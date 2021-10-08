Mackie Samoskevich’s Journey to Hockey in Michigan

Throughout his life, Mackie Samoskevich always had hockey literally and figuratively in his backyard.

Growing up in Connecticut, he learned to skate with his sisters Melissa and Maddy at a backyard ice rink. For the Samoskevich family, hockey is like breathing, and it wasn’t long before Mackie was taking his first sips.

(Mackie) wanted to play hockey for school, he wanted to practice outside, said his father Fred Samoskevich. It was kind of a strange obsession he had for the game at a young age. We were a bit shocked.

The only thing he wanted to do alone at a young age was to play the game. He’d be in the net and you’d hear Ahh as a keeper making a save, making a save with his glove and stuff like that. And he would finish the game at a very young age.

Those hours of playing in the backyard gave Mackie an advantage on the ice: He had a vision of where the play would go. Using those skills, he found himself right in the middle of the game, a place where he excelled.

But Mackie’s love of the game soon outgrew that beloved backyard ice rink. It was time for him to play youth hockey, a level to be taken seriously in the New England area. All three Samoskevich children played for teams that traveled far to play games. Like so many families in the area, family time revolved around hockey.

Mackie would be in Boston. My daughter Maddy would be in Cheshire or somewhere in Connecticut, New Jersey, said Fred Samoskevich. We had the best time, kind of a mini vacation every weekend. It was a barrel of fun.

Mackie loved going out on the ice and he also wanted to compete in the best competition possible. To fulfill both desires, long journeys had to be made across New England to play for various travel clubs. He started going up against some of the best players his age, including future teammates.

As a young Mackie Samoskevich walked into the locker room, Bob Beniers noticed how he was behaving.

He was the kid who rode the long distance, Beniers said. Mackie was a little shy at the time.

Mackie had driven to Massachusetts to play a number of games with the Beniers youth team, a veteran roster that included Providence winger Brett Berard and current forward Matty Beniers Bobs, Michigan’s runner-up. He knew his teammates from confronting them in matches, but they had not become good friends.

The shyness Samoskevich showed disappeared when he took the ice, because however the match went, Samoskevich was in the game.

He would give you 110 percent forechecking, backchecking, said Bob Beniers. Even at a very young age, he was very tenacious with the puck. I remember that clearly. It’s a big part of staying on the puck at a young age.

That kind of dedication to the game is important in a hockey-crazy environment like New England. Some of the best players in the country such as Boston University and Team USA World Juniors goalkeeper Drew Commesso played in those leagues. For Samoskevich, travel times from his Connecticut home gave him a new grindstone to sharpen his game.

The Samoskevich family knew the script to get the most out of the sport. Mackie’s older sister Melissa played college hockey for Quinnipiac and coaches at Penn State. Maddy, his twin brother, currently plays for Quinnipiac.

Melissa’s journey into hockey gave Mackie a first-hand look at the places the game could take him. His future in hockey was within reach, and the same vision that gave him an edge on the ice made his plan to maximize its benefits. He believed in his game enough to put himself in increasingly difficult environments.

Soon, the New England borders were unable to provide the best hockey programming Mackie could develop. After doing well against the best youth players in the region, it was time for Mackie to take on a new challenge. Like many young hockey players, that meant leaving home.

In his freshman year of high school, the Mackies family drove him to the airport while he and his twin sister drove to Shattuck-St. Marys, an elite hockey school in Minnesota. The school’s yearbooks feature stars from the past, from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Shattuck also meant that they would be with their older sister Melissa, who played hockey for the school. Visits to their sister showed the Samoskevich twins what the school had to offer, and they loved what they saw.

Mackie played 115 games for Shattuck’s U14 and U16 programs, scoring 88 points before he was old enough to don the varsity program jersey. In one season wearing it, Mackie scored 74 points in 51 games alongside a young Brendan Brisson, currently a sophomore on Michigan’s roster.

As in New England, part of his success came from his skating and vision. Not only could he keep up with the best players in the game, but he could also predict exactly where they would send the puck, something that only got stronger with each shift.

I mean, let’s face it, you’re only as good as the competition you’re playing against, or let’s say the kids you practice with, Fred Samoskevich said. Playing and practicing with Matty Beniers, against him, or other kids at Shattuck just helped him with that skill he always had.

Coaches like Shattucks Ben Umhoefer also noticed a humility in Mackies’ play and a willingness to show his skills on the ice. Behind the reserved nature everyone saw was a calculating mind, a way Mackie weighed his options and made the right decisions for himself, both on and off the ice. It’s not uncommon for a hockey player to leave home at a young age, but Mackie handled that intense environment with balance and bet he would succeed.

That bet paid off when Mackie finally popped up on the radar of Michigan’s hockey teams in Shattuck. The Wolverines followed his progress and loved what they saw.

Hes an effortless skater, said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. He has a deceptive speed. You don’t think he might go as fast as he does, but he has really strong legs(and) lower body.

Pearson and his staff also noticed how Mackie could monitor the development of a play.

He has that balance, that patience, Pearson said. It’s really hard to teach players that. And that’s what the really good players can do. They already know what the next plays are, what’s available and where they’re going.

Those intangibles propelled Mackie to the next step in his hockey career: the USHL’s Chicago Steel. In just two full seasons with the program from 2019 to 2021, he contributed to an onslaught that included Harvard forwards Sean Farrell and Matt Coronato, Michigan sophomore defenseman Owen Power and Brisson. He put up 73 points in 85 games for the Steel.

In Chicago, Mackies game stood out as one of the best on an elite roster. Again, Samoskevich placed himself among the best talent of his age, and again he proved that he belonged.

(Mackies) an elite skater, his skills are so high, but he facilitates the game, said Chicago coach Brock Sheahan. The game goes through him, and whether he is in his time or space or not, he can find the right game.

Much like his decision-making process off the ice, the way Mackie handles the game is arguably the hallmark of his style. He places himself in the right positions on the ice to maximize his effect and believes in himself to perform for his team.

The same confidence that carried him through his hockey journey is reflected in every clean zone entry, every no-look pass, and every sneaky shot in his game.

Mackie plays his first hockey game in Michigan on Friday, but he spends his life preparing for the tough competition it brings. He will likely see significant playing time in the top six, facing elite talent every night. That’s no surprise when you consider where he led himself on his hockey journey.

Cutting his teeth into hard teams sharpened the dual threat of his vision and skating. When Elite Prospects released Mackies’ scout report, the focus was on the skills he refined.

He manages space exceptionally well, constantly scanning for the positions of his teammates and opponents, the report said. And he uses that mental map of the ice to plan his every maneuver one or two games ahead of the competition.

Mackie’s mental map extends far beyond the many scattered ice rinks that once graced his presence. He takes possession of his future as he takes possession of the puck, his reserved maturity and gives him a picture of where he wants to be and the journey that will take him there.

As he begins his stop in Michigan, Mackie will have the chance to show off his skills at a high level. But knowing him, he has already planned a few steps ahead of Michigan after the Florida Panthers drafted him 24th overall in the 2021 NHL draw.

That comes naturally when you can see the bigger picture.