2021 US Open Champions Donate Artifact to International Tennis Hall Of Fame | ATP tour





The historic 2021 US Open, with two new Grand Slam champions writing their names in the history books of tennis for the first time, will be an inspiring story of tennis history that will be forever preserved in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu each donated items from their major victories to the permanent collection at the Hall of Fame’s Museum. Moments after Medvedev’s win over the world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the first grand slam champion handed a championship game racket to ITHF president Stan Smith. Raducanu donated to the Hall of Fame the Nike kit she wore during her magical two weeks in New York. One of my rackets donated to the @TennisHelloFame. Good home for it! Also nice to chat with another legend #StanSmith pic.twitter.com/Mz50wUaBhm — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) September 14, 2021 The racket and outfit are now on display in the museum for tennis fans to enjoy. As part of the permanent collection, the pieces will also be photographed for use in future digital exhibitions and educational content produced by the museum. “The International Tennis Hall of Fame preserves tennis history so that future generations can learn from and be inspired by the sport’s most remarkable moments and remarkable people. Emma and Daniil certainly showed that they are those remarkable people during their spectacular US Open title runs. We are grateful to Emma and Daniil for recognizing the importance of the Hall of Fame’s mission to preserve tennis history for generations to come and for providing the museum with this special piece of tennis history,” said Stan Smith, ITHF president. The newest Museum residents Pieces 2021 @US open glory live on at the ITHF! @DaniilMedwed‘s title-winning racket and the kit @EmmaRaducanu wore during her magical two weeks are now on display in Newport — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) October 7, 2021 With a straight sets win, Medvedev captured his first major title with a win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, negating Djokovic’s quest for the calendar year’s Grand Slam. Medvedev became the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 and the second since Ivan Lendl in 1987 to drop just one set en route to the US Open title. By lifting the trophy, Medvedev became the third man in Russian tennis to win a major title, joining Hall of Famers Marat Safin and Yevgeny Kafelnikov. Raducanu (18) became the first qualifier to win a major. She did this without dropping a set throughout the tournament, winning 20 sets en route to the final. She took the trophy with a straight sets victory over fellow teen sensation, Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu became the first Great Britain to win a major title since Hall of Famer Virginia Wade in 1977. Her historic victory drew enthusiastic support from around the world, topped off with a personal note from Queen Elizabeth.

