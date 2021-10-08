Fairmont girls tennis earns bid for state team | News, Sports, Jobs

NS. PETER — State team qualifiers for the first time in two and a half decades.

Abi Peyman rallied for a three-set win in the fourth singles to take the No. 6-ranked Fairmont Cardinals’ 4-3 win over the No. 7-ranked St. James Area Saints for the Section 2A Team Tennis Championship Thursday at the Swanson Indoor Tennis Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.

Fairmont (18-2), the champion of the Big South Conference, will deliver his first service in 25 years in the Class A team competition at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The quarterfinal dual meet, against an opponent to be determined, will take place at 8am, 10am, 12pm or 2pm.

Ironically, the Cardinals achieved a rarity by following the season’s range through four straight 4-3 winning decisions over the perennial powerhouse Saints.

“We stuck with the lineup that helped us win 17 doubles ahead of the Section Finals and the Big South Championship this season,” said Fairmont assistant coach Tim Slama. “It’s that simple.”

St. James Area head coach Les Zellmann opted for his second of three possible formations in the Section Finals, losing another team point.

“We had to try a different line-up today as we couldn’t have beaten Fairmont in our previous three encounters,” said a grinning Zellmann. “Our girls pushed through into the seventh and final game, but just couldn’t take that fourth point.

“I’m proud of the effort all our girls have put into us today.”

“My heart almost pounded out of my chest during the last game,” said Fairmont head coach Laura Olsen. “What a great effort from all our girls today.”

However, Peyman, only a sophomore, seemed to thrive under the pressure of the Section Championship results that rested on her broad shoulders.

St. James Area sophomore Alexis Breken who played the No. 2 doubles in the Saints’ 5-2 semifinal victory over Blue Earth Area earlier Thursday, recorded a 6-4 win in the opening set over Peyman and built a 3-0 lead in the second segment.

The hard hitting Peyman responded by settling on game wins in four of the next six games to narrow her deficit to Breken to 5-4. The Cardinals’ comeback took three more wins in a row to take the second set, 7-5, and force a decisive third set – the last of three in the section final.

“I started looking around (the inner bubble) and noticed that most of my teammates were off the field, so I suspected the encounter might come to my game,” said Peyman. “This whole team has worked so hard to get here, so I wouldn’t let them down.

“I like being in those kinds of situations with pressure and feeling the stress of the crowd.”

Peyman fed on the emotional electricity among the Cardinals in the indoor tennis center during the switch – alongside pretzels and fruit leathers – and stormed out the gate to a 3-0 lead over Breken in the third set.

However, Breken fought back to score a service break to narrow the gap to 3-2 before Peyman upped her game and racked up three straight wins to propel the Fairmont girls tennis program into the state team’s Class A competition.

Maggy Totzke and Briana Joseph put the Cardinals in a quick 2-0 lead over the sectional team book of the Nos. 3 and 2 in singles. Maggy Totzke collected Fairmont’s initial tally via consecutive 6-0 set wins over Maya Kulseth, while Joseph delivered a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Mykela Hanson.

However, the Saints responded when Sailor Mohlenbrock and Allison Bluedorn defeated the Cardinals’ Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis on No. 1 doubles in a good-to-the-last-shot 7-5, 6-4 clash.

St. James Area senior Jaelyn Haler, who is individually in the top 10 in Class A, then lived up to her high billing by posting back-to-back 6-1 set wins over the hard hitting Claire Nemmers at No. 1 singles.

Knotted at 2-all, Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke survived Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles in one of the three three-setters of the final. Ironically, the Saints and Cardinals fought to a record six games in three sets in the Big South Conference championship game.

Haugen and Petschke recovered from an early 4-3 deficit in the first set with a crucial break to eventually take a 7-5 victory.

However, Wessels and Mireles rallied 6-0 in the second set before Haugen and Petschke caught their collective second wind. The No. 3 Cardinals tandem delivered a 6-3 win in the third set to extend the Reds & Whites 3-2 lead on the team book.

The Saints’ Keyana Haler and Eva Romsdahl then reversed the course of their second doubles with Libby Totzke and Hope Klanderud. Haler and Romsdahl claimed the opening set with a 6-3 decision before Libby Totzke and Klanderud won a 6-1 counterattack in the second set. Haler and Romsdahl turned a 3-2 deficit in the third set into a 4-3 lead on a service break en route to a 6-4 win to even meet the championship at 3-all.

Fairmont, St. James Area, Blue Earth Area and River Valley—all sectional team semifinalists—return to compete in the Section 2A Individual Meet at 9 a.m. today back at the Swanson Indoor Tennis Center in St. Peter.

*

Section 2A Team Meeting

Championship

Fairmont 4, St James Area 3

Singles Bracket

Jaelyn Haler (SJA) defeats. Claire Nemmers, 6-1, 6-1.

Briana Joseph (FMT) beats. Mykela Hanson, 6-0, 6-1.

Maggy Totzke (FMT) beats. Maya Kulseth, 6-0, 6-0.

Payment Abuse (FMT) def. Alexis Bokken, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Double bracket

Sailor Mohlenbrock-Allison defeats Bluedorn (SJA). Lauren Davis-Ellie Hernes, 7-5, 6-4.

Keyana Haler-Eva Romsdahl (SJA) defeats. Libby Totzke-Hope Klanderud, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) beats. Mika Wessels-Mariah Mireles, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

*

Semi-finals

Fairmont 6, River Valley 1

Singles Bracket

Claire Nemmers (FMT) beats. Brooklyn Moldan, 7-5, 6-1.

Kaydince Thoms (RV) def. Briana Joseph, 2-6, 6-1, (10-8).

Maggy Totzke (FMT) beats. Taylor Berkner, 6-2, 6-0.

Abi Peyman (FMT) beats. Courtlyn Runck, 6-2, 6-0.

Double bracket

Ellie Hernes-Lauren Davis (FMT) beats. Maya Nelson-Erika Lozano, 6-4, 6-0.

Libby Totzke-Hope Klanderud (FMT) beats. Brissa Hernandez-Alexis Garza, 6-0, 6-0.

Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) beats. Sydne Wahl-Kiera Lafferty, 6-0, 6-3.

*

St James Area 5, Blue Earth Area 2

Singles Bracket

Jaelyn Haler (SJA) defeats. Marissa Benz, 6-1, 6-0.

Sailor Mohlenbrock (SJA) defeats. Addison Armstrong, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

Kylie Rosenau (BEA) beats. Eva Romsdahl, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

Olivia Dutton (BEA) beats. Maya Kulseth, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4).

Double bracket

Keyana Haler-Allison Bluedorn (SJA) defeats. Grace Hanson-Allie Lopez, 6-2, 6-1.

Mykela Hanson-Alexis Breken (SJA) def. Ella Survis-Lauren Survis, 6-4, 3-6, (11-9).

Mika Wessels-Mariah Mireles (SJA) beats. Carol Schrader-Ashlyn Klinkner, 6-1, 6-1.