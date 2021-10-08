Week 6 college football picks, odds, 2021 proven expert’s best bets: This three-legged parlay returns 6-1





No. 9 Michigan and Nebraska were two of the best college football teams against the spread this season. They meet in a Big Ten clash during Week 6’s school football program. The Wolverines, 4-1 ATS, are three-point favorites on the road, according to Caesars Sportsbook’s Week 6 college football odds. Nebraska is only 3-3 overall, but bettors should take note of their 5-1 ATS record. Knowing the trends in college football betting can give you a head start this week. Which teams should you focus on in your college football rosters and parlays in Week 6? Before placing a college football bet, make sure that: check out Barrett Sallee’s top picks, predictions, and best bets from college football pundits in Week 6. Sallee is a true insider — a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter, and consistently one of the top CBS Sports pundits picking games at the spread — and his best bets have contributed to huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has done a great job on his choice of college football. For the past two years, he has been 88-64 in his popular SportsLine best bets section. Anyone who follows him is way up. Now he has turned his attention to week 6college soccer opportunities from Caesars and shares his top three best bets with SportsLine. If you play them together, you should expect a return of around 6-1.Get his top picks for college football now. Top Predictions From College Football Experts In Week 6 One of Sallee’s top college football picks for Week 6: He’s backing No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M to exceed the total of 51 when those SEC West squads meet on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Alabama has contributed to some huge point totals this season. Every game Alabama has played has come in well above 51 points, with the average Alabama game this season leading to nearly 64 combined points. Oddsmakers expect Texas A&M’s talented defense to lower that total a bit. But Sallee isn’t impressed with what he’s seen from the Aggies on that side of the ball in recent weeks, and he expects the scoreboard to light up again in this matchup. “The only thing that could prevent this from turning into an easy win is if Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban takes his foot off the gas earlier than in previous games,” Sallee told SportsLine. That said, it’s hard to imagine a way the Crimson Tide itself wouldn’t flirt with 50. The Aggies defense has been shattered for the past two games and the Saban crew is about to pulverize those pieces to dust .” Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide How to make school football choices for week 6 Sallee has also found two other college football picks that he ranks high on, including a must-see play on a favorite he says treats in “a mismatch of epic proportions.”You can only see his choices at SportsLine. What are the best bets for week 6 of college football? And which favorite should be part of your parlays?Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee’s college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who crushed his choice of SportsLine.

