High School Tennis: Highland Leads State Tournament After Day 1 of 5A





If the opening day of the 5A girls tennis tournament at Liberty Park is any indication, the championship will be outstanding on Saturday. Four teams are all within two points of each other after Thursday’s first-round and quarter-final games, with Highland holding the lead with nine team points, followed by Park City and defending champion Timpview with eight points. Woods Cross has seven points. Highland and Park City have a small lead en route to Saturday’s semi-finals, with teams still battling in four of the five positions. Timpview and Woods Cross have only three teams left. 5A girls state tennis tournament In Liberty Park, Salt Lake City Thursday results Team scores 1. Highland, 9 2. Park City, 8 2. Timp view, 8 4. Forest Cross, 7 5, High, 5 5. Olympus, 5 5. Springville 5 first singles First round Dylan Lolofie, Highland def. Dylan Ciampini, Bonneville, 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Moon, Lehi defeats. Brooke Maxwell, Viewmont, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1

Elle Martin, Park City def. Kayla Huish, Spanish fork, 6-2, 6-4

Maya Inouye, Orem defeats. Fabiana Gonzalez, Hillcrest, 6-4, 6-1

Sophie Thompson, Timpview def. Rachel Heimburger, Horizon, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Rebecca Russell, Alta Defeats. Madison Galbraith, Springville, 7-5, 6-2

Elisabeth Carter, Olympus defeats. Kaiya Endo, Cottonwood, 6-1.6-3

Sage Bergeson, Woods Cross def. Anna Jones, Stansbury, 6-0, 6-0 Quarter-finals Lolfie, Highland def. Moon, Lehi, 6-1, 6-1

Martin, Park City def. Inouye, Orem, 6-2, 6-2

Thompson, Timpview def. Russell, Alta, 6-4, 6-3

Bergeson, Woods Cross def. Carter, Olympus, 6-4, 6-4 second singles First round Emmy Richards, Woods Cross def. Gaby Trejo, Spanish fork, 6-0, 6-0

Gabrielle Dooling, Highland def. Raimie Hilton, Maple Mountain, 6-0, 6-0

Anna Barton, Salem Hills defeats. Sowmya Paritaloa, Hillcrest, 6-2, 6-1

Olivia Tarmina, Park City defeats. Kayla Carlson, Orem, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6

Savannah Rosenhan, Olympus defeats. Jayne Heaton, Bonneville, 6-2, 6-0

Ellie Spangler, Brighton beats. Emie Linscott, Cottonwood, 6-2, 6-0

Emmie Brown, Viewmont defeats. Anna Stewart, Timpview, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Amanda Felix, beats Springville. Lucy LeSuer, Alta, 6-4, 6-3 Quarter-finals Richards, Woods Cross def. Dooling, Highland, 6-2, 6-3

Tarmina, Park City beats. Barton, Salem Hills, 6-2, 6-2

Rosenhan, Olympus defeats. Sequin, Brighton, 6-2, 6-0

Felix, Springville def. Stewart, Timpview, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 third singles First round Emilee Nicholls, Salem Hills defeats. Rachel Preston, Woods Cross, 7-5, 6-4

Reese Fowles, Maple Mountain def. Kate Campbell, Cottonwood, 6-0, 6-2

Reagan Harrison, Park City beats. Sally Otterstrom, Provo, 6-0, 6-0

Hailey Miner, Timpview def. Alexandra Rawlings, Olympus, 6-3, 6-1

Kylie OConnell, Skyline def. Erin Zhang, Hillcrest, 6-1, 6-0

Samantha Kiburtz, Highland def. Claire McNairy, Orem, 6-3, 6-1

Raquel Passey, Alta defeats. Anna Fillmore, Viewmont, 6-4, 6-0

Isabelle Kloepfer, Spanish Fork def. Annalese Baumgardner, Uintah, 6-1, 6-0 Nicolls, Salem Hills def. Fowles, Maple Mountain, 6-3, 6-1

Harrison, Park City beats. Miner, Timpview, 6-0, 6-2

Kiburtz, Highland def. OConnell, Horizon, 6-1, 6-2

Passey, Ata def. Kloepfer, Spanish fork, 6-2, 6-2 first doubles First round Autumn Cook/Paige Corey, Orem def. Sophie Hill/Lauren Forsey, Maple Mountain, 6-1, 6-2

Grace Anthony/Brooklyn Dowdell, Alta Defeats. Lucy Carlson/Emma Parkin, East, 6-4, 6-2

Maizie Thompson/Cheyenne Skinner, Springville defeats. Shay Minoughan/Lily Greenwood, Hillcrest, 6-2, 6-3

Elena Smart/Peyton Kossin, Woods Cross beats. Nicole Devashrayee/Kalli Olsen, Brighton, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

Kate Creamer/Elsa Pearce, Highland def. Olivia Kelemen/Allison Chambers, Provo, 6-1, 6-3

Linda Findlay/Lucy Findlay, Olympus Defeats. Ella Wright/Ashlyn Meier, Uintah, 6-1, 6-3

Skylar Bishop/Marley Weeks, Salem Hills defeats. Audrey Gibson/Paige Smith, Bonneville, 7-6, 6-3

Emma Wilkinson/Kylie Woods, Timpview defeats. Emily Morrill/Skylar Black, Payson Quarter-finals Anthony/Dowdell, Alta Defeats. Cook/Corey, Orem, 6-3, 6-2

Smart/Kossin, Woods Cross def. Thompson/Skinner, Springville, 6-1, 6-2

Creamer/Pearce, Highland def. Findlay/Findlay, Olympus, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6

Wilkinson/Woods, Timpview def. Bishop/Weeks, Salem Hills, 6-0, 7-5 Second doubles First round Madi Graham/Shaylee DeHart, Salem Hills defeats. Olivia Pope/Kaylee Jo Huber, Uintah, 6-4, 7-5

Mayme Hansen/Aly Inglish, Park City beats. Bella Uffens/Laney Keller, Viewmont, 6-1, 6-1

Olive Esplin/Aubrey Page, Timpview beats. Sarah Olsen/Annie Black, Abundant, 6-1, 6-0

Lily Soulier/Faith Kirkham, Skyline def. Kaitlyn Holman/Josie Denton, Provo, 6-4, 6-0

Lucy Foulks/Grace Harman, Highland def. Jane Callister/Kate DeBry, Alta, 6-1, 7-6

Morgan Longson/Hannah Gregory, Olympus Defeats. Sharon Dunn/Ava Stratton, Orem, 6-4, 6-3

Calianne Skinner/Elizabeth Francom, Springville Defeats. Sarah Webb/Mckenzie Checketts, Cedar Valley, 6-3, 6-2

Bella Adams/Abby Stratford, Woods Cross def. Madison Olsen/Laura Hammer, Maple Mountain, 7-5, 6-4 Quarter-finals Hansen/English, Park City def. Graham/DeHart, Salem Hills, 6-3, 6-0

Esplin/Page, Timpview def. Soulier/Kirkham, Horizon, 6-0, 7-5

Foulks/Harman, Highland def. Longson/Gregory, Olympus, 6-2, 6-2

Skinner/Francom, Springville defeats. Adams/Stratford, Woods Cross, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6

