James suffered an anoxic brain injury, the death of brain cells after a complete lack of oxygen. He was released from hospital the day he turned two and has been in treatment ever since. Advertisement Everyone at school came to see him today. Apparently he was the talking point of the third grade, so he was very excited, Edwards said Thursday afternoon. The community still supports James. He will undergo hip surgery in Jacksonville on Tuesday if he tests negative for the corona virus next Friday. 23:00 report A 9-year-old wheelchair user who survived a near-drowning in his family pool scored a touchdown to remember just days before a scheduled surgery. A 9-year-old wheelchair user who survived a near-drowning in his family pool scored a touchdown to remember just days before a scheduled surgery.

