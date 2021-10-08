Sports
The Return of Morehouse Football
ATLANTA Ambition meets precision on the Morehouse College campus.
People knowingly move to and from their destination with multicolored masks draping their faces. A security guard stops cars as they enter the campus, nestled in the heart of Atlanta, swinging some after a quick chat and carefully interrogating others.
In a conference room at the Forbes Arena, where the basketball team plays, Morehouses football coach Rich Freeman shared how much had changed in the past 15 months since his athletic department became the first college to offer football scholarships to play fall sports in 2020 due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.
It was a big adjustment period for us, said Freeman, whose team returned for the 2021 season.
When Morehouse, one of the country’s most acclaimed black universities, decided to skip the 2020 campaign, the footballers used the abrupt shift to video conferencing as an early forum to reflect on their lost year and share concerns about their future. future inside and outside their sports.
They returned for spring training in February with significant health restrictions and restrictions on how much they could play. The athletes were tested for the virus twice a week over the summer, and for their earliest team meetings, coaches divided players into groups in multiple rooms because the entire team couldn’t gather inside. Older players were challenged to rebuild their camaraderie and welcome the freshmen, who were new, and the sophomores, who had missed what was expected to be their first season.
Players were just happy to be back together. Finally, they are all vaccinated.
A lot of guys were going crazy and I understood where they were coming from, said quarterback Mike Sims, who missed a season for the first time since he was six.
Sims was on track to graduate in May this year, but postponed his plans when the 2020 season was canceled. He said he felt his role was to keep his teammates calm and think about the circumstances outside of football.
Kids weren’t really trying to hear that, of course, Sims said in an interview as they sat next to Freeman and Curtis Campbell, Morehouses’ athletic director. Sure it was itching to play, but sometimes it’s a situation, especially like Covid, it’s bigger than just having fun.
College decision-making loomed over the disproportionate devastation the coronavirus has wrought on black people, who are nearly three times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than white people in the United States than white people in the United States. so much chance of dying from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some members of the team understood that reality right away. Sims had anticipated the cancellation, so when it actually happened, he called Freeman a day later to tell his coach that he intended to return to school.
Last year, the NCAA awarded all fall sports athletes an extra year because of the pandemic’s impact on college sports. Morehouse, who plays in Division II, also promised that every athlete on his football team would keep his scholarship, which, Freeman said, helped quell the fears of concerned players and their parents.
That softened the blow a lot, Freeman said. We’ve been able to refocus our energies on: Hey, look, you’ve got an extra year to boost that GPA, to try and see if you can do some things to help you in the field of internships, with your careers after you graduate graduated off campus. He added: That was the silver lining. We had a few guys who could do some things to better position themselves when they graduate.
When David A. Thomas, the president of Morehouse College, chose to cancel the season, he reasoned that a school somewhere should be the first to make the sacrifice. Morehouse, he decided, would be the one.
We had to do that in the face of disappointing our athletes, who always want to play, disappointing our alumni and boosters, and even conflicting with other schools in our conference who did want to play, Thomas said in a telephone interview. It was also a moment when I decided that Morehouse should and could lead.
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the league in which Morehouse plays, and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, whose entire membership consists of HBCUs, have suspended their fall sports for 2020, less than a month after Morehouse made his decision.
Most other conferences and programs continued with their college football seasons despite positive cases. The Southwestern Athletic Conference, whose member schools include Jackson State and Grambling State, moved the fall football season to spring 2021.
In the Power 5 conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have postponed their seasons until later in the fall. The Southeastern Conference only played a conference schedule. Almost all of them held matches with few or no fans.
The coronavirus has a special adverse effect on historically black colleges. Many of them receive less government funding than white-majority schools. Some faced financial difficulties before the start of the pandemic, including: dips in enrollment during the 2018-19 academic year. With the coronavirus forcing universities across the country to learn online, many HBCUs had to raise additional funds to give their students the resources they needed to relocate. For Morehouse, that included sending Internet hotspots to students who needed them.
We found that many of our students tried to learn online on their cell phones because that was how they connected to the Internet, Thomas said. When they were on campus, they could go to our computer labs and our study center if they really needed a full screen and a set of tools.
Morehouse also faced numerous financial ramifications from the lost football season of 2020. The college awards about $2 million a year in football scholarships and had to waive revenue that would come from out-of-conference games of about $500,000, said Thomas. It also missed out on fundraising alumni linked to the football program and games, he said.
His main concern was to find a way to keep his students safe.
When Thomas Freeman, who has been the Morehouse coach since 2007, called with the news of the cancellation, Freeman spent little time hammering away at what would be lost. His priority became making sure his 18- to 22-year-old players understood why the football that had cost them most of their lives was being taken from them. And he would have to break the news via video call before such gatherings became commonplace in school and in business.
That was the hard part, Freeman said. Sometimes you want to provide information personally. Every time you deal with loss, a phone call to tell someone they are going to experience loss, sometimes it’s hard because you don’t have that personal touch.
A few players needed extra help, and Freeman remembered the phone calls he’d get asking what would happen next.
We have very few young men on our team who see football as their only option. Very little, Freeman said. He added: We have a few young men, a handful, who come to school and watch the sport like, This is all I can do. That’s not the answer. That’s not the truth. The truth is, you can’t always run fast and jump high. The truth is that the good Lord puts something in you to do for others, and it’s not necessarily just playing a soccer game.
As the players returned to the field this fall, some continued to ask Freeman for advice. Some asked their families and study advisors. Others turned to Morehouses’ sports chaplain, A. Van Smith, whom they call Uncle Van.
Smith can be seen on the sidelines of the team during matches, shouting things like, good game, cousin, when a player does something out of the ordinary.
A group of victors, he said proudly on Saturday as Morehouse played Edward Waters of Jacksonville, Florida.
It was Morehouses’ second home game of the season, at Lakewood Stadium, the teams’ temporary home as the stadium is under construction.
Morehouse never led in the game. His attack went in and out of sync and the team only got 13 points. But the fans kept shouting, singing and celebrating throughout the game.
Morehouse fell back to 0-5 and the signs of the lost year linger. But at least the players are back. At least they compete.
It adds to the college experience to have football back, said Morehouse graduate Tim Turner as he watched the game. To have sports back, to have something back, where you can come together.
He paused when Edward Waters scored a touchdown. He continued: It looks like it would be 0-5 now, but it’s still a good thing. I think people need this. They must be near each other. That isolation of the past year, it couldn’t have been easy for these kids.
