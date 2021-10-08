Sintel launches two dedicated sports channels, Tennis News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Local tennis fans can continue to follow Grand Slam action live after Singtel announced on Friday (October 8) the launch of two dedicated sports channels including Wimbledon and the US Open. This follows the closure of Fox Sports channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong on October 1, a move that had left many sports fans frustrated, especially those who are F1, tennis and golf enthusiasts. The channels, SPOTV (Ch 114) and SPOTV 2 (Ch 115), will launch on October 11 and fans will be able to follow live action from sporting events such as those two Grand Slams, MotoGP, golf’s British Open and World Table Tennis tournaments. All Singtel TV customers can enjoy free previews of both channels from October 11 to November 8. Existing customers who subscribe to the World Sports package and all Variety, Value and Ultimate packages, as well as Singtel CAST customers who subscribe to the Sports Plus package can enjoy these two channels at no additional cost. StarHub subscriber Jerome Low, 30, said he would consider switching to Singtel because he and his family enjoy watching live sports, especially football and tennis. He noted that while sports action streaming is now more common and one can always subscribe to Tennis TV for live ATP action, he commented: “It’s good (that Singtel is still offering this option) as it increases sports exposure to Singapore and it gives people an opportunity to watch it instead of going with illegal means. “For the non-tech savvy, like older folks who have been following (action on TV) for a long time, they may not know that they can subscribe to official streaming services, so it’s good that they have found alternatives to continue all these sports to show.” Singtel had also previously secured broadcasting rights to Formula 1, with all Singtel TV customers getting a free preview of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix. Those who subscribe to the Singtels World Sports package, Variety packages and all Value and Ultimate packages can continue to watch F1 on mio Sports 2 (Ch112) at no extra cost for the remainder of the season and 2022 term. To watch Singtel’s two new channels and F1, those who are not subscribed to Singtel TV packages can sign up for the Cast Sports Plus streaming service as a standalone, which costs $49.90 per month. Or they can sign up for Telco’s Starter or Family package (starting at $21.90 per month) and World Sports package (add $14.90 per month). They can also sign up for the Value or Ultimate packages (starting at $69.90 per month). Visitsingtel.com/tvpacks for more information. Meanwhile, StarHub subscribers to the Sports+ and Sports Pass can watch the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend on Hub Sports and Hub Sports 2 channels (Ch 202 and 202). The telco said it is finalizing the deal for the remaining races of this season and will update when there are developments. Other sports offerings from StarHubs include the Bundesliga, La Liga, French Ligue 1, National Basketball Association, and World Wrestling Entertainment.

