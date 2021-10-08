Sports
Patriot League Football Extra presented by TIAA (Week 6)
american football
FCS All-In Week Six Episode Premieres Saturday Morning
A new episode of FCS All-In premieres Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube. The weekly online show highlights each of the NCAA FCS conferences. Fans can subscribe to the FCS All-In YouTube channel, turn on notifications, and come back every Saturday morning to see the Patriot Leagues segment, as well as those from around the FCS.
FCS All-In YouTube Page
Patriot League on ESPN Top 3 Plays
This week’s #PLTop3 featured a few football matches from last Saturday. Lafayette freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Julius Young to check in at number 3. Bucknell freshman wide receiver Marques Owens made a highlight-worthy catch on a pass from sophomore quarterback Nick Sempthelter to capture this week’s best game.
View the PLTop3
Bucknell in the herd Previews are League Opener in Lafayette
Bucknell Head Coach Dave Cecchini talks about the teams’ matchup against rival Lafayette in their League opener. Senior running back Jared Cooper discusses Bucknell’s running back depth on the leadership he has provided among a talented group of runners.
Watch in the herd
Lafayette Sports Network Behind the Mic and in the Huddle
John Leone and Mike Joseph discuss the passing of legendary football head coach Bill Russo of Lafayette and his impact on Lafayette and college football. Russo won 103 games at Lafayette and received the Eddie Robinson Award in 1988, which is presented annually to the best FCS coach in the country. They assessed Leopards’ loss to Fordham last week before looking forward to the teams’ upcoming game against Bucknell. In these weeks Inside the Huddle, Joseph talks about the importance of special teams and the return leg and its impact on attacking play.
Look behind the microphone
Watch Inside the Huddle
Lehigh Player Profile: Mikhari Sibblis
LehighSports.com profiles junior defensive end Mikhari Sibblis. The Cumming native, Ga. ranks among the leaders of the Patriot League with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and 2.0 sacks to five games. He discusses choosing Lehigh and initially signing up to play soccer in the sixth grade. The product design major also talks about the connections he makes at Lehigh that will help him chart his career path.
View Mikhari Sibblis .’s player profile
BUCKNELL BISON (1-3, 0-0 PL) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (1-4, 0-1 PL)
Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 12:30 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analyst – Mike Joseph; Sideline – Meghan Caffrey
RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY 100.9 The Valley): PxP – Doug Birdsong; PxP – Kevin Herr
GAME NOTES: BUCKNELL | LAFAYETTE
LIVE STATS
COLGATE RAIDERS (2-3, 2-0 PL) AT BROWN BEARS (0-3, Ivy)
Brown Stadium/Providence, RI 12:30 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PXP Scott Cordischi; Analyst – Nick Coit
GAME NOTES: COLGATE
LIVE STATS
LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-5, 0-1 PL) AT PENN QUAKERS (1-2, Ivy)
Franklin Field/Philadelphia, Pa. 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+/NBC Sports Philadelphia): PXP Joe Tordy; Analyst – Coffee Jones
RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio Lehigh Valley 1230/1320 AM): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analyst – Mike Yadush; Sideline – Matt Markus
GAME NOTES: LEHIGH
LIVE STATS
WAGNER SEAHAWKS (0-4, NEC) AT FORDHAM RAMS (2-3, 1-0 PL)
Jack Coffey Field/Bronx, NY 1pm (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PXP Andrew Bogusch; Analyst – Emmanuel Berbaric
RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; Analyst – Andrew Gullotta
GAME NOTES: FORDAM
LIVE STATS
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
In its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot Leagues’ athletic success is achieved as member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
