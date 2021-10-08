Arizona Wildcats Seeking First Win of Season Against Struggling UCLA Bruins Football

The year was 2017 and Jedd Fisch was in charge at UCLA.

The Fisch era didn’t last long at Westwood – actually all two games, serving as the interim between Jim Mora and Chip Kelly – but he left enough impression in his blue and gold time to still have ties to the team four years later.

He was one of the coaches who gave Kelly his first low on the roster, much of which is still hanging around in 2021. Fisch was also the offensive coordinator who recruited quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, even making contact with the young signal-caller when he was in Michigan before that.

“Me and Coach Fisch have had a great relationship since he was in Michigan and then came to UCLA,” said Thompson-Robinson. “He’s a big part of why I chose UCLA, him and his offensive plan and all that stuff. So him, as an attacking coach, is something I really admire.”

Fisch is now the head coach for Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12), and they will welcome UCLA football (3-2, 1-1) to Tucson on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the Bruins have faced Fisch since he left after his solitary season in the city, but it’s also the first time Kelly and Fisch have faced each other at any level.

And while he won his first and only game of the regular season as head coach at UCLA, Fisch has yet to take a win in Arizona.

As a winless team, Kelly said he knows how eager Fisch and the Wildcats want to win.

“They are very dangerous,” Kelly said.

Kelly who is highly regarded at Arizona, however, goes beyond his well-documented thoughts on the myth of wins that build momentum. The Wildcats may have lost to BYU and Oregon, but they threatened the Cougars to final possession and stayed close to the Ducks for three quarters.

Arizona also defeated BYU and Oregon in those games, as well as losing to Northern Arizona. The same can’t be said for their loss to the state of San Diego, but Kelly still said he takes the Wildcats very seriously.

“They’re a well-coached team, so it’s like anything, you turn on the tape and look at them and you can tell if a team is a good team and it’s a good team,” Kelly said. “The team is competitive and they play really hard, and the kids know we’re going to get everything we get when we go there on Saturday night.”

Fisch hasn’t been able to attack as effectively as he did with Michigan, UCLA or the Los Angeles Rams since joining Arizona, not once breaking the 20-point mark four games into the season. However, he has finally settled for a quarterback after starting the season juggling three of them.

South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions in his first start as a Wildcat two weeks ago, but he currently completes 64.3% of his passes and posted a 133.2 passer rating with a 9-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Bulls in 2020.

Both physically and statistically, McCloud is not on the same level as the last three quarterbacks — Freno State’s Jake Haener, Stanford’s Tanner McKee, and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels — who have shredded UCLA’s defenses.

Linebacker Bo Calvert said he doesn’t see Saturday as an opportunity to make up for those three appearances in which they allowed 344.7 yards per game and lost twice.

“I think every week is its own thing and that’s how you hurt yourself when you go into a game and try to make up for everything you did in the last game,” Calvert said. “I think we had a bit of a bad night on Saturday, but any team, on any Saturday, any team can win and any team can lose and that’s just football

On the other side of the ball, Kelly had high praise for Arizona’s defensive coordinator Don Brown, whom he labeled as one of the best in the country. Brown, also known as “Dr. Blitz” for his all-encompassing, aggressive plans has yet to come up with an effective plan to stop the run this season.

With running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown coming out of the backfield, that could play into UCLA’s hands.

The Bruins average 203.6 rushing yards per game, while the Wildcats give up 191.8, worse than any run defense UCLA has faced outside of Stanford this fall.

UCLA was defeated on both sides of the ball against Arizona State last week, sacrificing first place in the Pac-12 South.

This next game against Arizona offers a chance to get over .500 back in conference play, and it all starts at 7:30 PM at Arizona Stadium.

