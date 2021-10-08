Memory of the rubber shop in Aberdeen

From tennis rackets to toy trains, The Rubber Shop was an Aladdin’s cavern of gifts and homeware – and an Aberdeen institution for nearly a century.

With a reputation for quality items at low prices, it was a popular empire for bargain hunters, especially at Christmas time when the shelves were overflowing with the latest toys.

Most Aberdians will remember The Rubber Shop on George Street best, but the one-stop shop first opened at 16 St Nicholas Street as Gauld and Company.

The company was an Indian rubber and waterproof dealer selling soft goods and garden hoses.

Join us on a step back in time and reminisce about a beloved but long-gone city center.

The St Nicholas Street shop acquired the London Rubber Company, which had its head office on Drummond Street in Inverness, and began trading under that name in Aberdeen.

Popularly known as The Rubber Shop, it was officially given this name in October 1890, expanding its range to include toys and sports equipment.

The owners celebrated their 30th anniversary in 1920 and attribute the success to “an individuality proper to itself”.

The business, which remained in the Fowler family for 96 years, continued to grow and outgrew the extensive St Nicholas Street premises.

And in the 1970s, the decision was made to move the store to a larger building nearby at 103 George Street, pictured above, large enough to house “a stock of over 1,000 golf clubs.”

In 1976, Doris Fowler, director and widow of the founder’s grandson, said: “The Rubber Shop is really three stores in one. There is the sports section, which is a pleasure for tennis players, swimming or related activities.

“And there are toys that intrigue adults as much as children.

“Traditional favorites find willing buyers, but at the same time, the best ideas for new games and toys can be found in The Rubber Shop, which is very up-to-date.”

The store promised to cater to all budgets and occasions; stock everything from beautiful crystal souvenirs and kid-sized teddy bears, to dog collars and chaise lounges for ministers.

At Christmas 1979, The Rubber Shop’s must-have gift was a leather-covered wine decanter “at a modest price.”

And “for the man who loves gadgets, a battery sharpener and matching aluminum paper clip holder”.

But if you prefer a cozy Christmas present, you can also buy cable knit sweaters and moccasin slippers.

Meanwhile, the sports enthusiast was said to have “really came into its own” in the sports department, pictured above in 1980.

Here Aberdonians could buy jodhpur boots, rubber riding boots, sports equipment and tennis rackets.

The store had a close relationship with sports groups in Aberdeen; the founder’s son, Ian Fowler, was honorary president of the Aberdeen Lawn Tennis Association and honorary vice president of the city’s table tennis league.

But despite its success and place in the hearts of Aberdonians, The Rubber Shop closed in 1986 – just four years before its centenary.

Uncertainty over the George Street redevelopment forced the Fowler family to make the difficult decision to close the store for the last time on May 31, 1986.

Ms Fowler said trading conditions have become “impossible” with the opening of the nearby Sint-Nicolaas Center and the proposed development of the Bon Accord Center.

It was not known what would happen to the George Street buildings and Ms Fowler added: “There was no way we could take over other properties without knowing the outcome of the negotiations to sell our George Street store.”

It was an emotional day as Ms. Fowler said goodbye to her 11 full-time and nine part-time employees, many of whom had served the family business for decades.

She said: “They are all so sad. The girls have cried every now and then.”

And the closure of The Rubber Shop was also a sad day for regulars who had come to know and trust a business built on family tradition.

