Chatham Central tennis wins conference | Archives

Aside from the occasional run-in with a charter school that can pull talent from a much wider area, the Chatham Central showdown in women’s tennis for many years will lead to defeat for those who tried.
The move to a split 1A/2A conference this season did nothing to delay the Lady Bears, who won the Mid-Carolina Conference Championship on Wednesday with a 9-0 shutout of host North Moore. The win completed the 2021 fall regular season, leaving Central with an overall record of 10-2 and a perfect 8-0 in conference play.
Central went all over the area for competition, but the toughest matches were with other teams there in Chatham County. They lost to Chatham Charter twice, but both were highly competitive, and Central even won #1 and #2 singles in both, behind juniors Olivia Brooks and Ellie Phillips. Challenging games with Jordan-Matthews and Seaforth were also contested, but there the Lady Bears came out on top, and Central also scored a win late in the season against 3A Southern Lee.
Brooks had a perfect 11–0 singles regular season and Phillips lost just one game in a 10–1 campaign. Fellow junior Jaylee Williams, working between 3 and 4 singles, is 9-1 this year. Brooks and Phillips play doubles together and are 11-1 this season. Sophomore Rachel Albright has moved up the order and is 6-2 in both singles and doubles.
About the only thing the Lady Bears didn’t do well this season is Senior Night, and that was only because they didn’t have one. Central has a freshman, eight sophomores and three juniors on its roster of 12 players. The Lady Bears will roar for years to come.
In addition to the aforementioned players, the Chatham Centrals roster includes freshman Aspen Phillips and sophomore Samantha Scott, Hallie Webster, Maisy Moody, Ashlyn Humphries, Leslie Carrillo, Lauren Caviness and Emma Townsend.
Central starts playing in its conference tournament on Monday and is excited to compete in both individual duals and the two-team playoffs in the coming weeks.
