Islanders vs. Devils canceled after Newark power outage





No, the islanders didn’t have an extended power outage to need the obligatory pun headline, there was only a power outage at the Prudential Center in Newark last night. Preseason game cancelled*. Thursday night plans ruined for… dozens, sure. *LHH Style Guide: I’m a proponent of canceled single-L over the deluxe canceled double-L. The official site and countless colorful Brits disagree. Islanders News So seriously, they called the game. It will not be rescheduled. Power failure. Better get that checked. [Newsday]

If there had been a game, this was who would have played and what we looked for. [Isles | LHH]

Since there was no game, I hope you caught Dan and Mike engaging in Lou secrecy, arena partner (sponsor) meetings, and general marvel at Semyon Varlamov’s timeline. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

And here’s the Newsday podcast with Andrew Gross giving a preview of the season. [Island Ice]

Expanding a bit on Barry Trotz’s comments recently about what the first line might bring with Kyle Palmieri and a recovered Anders Lee. [AM NY]

The Islands are contenders to go deep into the playoffs… like the Oilers? [NHL]

And hey, the islands start at #4 in the NHL rankings. [NHL]

Mike has mentioned this a few times in terms of betting, but here’s a fantasy twist on how Ilya Sorokin could be a pick-me-up, especially now that Varlamov started tending to an injury. [NHL Fantasy-focused stuff]

All those guys who were recently waived? They have been granted waivers and have been officially assigned to Bridgeport. [Isles] Will there be more exemptions today? And a contract for PTO Erik Gustafsson? Elsewhere Since the Islanders ditched them and did better things last spring, it’s easy to forget that the Penguins won the division and played pretty well in that series. Mike Sullivan says the aging pens are definitely still contenders. [Athletic]

The Islanders were actually part of three of the 32 Thoughts, and they know that teams would be interested in Ross Johnston if he were released as one of them. [Sportsnet]

Carey Price has signed up for the player assistance program for undisclosed (not that it should be) challenges. Not only is he a star, but he is also very much loved and respected, so in an odd way this seems to create more awareness for the feeling that it’s okay to get help when you need it. [Sportsnet | NHL]

Justin Bourne elaborates on one of the points Robin Lehner made about non-prescription access to and reliance on Ambien and how this reflects the challenge players (and teams) face in getting players to sleep well. [Sportsnet]

How these swinging eastern teams can somehow make it back to the playoffs. [NHL]

In the never-ending saga, the Sabers are reportedly willing to make part of a Jack Eichel trade conditional. [TSN]

Former Saber (and Leaf, and Oiler, and…) Tyler Ennis was pointless in three preseason games, but was signed to Ottawa anyway. [NHL]

Fellow PTO and former Leaf Alex Galchenyuk has struck a deal with Arizona. [NHL]

The Senators have invested heavily in getting Brady Tkachuk to sign for the long term. But they really need to get him signed, period. [Sportsnet]

Henrik Lundqvist, who had to retire due to heart ailments, is in a good place. [NHL]

