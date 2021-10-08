Field hockey triumphs with impressive wins in NESCAC matchups





Tufts field hockey took on Hamilton College in a conference game on Sunday and came away convincingly 40 win. Fresh from a 42 win over the Bates Bobcats on Saturday, the Jumbos carried their momentum and stuck to their game plan, which led them to success. Following this successful NESCAC double-header, the Jumbos are on an impressive 61 record and a perfect 40 in conference play. We wanted to be ready, said freshman forward Chloe Brants. When the game started, we wanted to play our best. The team lived up to this simple set of expectations by scoring early and maintaining an energetic atmosphere throughout the game. Players contributed to that vibrant environment, whether sitting in the middle of the action on the artificial turf or providing support from the bench. I cheer so hard on the sidelines, it’s so much fun, Brants said. It boosts the energy on the field, and it’s encouraging. Senior striker Gillian Roeca led the victory attack, Score twice and stay ahead of the Continentals within the first eight minutes. Senior striker Claire Foley extended the lead to three in the third period, and junior midfielder Reegan McCluskey put the game firmly out of reach and added a fourth goal in the final period. Junior goalkeeper Sam Gibby kept the Jumbos comfortable with two saves. These efforts allowed the Jumbos to walk away with a 40 win on their senior day. The thing about our team is that everyone contributes, Brants said. They amaze me. It’s not a single player, it’s every player, which has also helped our success. On Saturday, Tufts matched Bates and added another NESCAC win to his record with a 42 win. Although Bates started scoring 4:30 in the game, Tufts reacted just 30 seconds later with a goal from freshman forward Kylie Rosenquest, assisted by Roeca. The Jumbos used this quick goal as fuel for their fire, adding one more in the first quarter and one in the second. Senior Midfielder/Defender Sophie Schoeni and Rosenquest both scored and assisted each other’s goals, giving Tufts a 31st lead at halftime. In the second half, Bates started a comeback by scoring in the third period; however, his efforts were not enough. Senior Midfielder and Co-Captain Beth Krikorian sealed the victory for the Jumbos with a goal in the fourth quarter. Tufts faces tough competition in two away games Trinity and Middlebury this weekend. Middlebury is currently ranked by No. 1 in Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, with Tufts at number 4 and Trinity at number 5. The ranked matchups make for exciting competition. The Jumbos will try to maintain their NESCAC undefeated record in this next double-header.

