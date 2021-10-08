The Return of Morehouse Football

ATLANTA Ambition meets precision on the Morehouse College campus.

People knowingly move to and from their destination with multicolored masks draping their faces. A security guard stops cars as they enter the campus, nestled in the heart of Atlanta, swinging some after a quick chat and carefully interrogating others.

In a conference room at the Forbes Arena, where the basketball team plays, Morehouses football coach Rich Freeman shared how much had changed in the past 15 months since his athletic department became the first college to offer football scholarships to play fall sports in 2020 due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

It was a big adjustment period for us, said Freeman, whose team returned for the 2021 season.

When Morehouse, one of the country’s most acclaimed black universities, decided to skip the 2020 campaign, the footballers used the abrupt shift to video conferencing as an early forum to reflect on their lost year and share concerns about their future. future inside and outside their sports.