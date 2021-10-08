Gophers Men’s Hockey Wants To Prove Frozen Four Pieces Are In Place

Despite losing three of his six top scorers last season, a combined third of the team’s total goals, coach Bob Motzko isn’t worried about this incarnation of the Gophers.

Actually, this season’s team could be even better.

“I don’t see much difference between the four lines. It might be the deepest team I’ve ever coached,” said Motzko. “Our speed and skill and the little swagger we have is pretty neat at the moment.”

The Gophers will carry that triple “S” ethos into their season-opening series starting Friday at 7 p.m. at the 3M Arena in Mariucci against Mercyhurst. The speed and skill come from a forward lineup of experienced centers and promising new wingers. The swagger is all defense, with every defender and the number 1 goalkeeper returning.

While Brannon McManus (Nebraska Omaha), Scott Reedy (San Jose Sharks) and Sampo Ranta (Colorado Avalanche) have moved on, the No. 2 through No. 4 top scorers from 2020-21 are back at center Sammy Walker, winger Blake McLaughlin and center Ben Meyers.

Walker and McLaughlin “PB and J” as Walker calls them, as the seniors have been linemates their entire career and are looking for a new right winger on their fast and agile line. And there are six new attackers vying for the honour.

“They’re all incredible players, so it’s not hard for them to jump right in,” Walker said. “They’re transitioning really well, and it’s exciting to see what they’ll do for us in the games.”

Meyers may have already found at least one of his matches in freshman Matthew Knies. The pair have found some early chemistry since training started on September 13. Knies is 6-3, 210 pounds but a surprisingly agile skater for his size, according to Motzko. And Knees, along with Colorado College transfer Grant Cruikshank at 5-11, 190, can borrow a bit from the heavy, gritty ground game Ranta and Reedy took with them.

Jaxon Nelson and a mix of Jack Perbix or Jonny Sorenson are likely to anchor the third and fourth line. But the real competition could be for a spot on one of the powerplay units.

Motzko fondly recalled his first year with the Gophers, when the team played a five forward powerplay with strong scores from the wings. The last two seasons he has not been too impressed with the output, with a passing defender as a point man.

Pushing some of those defenders into more offensive moments could be the next challenge for those players as the defensive part is pretty well mastered.

Motzko identified sophomore Brock Faber as a player who had a particularly good season. He, along with junior and senior NHL draft picks Ryan Johnson and Jackson Lacombe, emphasize the confident D-corps. And they’ve got fifth-year Jack LaFontaine in the net, looking to continue his reign as the best goalkeeper in college hockey after winning the Mike Richter Award last season with his save rate of 0.924 and a 1.79 average conceded.

LaFontaine recalled the disappointments they endured, from a season cut short because of COVID-19 to just missing the NCAA Frozen Four last season. He called those experiences “heartbreaking” and something the team took personally as they headed into a new season.

“For a lot of these guys, myself included, our freshman year and their freshman year, we’ve had our highs and lows and fought some tough times,” said LaFontaine. “We finally feel like we’ve solidified everything here. And we’re ready to take that next step to be an elite team.”