Three changes in Pakistani squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Press release





Mohammed Wasim: “After assessing players’ performance in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the roster for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup” Urdu version of the press release attached here Lahore, October 8, 2021: National selectors on Friday confirmed Pakistan’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14. Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. From the roster announced on September 4, and taking into account the performance and form of players, the selectors have made three changes. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah. The decision about the inclusion of Sohaib Maqsood in the selection will be made on medical advice. The batsman underwent lower back MRI scans after the October 6 national T20 game against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab. Pakistan’s roster of 15 players (in alphabetical order): Babar Azam (Captain, Central Punjab) Shadab Khan (Vice Captain, North) Asif Ali (North) Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Haider Ali (North) Haris Rauf (North) Hasan Ali (Central Punjab) Imad Wasim (North) Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab) Mohammad Nawaz (North) Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Mohammad Wasim Jr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper, Sindh) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Sohaib Maqsood (South Punjab) Traveling Reserves – Khushdil Shah (South Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) Player Support Staff: Mansoor Rana (Manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (Interim Head Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant Head Coach), Matthew Hayden (Batting Advisor), Vernon Philander (Bowling Advisor), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman ( Strength and Conditioning Coach), Abdul Majeed (Field Coach), Talha Ejaz (Team Analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (Media and Digital Manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Team Doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur) Chief selector Muhammad Wasim“After assessing the players’ performance in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the roster for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. “The three players in form bring with them a wealth of experience and talent and provide more stability, balance and strength. “It must be hard for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain to miss something, but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our plans for the future as there is a lot of cricket to be played after the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. “I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket we have seen in the National T20. Not only has it provided the players with excellent match practice in the run-up to the UAE competition, it has also given us the ability to closely monitor the player’s progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what a killer tournament.” Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (all matches start at 1900 Pakistan time): Oct 24 – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Oct 26 – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Oct 29 – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Nov 2 – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi Nov 7 – Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal schedule: Nov 10 – 1NS Semifinals, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Nov 11 – 2nd Semifinals, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Nov 14 – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcb.com.pk/press-release-detail/three-changes-in-pakistan-squad-for-icc-men-s-t20-world-cup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos