



The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the award of Central Contracts for England’s international men’s cricket for 2021-22. Under the new system, 20 year contracts have been awarded on a ‘single’ contract list instead of the previous separation of red and white bulb contracts introduced in 2016. The contract award panel, the Managing Director of Men’s England Cricket, Ashley Giles and head coach, Chris Silverwood, have also awarded four England Increment Contracts and three England Pace Bowling Development Contracts. The new system has been developed in consultation with the players, Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA). It has been designed to meet the future needs of England in what has become a fluid and dynamic landscape. The system takes into account the likelihood of players in England teams in different formats in the next 12 months, while also recognizing the achievements in the previous year. Considerations were also agreed against a busy international schedule, made challenging by additional Covid-related restrictions, and taking into account the mental well-being and well-being of the players. In addition to the 20 Central Contracts, awards have been made for Increment Contracts and Pace Bowling Development Contracts. This structure recognizes players who may play for England on a less predictable basis and supports the development and management of high potential bowlers across all sizes. The contracts, with a duration of 12 months from October 1, 2021, have been awarded to the following players: England Central Contracts Men Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jofra Sagittarius (Sussex)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Eoin Morgan (Middle Sex)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham) England Increase Contracts Dom Bess (Yorkshire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) Pace Bowling Development Contracts in England Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire) Somerset spinner Jack Leach, Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan and Sussex Seamer Ollie Robinson are all receiving Central Contracts for the first time. Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone gets his first increment contract after his outstanding campaign over the English summer. Surrey’s Tom Curran is returning to an incremental contract after having a whiteball contract in 2020/21. Managing Director of Men’s England Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: “I would like to thank TEPP and the players for all their constructive input during the process of developing this new system, which I believe is the fairest and most transparent way of informing players about the all over the world. all formats. “We have worked well to get to this stage and the refinements made will take into account the amount of cricket we will be playing in different formats over the coming period of the ICC Future Tours programme. “Since the inception of central contracts in 2002, the system has improved the England team’s preparation, performance and professionalism, ensuring that players are well rewarded for representing their country at the elite level. “The international game continues to evolve and we need to be aware that we need to lead the way in player performance in the ever-changing landscape of cricket. Our aim remains the same to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the most respected team in the world. “I would like to congratulate all the players who have offered deals for the coming year, especially newcomers Jack Leach, Dawid Malan and Ollie Robinson. Receiving your first central contract is a great moment in any player’s career. They will all be a crucial part in England’s fortunes over the next 12 months.”

