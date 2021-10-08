With help from the transfer to California, football in Kittson County Central changes from last season without a point to 4-1 this fall

When he entered high school, Meyer-Rice played eleven-man soccer in California.

“Here you have more players playing on both sides of the ball, so there’s more conditioning involved,” said Meyer-Rice.

Meyer-Rice is thriving in his new Minnesota Section 8 9-man soccer home.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back linebacker has helped Kittson County Central transform from a program that went 0-5 last season to a 4-1 start this year.

The Bearcats will face the other 4-1 team in the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo section this Friday at 5 PM in Warren.

Meyer-Rice, averaging 140.0 rushing yards per game and an average of 12.1 yards per carry, moved from California to Lancaster, Minnesota during the pandemic. He said that after his school in California went to distance learning, he moved to join other relatives in northwest Minnesota.

He transferred just before the start of the school last season, making him ineligible to play in a few games of KCC last season.

“I was just trying to be positive and not pretend I was the toughest kid in town because I was new,” said Meyer-Rice. “But I wasn’t going to work hard either. I think I have a good work ethic and I wasn’t afraid to prove myself.”

Meyer-Rice, who is thinking about joining the Navy after high school, has 58 carries for 700 yards and seven touchdowns this fall.

The Bearcats lost a season opener to Park Christian, but have since racked up four straight wins.

“I think we picked up the slack this year,” said Meyer-Rice. “We have a really good group of guys who want to do the job. We trust the coaches and the process, and the coaches believe in us.”

One of the biggest turning points for KCC was the defense, where the Bearcats had to take 52 points, 42 points and 36 points in the last three games of last season.

This year the most points allowed by KCC are 21. The Bearcats shutout Northern Freeze, giving up only six runs to the traditionally powerful Stephen-Argyle.

KCC coach Cory Waling said the Bearcats only had one senior last season.

“This year the boys are a bit older,” said Waling. “You have a bit of that experience of kids now seniors and juniors. That goes a long way in Section 8 football. It’s hard to compete when you’re playing freshmen and sophomores or counting on those young guys.

“The boys have also done a lot of work. In the back of their minds is the chaos of last season. They know that they can lose games at any moment. As a result, the focus has been better in practice.”

Waling said KCC players saw Meyer-Rice as a leader.

“He’s a big, strong boy,” Waling said. “His teammates are also willing to do whatever it takes to be successful in blocking.”

Defensively, Meyer-Rice plays linebacker but also defensively.

“He’s physically impressive,” Waling said.

On offense, the Bearcats balanced Meyer-Rice by rushing Frank Finney (58 carries, 314 yards, four touchdowns) and Chisum Schmiedeberg (38 carries, 312 yards, four touchdowns).

“(Schmiedeberg) is a different athlete,” Waling said. “He’s smaller and clumsy. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

The KCC’s attack is ground-oriented, as the Bearcats threw 150 yards this year on 7-for-14 passing from Braden Faken.

The offensive line is tempered by Isaac Folland, a 6-2, 280-pound junior.

“He’s a real blocker and makes some really big holes,” Waling said.