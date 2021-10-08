India will double its medal tally at the Paris Paralympic Games: Pramod Bhagat

Outlook

New Delhi, Oct. 8 (PTI) Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medalist Pramod Bhagat said Friday he is confident India will double its number of medals at the prestigious multi-sport event in Paris, which is just three years away.

India had returned with its best-ever performance from the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning 19 medals: five gold, eight silver and six bronze. The country’s previous best total at one edition of the Paralympic Games was four.

“I am confident that the medal tally will double (in Paris in 2024),” said three-time world champion Bhagat, who claimed the yellow metal in the men’s singles SL3 class, during a panel discussion on India Today Conclave.

“Our Prime Minister is fully behind the athletes. The PCI takes good care of its athletes, if the Prime Minister is with us and the facilities are given, it is possible….”

Bhagat, who contracted polio when he was 4 years old, started playing sports after watching his neighbors play. Initially, he competed against able-bodied players before taking up competitive para-badminton in 2006.

“The struggles in life teach us a lot and what we can achieve,” said the world No. 1 Bhagat.

“It’s important how much confidence we have and not how much we train or play… It’s important how you make a decision and move forward.”

Suhas Yathiraj, India’s first-ever IAS officer to medal in the Paralympic Games, described the Tokyo Paralympic Games as a turning point and said it could give a big boost to para sports, just like winning the 1983 World Cup did. with cricket in the country.

Yathiraj had claimed silver in the men’s singles SL4 badminton in Tokyo.

“1983 was a turning point for Indian cricket when Kapil developer lifted the World Cup. Similarly, 2020 Tokyo is a turning point for the Indian Paralympic Games. You will see a sea change in attitude,” said Yathiraj, the district magistrate of Noida.

“I see a huge difference in the way people perceive… nothing is as successful as success. The way the country celebrates both Olympic and Paralympic medals is very good… awareness is gradually increasing.”

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won a historic silver medal in her debut at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, said she was concerned about qualifying for the Tokyo Games when the pandemic hit and recalled the challenges she faced.

“It was a big challenge during the pandemic. First I had to qualify for the Paralympis. With a lot of effort I was able to qualify for the Paralympics,” said Patel, who became only the second Indian female athlete to ever medal at the Paralympic Championship. Play. Paralympic Games.

“Besides training, fitness was a challenge, but I was able to overcome them. During the pandemic it was a blessing, I trained a lot and planned a lot for each player.”

The chairman of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, said that accessibility is key to the development of para sports in the country.

“Accessibility isn’t just physical, it has to be in the mindset. Unless we tap the basics and create more arenas that are accessible and universally accessible, it will always be a chicken and egg story,” she said.

“Which comes first, more talent or the infrastructure. We really need to work at the district level and on state policy. Thanks to these 19 medals, many states have revised their parasport policies.”

Malik said she was ecstatic when Bhavina Patel won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“Taking home the first medal was a bit of a paradox for me, because it had taken our country 72 years to create a female Paralympic medalist,” said Malik, who won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games of Brazil. 2016 in Rio.

“And I was most ecstatic when Bhavina (Patel) won a medal. I said: I am not alone here now, I have a silver smile shining across the tricolor again

“I’m very proud to be back with 19 medals. From 19 to Rio in 2016 to 54 to Tokyo. From 2 girls to 14 girls, we’ve come a long way…”, she added.

Gaurav Khanna, Head National Coach of the Indian Para-Badminton Team, was also present during the event. PTI SS ATK

