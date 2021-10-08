Ryan Stevenson & Brad Taylor Announce Retirement From Professional Cricket





The Hampshire duo have announced they will retire from professional cricket after the peak of the 2021 season Friday 8 October 2021

Brad Taylor and Ryan Stevenson of Hampshire Cricket have announced their retirement from professional cricket after the 2021 season ends. All-rounder Taylor represented Hampshire’s youth teams as a youngster, first making headlines in 2013 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest player in 135 years to play for the club. Taylor took a wicket with his third ball of the game against Lancashire on his debut, breaking a 146-year-old record as the youngest player to take a wicket for Hampshire. The Winchester-born off-spinner was signed to Hampshire in 2015 and captained the England U19 on their winter tour to Sri Lanka that same year. Taylor made his biggest impression in Hampshire’s List A with 18 appearances, 15 wickets and an average of 35 with the bat. In total he played 32 games for the club.

Hampshire fans will have fond memories of Brad appearing on the scene at the age of 16. He has always been a very popular member of the squad and it has been a pleasure to watch him develop as a cricketer. Brad has always been a team player here and will always be welcome at The Ageas Bowl. Giles White, Director of Cricket

After attracting attention at a small county game for Devon, Stevenson was offered a trial midway through the 2015 season. The right arm immediately impressed the coaching staff in Hampshire’s Second XI and earned a full contract. Stevenson played in three major LV= County Championship matches in late 2015 as Hampshire fought successfully to avoid relegation from Division One. Injuries affected Stevenson’s progress, but he enjoyed a campaign in 2019 as part of the Second XI, where he led the bowling attack in all formats and made vital contributions to the side’s second XI championship title, including a five-wicket-haul in the competition final. That year he also made appearances in the Vitality Blast and County Championship, recording a four-wicket-haul and maiden First-Class fifty against Surrey.

Ryan was the ultimate team man and an extremely popular member of the squad. Everyone at the Club has really enjoyed having Ryan around and we hope to see a lot of him and his family at The Ageas Bowl in the future. Giles White, Director of Cricket

Hampshire Cricket would like to take this opportunity to thank Brad & Ryan for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ageasbowl.com/cricket/news/ryan-stevenson-and-brad-taylor-announce-retirement-from-professional-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos