Free apps for iOS and Android: free downloads to fill your smartphone
Are you looking for free apps for your iPhone or Android smartphone? Then you’ve come to the right place, because NextPit summarizes a list of free downloads for the weekend. Below are a variety of apps that you can download that will normally cost you something, and these are limited-time offers. So let’s waste no more time and dive right in!
Do you pay for apps on iOS and Android? If you’re baffled by that idea, you can still get ad-free pro versions or other paid apps in this article. That’s because, twice a week, NextPit shows you a list of available free downloads for iOS & Android that you would normally have to pay for.
As always, for this edition we didn’t search the App Store and Google Play Store ourselves, but collected the finds from various deal communities. Do you also want to search for free apps in addition to these kinds of articles? You can find a daily app tip on NextPit and learn the art of free downloads in our guide to finding free apps.
Here’s a tip: Found an interesting app but can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway and then uninstall it from your device. That way, the app becomes part of your app library and you can reinstall it for free whenever you need it. This is a good way not to miss a short-lived promo.
Free Android apps and games
Free Android apps
Free games for Android
Free iOS apps and games
Free apps for iOS
- Epic 2 Pro (
$2.99): Do you feel like Halloween? Then download this camera app because with this app you can transform yourself into scary monsters.
- Night camera: Night mode camera (
$4.99): Not happy with your iPhone’s night-time recording quality? Check out this special app that supposedly enhances your night photos.
- Smart spending (
$1.99): Check your spending habits, because Christmas is coming. It’s easy with this app.
- AlphaBlur Image Effects (
$2.99): This app allows you to add bokeh effects to photos.
- Teach me surgery (
$4.99): The iOS version of the app we’ve already recommended for Android!
- Dissection Master XR (
$9.99): We have already introduced this app to you for Android as well.
- Universal remote control (
$9.99
): Assuming you are using a smart TV, you can control it with your smartphone with this app.
- syndromes (
$2.99): An alternative to the YouTube app that is apparently quite popular!
- Vocabulary.com (
$2.99): A mix of a dictionary and a mobile game! You can expand your English vocabulary with this app.
- Emoji Camera (
$0.99): The Emoji Camera – what more can I say?
- Photo widget (
$0.99): This app allows you to create widgets on your home screen with photo albums from your gallery.
Free games for iOS
- typr (
$1.99) Typr is a mobile game that teaches you to type fast on your phone. The reviews are divided. One user praises the simple app, the other thinks it is too easy. So give it a try!
- Bike life! (
$0.99): An arcade style racing game where you have to ride a bicycle through a city. Rated with 4.7 stars!
- Cut fractions 2 (
$3.99): Who would have thought, but this game is ranked number 103 in the App Store’s best apps for education. It requires you or your child to solve math puzzles.
- CoC Fanatic: Copy Maps & Base (
$4.99): This mobile game currently allows you to unlock the full version for free as an in-app purchase.
- BrainConnect (
0.99): A game that follows the brain game trend of a few years ago.
- Fill me up – Block Brain Game (
$2.99): A simple puzzle game, but it’s not as easy as you think!
- iPing pong 3D (
$0.99
): Table tennis fans can enjoy this game when it gets too cold outside!
- Dirt Bike Rider Stunts Race 3D (
$7.99
): A racing game in which you drive a motorcycle.
- Puzzles & ELF:Epic War OF UGC (
$0.99): I don’t understand this game. The rating is high (4.6 stars), but the reviews say otherwise. Feel free to tell me what it’s about!
- astro (
$0.99): Go through all 32 stages as Hemera fights the darkness in this game with charming visuals and intuitive gameplay.
- card crawl (
$4.99): A card game that uses very cool graphics. Looks chic!
- card thief (
$2.99
): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it was also chosen as one of our best strategy games of 2021.
Well, was there anything that suited you in our list of free downloads? If you’re looking for more apps to download, our 5 best apps of the week article will appear every Sunday. For the first time ever, we’ve also made a video to give you a taste!
Do you have any other app tips for us? Share them in the comments and tell me which app should be featured here!
