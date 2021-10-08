Sports
‘It would have been easy to give up’ – Zimbabwean cricket captain on roller coaster ride
It has been a difficult two years for the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team, but the century of captain Mary-Anne Musonda with a winning One-Day International (ODI) debut for the team gives hope for a distinctly brighter future.
Musonda, who took an unbeaten 103 in . scored Tuesday’s win over Ireland, has gone through its best and worst times, but is now finally looking ahead with optimism.
Not just on the pitch, but also off it as Zimbabwe hosts the global qualifying tournament for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in November and December.
“It was a roller coaster to be honest,” Musonda told BBC Sport Africa.
“Looking back at the path we’ve taken since 2019, we now have all the more reason to celebrate.”
The ride continued on Thursday as Zimbabwe lost the second of their four ODIs against Ireland, with Musonda returning to Earth by just four runs.
Still, resilience is a hallmark of this side, as Musonda and her teammates could have easily thrown in the towel.
Fluctuating Fortunes
The Lady Chevrons missed the 2019 World T20 global qualifiers when Zimbabwe Cricket was suspended by the International Cricket Council for government interference on the eve of their departure.
Then 2020 seemed like a wasted year of inactivity due to Covid-19 and their journey to the global qualifying stage for the 50-over Women’s World Cup that was declared last July due to the tournament being postponed.
Musonda still remembers the last minute cancellation of their trip to the 2019 global T20 qualifier in Scotland after hosting and winning the African qualifier.
“I can still vividly remember the disappointment, helpless as we were, because nothing would change for us in that moment – it was a bitter moment,” she said.
“Then 2020 was another year of doing nothing. It always felt like every time we had to go on tour, something was going to happen.
“Competition is what makes you better, what you look forward to. When it was taken from you twice, we were disappointed.”
The team was awarded One-Day International status by the International Cricket Council in April, meaning they now play at the highest level in women’s cricket.
And how Musonda shone in the team’s first ODI, taking several strokes in a four-wicket win against Ireland in Harare.
“It was like all the negative emotions of the past two years were behind us, and to win and for me to get a century was amazing,” she smiled.
‘It would be easy to give up on our dream’
After winning the African qualifier in Botswana in September, Zimbabwe will host the Women’s World Cup competition in November and December, with 10 teams competing. The top three teams will advance to next year’s final.
With countries like Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka taking part in the tournament, it will be a challenge for Zimbabwe, but Musonda is hopeful.
“It means a lot to be a host, and playing in our home conditions will be an advantage,” she said. “Getting ODI status and winning our first game gives us confidence in a good position.
“Playing the qualifiers at home is a boost, we are in the right direction, we hope we continue on a positive trajectory and that we will continue to learn many lessons along the way.”
“We have stayed together as a team and we have to keep dreaming, keep believing and keep moving forward – it could have been easy for us to give up on our dream two years ago.”
Ahead of those qualifiers, Zimbabwe can win their first ODI series – with two games to go in Harare, on Saturday and Monday, and the score nicely balanced at 1-1.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/africa/58818671
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]