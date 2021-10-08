‘It would have been easy to give up’ – Zimbabwean cricket captain on roller coaster ride

Zimbabwean cricket captain Mary-Anne Musonda scored 103 not out against Ireland on the team’s ODI debut

It has been a difficult two years for the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team, but the century of captain Mary-Anne Musonda with a winning One-Day International (ODI) debut for the team gives hope for a distinctly brighter future.

Musonda, who took an unbeaten 103 in . scored Tuesday’s win over Ireland, has gone through its best and worst times, but is now finally looking ahead with optimism.

Not just on the pitch, but also off it as Zimbabwe hosts the global qualifying tournament for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in November and December.

“It was a roller coaster to be honest,” Musonda told BBC Sport Africa.

“Looking back at the path we’ve taken since 2019, we now have all the more reason to celebrate.”

The ride continued on Thursday as Zimbabwe lost the second of their four ODIs against Ireland, with Musonda returning to Earth by just four runs.

Still, resilience is a hallmark of this side, as Musonda and her teammates could have easily thrown in the towel.

Fluctuating Fortunes

Mary-Anne Musonda has been Zimbabwe’s women’s cricket captain since 2018

The Lady Chevrons missed the 2019 World T20 global qualifiers when Zimbabwe Cricket was suspended by the International Cricket Council for government interference on the eve of their departure.

Then 2020 seemed like a wasted year of inactivity due to Covid-19 and their journey to the global qualifying stage for the 50-over Women’s World Cup that was declared last July due to the tournament being postponed.

Musonda still remembers the last minute cancellation of their trip to the 2019 global T20 qualifier in Scotland after hosting and winning the African qualifier.

“I can still vividly remember the disappointment, helpless as we were, because nothing would change for us in that moment – it was a bitter moment,” she said.

“Then 2020 was another year of doing nothing. It always felt like every time we had to go on tour, something was going to happen.

“Competition is what makes you better, what you look forward to. When it was taken from you twice, we were disappointed.”

The team was awarded One-Day International status by the International Cricket Council in April, meaning they now play at the highest level in women’s cricket.

And how Musonda shone in the team’s first ODI, taking several strokes in a four-wicket win against Ireland in Harare.

“It was like all the negative emotions of the past two years were behind us, and to win and for me to get a century was amazing,” she smiled.

‘It would be easy to give up on our dream’

Musonda poses with Irish captain Laura Delaney for Zimbabwe’s first-ever ODI match

After winning the African qualifier in Botswana in September, Zimbabwe will host the Women’s World Cup competition in November and December, with 10 teams competing. The top three teams will advance to next year’s final.

With countries like Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka taking part in the tournament, it will be a challenge for Zimbabwe, but Musonda is hopeful.

“It means a lot to be a host, and playing in our home conditions will be an advantage,” she said. “Getting ODI status and winning our first game gives us confidence in a good position.

“Playing the qualifiers at home is a boost, we are in the right direction, we hope we continue on a positive trajectory and that we will continue to learn many lessons along the way.”

“We have stayed together as a team and we have to keep dreaming, keep believing and keep moving forward – it could have been easy for us to give up on our dream two years ago.”

Ahead of those qualifiers, Zimbabwe can win their first ODI series – with two games to go in Harare, on Saturday and Monday, and the score nicely balanced at 1-1.