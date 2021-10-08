BU Men’s Hockey ready for promising 100th season | BU today

Terriers open campaign 2021-2022 Friday, Saturday back to Agganis with fans in the stands

It may have just been a scrimmage between the teams, but it didn’t feel that way.

When the BU men’s hockey team was split in two on a recent Saturday morning, dozens of donors, families and diehard supporters were once again introduced to the stands of the Agganis Arena.

I was a little nervous playing in front of people again, captain Logan Cockerill recognized during a lunch for the team and supporters after match practice. It’s really good to see everyone’s faces again.

The crowd at the scrimmage was a small harbinger of the crowds of fans who have waited 18 months to attend a game in person and are out to pack Agganis this season. After spending last year at the Walter Brown Arena without spectators, Terriers and fans will return to Agganis on Saturday, October 9, when they host the UConn Huskies.

It’s exciting to play again, head coach Albie OConnell said after his team defeated Holy Cross 5-1 in an exhibition game on Oct. 2 with nearly 2,000 supporters in Walter Brown’s stands. It’s exciting to see the band and get fans into the building.

We know we have a good core of players, we have some talent, and it’s our job as coaching staff to make sure we get the most out of them.

The feeling is mutual, says BU Pep Band assistant Victoria Paspalas (CFA21,23). I think the band had a lot of energy as it was our first game in a year and a half. To open the season at such a high level, we were certainly excited to see what the season will be like.

The timing for the return of fans couldn’t be better. This season marks the centennial year of the program and the team aims to make the most of the moment, following a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance in a season impacted by COVID-19.

We have some scars that are pretty good, OConnell said over lunch. We can look back and say: today is going to be a good day.

There’s plenty to look forward to on the BU hockey calendar. The biennial Red Hot Hockey game between BU and Cornell returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 27, and the annual Beanpot tournament resumes at TD Garden in early February, for the first time in two years. The Terriers will play a total of 36 games before the playoffs begin in March.

Cockerill is eager to start the season: we have a very good team and we were looking forward to a great 100 years of BU Hockey.

After the pandemic forced the 2020-2021 season to play behind closed doors, head coach Albie OConnell (CAS99) says the return of fans will effectively create our seventh player this season.

The capaint is one of four Terriers who chose to stay and play a fifth season of college hockey, courtesy of an NCAA ruling due to the pandemic. Three of those veteran players carry leadership letters, and OConnell says additional experience from the team could be a big advantage.

I think they were a bit more seasoned, he said after last week’s exhibition game. Last year we were sixth and second. We had a good year, but were looking for a step.

BU came second in this year’s Hockey East preseason coaching poll, ranking above traditional rivals Boston College and only behind the reigning National Champion University of Massachusetts. As OConnell noted after the game, his team is benefiting from the return of many of its key players.

offensive, Jay OBrien led BU with eight goals and Robert Mastrosimone finished the attack with 40 shots on target. Cockerill had a team-best plus-9 rating, and freshman outliers Drew Seller and Luke Tuch both landed on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

The most notable off-season loss was former Hobey Baker Award finalist David Farrance (CAS21), who graduated and signed a professional contract with the Nashville Predators. Newly Appointed Assistant Captain Alex Vlasic is a candidate to fill the void in defense left by Farrance, and the incoming transfer Matt brown could provide an offensive boost after leading the University of Massachusetts Lowell by eight goals last year.

While OConnell says last season was an absolute blur, he believes his team is well positioned for success this year. Part of his optimism comes from hiring an associate head coach off-season Jay Pandolfo, two-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils and director of operations Doug Friedman, who played professionally with the Edmonton Oilers.

I just wanted to make sure we have great people. They have a really good way about them. They’re really balanced, they’re really professional, and that will go a long way with our players, fourth-year head coach OConnell says of the two additions.

With current and former Terriers on the ice, on the bench and in the stands this year, OConnell says he expects a special season. It’s a really good opportunity to celebrate some of the people, players and teams we’ve had in college. It will be a lot of fun.

The Terriers will begin their 2021-2022 regular season on the road at the University of Connecticut on Friday, October 8 at 7:00 PM, before a rematch against the Huskies in their home opener at Agganis Arena on Saturday, October 9 at 7:00 PM. Students with a sports pass can log in for free and claim an admission ticket. Assistance with accessing the sports pass can be found in Agganis Arenas Sports Pass Guide. Single game tickets range from $19 to $30 for the general public and $13 to $25 for faculty, staff, and non-sports students, and can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Agganis Arena ticket office, 925 Commonwealth Ave. , Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note: Fans attending matches at Agganis Arena and any other indoor venue are required to wear masks and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours. All games can be streamed for free at collegesportslive.com/hockeyeast, and fans can also follow all the action on the Terrier Sports Radio Network and @BUGameDay.