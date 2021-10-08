F1 has ‘different rules for different people’, says Fernando Alonso





Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso suggested on Thursday that some drivers were treated differently than others when it came to track behavior during races.

1 Related The Spaniard told reporters at the Turkish Grand Prix that being asked about an incident during the previous race in Russia proved his point. Alonso deliberately used the lead-out area at the first corner in Sochi to avoid a bottleneck and gain places by braking late, obeying the rules as he rejoined the driver he had followed into the corner. He said he only did it to see the questions in Istanbul. “When I do things, they have a different behavior and a different impact on the next event,” added the Alpine driver. “So now they might be changing the lead-out area on the first lap in the first few corners.” Bryn Lennon/Getty Images He said others had behaved the same way without asking such questions and that he was “the idiot on the track for most of the championship while I was overtaken by a lot of people off the tarmac in the first few races”. “And nothing happened, and there were no questions about the next race. And now after Sochi there is a question, so it’s confirmation.” When asked what he meant by that, Alonso said it was many things. “There are different rules for different people — or different conversations the week after for different people,” he explained. “The next person to cross the white line at the entrance to the pits, let’s see what nationality he is and what penalty he will receive.” Race director Michael Masi was not immediately available for comment, but the governing FIA said all rules and regulations were the same for all drivers. Alonso, in his comeback season after two years out of Formula 1, has already complained this year about the lack of action against others. “The strategy in the first races didn’t bring us any solutions, so we understand the solution is to do what the others are doing,” he said at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July. “We’re trying to be honest and say to the referee, ‘Look, they’re playing with their hands in the penalty area.’ But if the referee doesn’t do anything, we understand that we can also play with our hands in the penalty area, so we’ll do that.”

