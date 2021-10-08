Indian Government May Cause Pakistan Cricket Council Collapse: Ramiz Raja





Admitting that it was Indian money that in a way kept the Pakistani Cricket Board afloat and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said India’s financial clout in the global game was the reason no other ICC member country could go against them.

In that context, Raja told a Senate standing committee that the Indian government could cause a PCB collapse if it were so inclined. The PCB gets 50 percent of its funding from the ICC. The ICC organizes tournaments and the income generated from them is distributed among the board members, Raja told the panel. Now 90 percent of ICC funding is generated in the Indian market. In other words, Indian business houses run Pakistani cricket. If the Indian Prime Minister decides tomorrow that they will not fund Pakistani cricket, there is a possibility that the PCB will collapse. The PCB has been left high and dry lately, with New Zealand and England withdrawing from travel to the country. The Kiwis had in fact arrived in Pakistan but decided to fly home literally minutes before the first One-Day International, citing unspecified security threats. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had alleged a conspiracy in this regard, claiming that the emails threatening the New Zealand team came from accounts in India. This comes after virtually no international cricket has taken place in Pakistan for more than a decade following a terrorist attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team in Lahore. Also, there has been no bilateral series against India for a decade and a half, the biggest draw card for any host country and even more so for Pakistan – due to the frosty relations between the two countries. PCB has long complained of being isolated from the ICC, which no other country has supported, despite the country taking several tours over the past year and a half during the global pandemic. England’s tour of Pakistan was even regarded as a goodwill gesture to last year’s tour of the UK, which required players to remain in a strict bio-bubble as the coronavirus raged in that country. India, England and Australia are informally referred to as the Big Three in the ICC as no major financial or cricket decisions can be made without their nod. Many in Pakistan see the country’s isolation in the world body as a result of India flexing its muscles. Australia will not stand up to them (India). No country will stand up to them. You saw what happened, they (New Zealand) packed up and left in two minutes. That’s because they don’t have their own interest in playing in Pakistan because our cricket economy isn’t that strong, Raja told the Senate Standing Committee.

