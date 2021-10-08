Roundup: Girls’ Tennis Semi-Finalists Determined

LIMA – Shawnee’s Alora Patel and Rose Kottapalli, Van Wert’s Grace Lott and Libby Simmons of Libby Central Catholic reached the singles semifinals on Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio and Westwood Tennis and Fitness girls’ division II tennis section. Center.

Patel plays Lott and Kottapalli takes on Simmons at UNOH on Saturday.

In doubles, Elena Oliver and Anne Oliver van Bath will face Whitney Jones and Kaylyn Saunders of Celina and Paige Brinkman and Claire Janowski of LCC and Ava Patel and Cara DeBrosse of Shawnee in Saturday’s semifinals. Matches start at 9:00 a.m.

Those who reached the semifinals qualified for the district to be held on October 13 and 16.

division I

FINDLAY – Wapakoneta’s Brooke Minnig has made it to the singles semi-finals and will face Findlay’s Sydney Swisher when play resumes on Saturday.

The Wapak doubles teams of Bailey Barrett and Elisabeth Good and MaKenzie Schroeder and Abby Metzger made it to the semi-finals. Barrett and Good play Rachel Ward of Perrysburg and Brianna Dunham and Schroeder and Metzger meet Libby Lamaster and Madison Barberee of Findlay. Those who made it to the semifinals advanced to the Port Clinton districts.

girls golf

NWOGGL tri match

FOSTORIA — Lima Central Catholic (163) defeated Van Buren (172) and Northview (201) on par 36 Fostoria Country Club.

Bridget Mulcahy (37), Emma Mayers (39), Carlie VanMeter (40) and Leiahnni Smith (47) combined for the winning total.

Boys soccer

Shawnee 4, Kenton 1

Austin Miller had a goal and an assist, Noah Scheid, Matteo Fusillo and Sam Tenwalde each had a single score, Collin Scheid had an assist and Jack Tenwalde made four saves for Shawnee (11-1). Brent Rader had Kenton’s goal.

Elida 4, Van Wert 0

Ethan Thomas, Jonathan Flores, Jackson Davis and Aidan Crites each had a goal.

All East 4,

New Knoxville 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — Braylen Kennedy had two goals. Ashton Neff had a goal and an assist, Matti King had a score, Alejandro Prada and Brady Shea each had an assist and Blake Clum also made a save for the Mustangs.

Lincolnview 1,

Fort Jennings 0

Austin Bockrath scored from a penalty kick. Teammate Davis Schwartz had two saves to earn the shutout in goal. Fort Jennings counterpart Jon Grote made six saves.

Miller City 3,

Indian Lake 0

Mason Rieman and Ashten Searfoss each had a goal and an assist, Joe Deitering scored on a penalty and made three saves to earn the shutout in goal and CJ Lehman had an assist.

fairground 1,

Temple Christian 0

Cody Mottter made 15 saves for Temple Christian.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

resistance 1

Issac Macke, Austin Birkemeier and Mike Evers each had a goal, Carson Fuka had two assists, Jeremy Hermiller had an assist and Dylan Birkemeier made five saves in goal for OG.

Spencerville 5,

Lima Central Catholic 0

No other information was reported about this match by deadline.

Van Buren 5, Cory Rawson 0

Tobey Wittenmeyer made 10 saves for CR.

Wapakoneta 3, Celina 1

Nothing is known about this match.

girls soccer

Elida 7, Van Wert 1

Analei Jackson had two goals, Lacie Moening and Hannah Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Olivia Wallace, Olivia Green and Olivia Laux each had a single score for Elida.

Bluffton 1, Ottawa Hills 1

Nolan Hoffman had the goal from Bluffton and teammate Kyle Basil made eight saves in goal as the Pirates went to 10-2-1 this season.

Botkins 5, Allen East 2

No other information was reported about this match’s deadline.

Van Buren 3, Cory Rawson 1

Paige McVetta had Cory-Rawson’s target.

Volley-ball

Elida 3, Van Wert 1

The Bulldogs won 27-25 22-25 25-17 25-15.

Kylie Vorhees had 19 kills and four blocks, Addisyn Freeman had 10 kills and Kayla Hunter had 25 assists for Elida. Jordanne Blythe had three blocks, Marianna Ickes had eight kills and six aces, Finley Foster had 32 assists, Kayla Krites had nine kills, Carlee Young had 37 digs and Maria Bagley had 11 kills and 34 digs for Van Wert.

Leipzig 3, Ada 0

The Vikings improved to 18-1 overall and 7-1 in the Northwest Conference with the 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 win.

Peyton Heitmeyer had eight kills and 16 digs, Marisa Hermiller had 12 kills, Jocie Hermiller had 13 digs, Kasey Brough had nine kills and four aces and Samantha Hazelton had four aces for Leipsic.

Autumn Andreasen had 13 assists and nine digs, Courtney Sumner had 13 digs, Daicy Robinson had four kills, Emilee Huffer had four blocks, and Lexi White had 10 digs for Ada.

Temple Christian 3,

Perry 2

The Pioneers won 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-12, 15-12.

Emma White had 12 kills and 19 digs, Cece Worsham had 25 kills, four aces and 21 digs, Hailey Smith had nine kills, Jessica Holloway had 43 digs, Kaylee Linhart had 19 assists and 16 digs, Emily Bontrager had 25 assists and three aces and Briana Smith had three blocks ahead of Temple Christian. Lexenna Lee had 19 assists and 15 kills, Mary Hoersten had six aces, 17 assists and 15 kills and Bryce James had 21 digs for Perry.

Linhart passed 900 career assistants and Worsham passed 600 career kills.

Fort Recovery 3,

Minister 1

The Indians won 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had three aces, Lily Barhorst had 14 kills, five blocks and nine digs, Alyssa Niemeyer had seven kills, Kayla Lamm had three blocks, Jayden Clune had 18 assists and Ava Grieshop had 12 digs for the Wildcats.

Crest view 3, LCC 0

The Knights improved to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in the NWC with the 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 win. Cali Gregory had five aces and 34 assists, Myia Etzler had 15 kills, Laci McCoy had seven kills, and Ellie Kline and Adelyn Figley each had seven digs for Crestview. Lima Central Catholic’s individual statistics were not reported on time.

bluffton 3,

Columbus Grove 0

The Pirates won 25-22, 25-19, 25-16.

Kylie Stackhouse had 16 kills and three blocks, Ayla Grandey had 15 kills, Skyler Scoles had 29 assists and 13 digs, Sophie Bricker had 24 digs, and Kylie Monday had 13 digs for Bluffton.

Bath 3, St Mary’s 0

The Wild Kittens won 25-23, 27-25, 25-17. Halle Huston had 16 kills, Syerra Greber had 11 kills and Reagan Allemeier had 22 assists for St. Marys. Bath’s individual stats were not reported on time.

Clay 3, Lima Senior 0

Amaiya Thomas had five assists and Tiana Spivey had four kills for Lima Senior.

Celina 3, Wapakoneta 1

The Bulldogs won 25-22, 25-23, 25-17.

Amelia Lutz had 12 kills, Sydnee Davis had 10 kills, Payton Bertke had 41 assists, and Summer Wilson had 34 digs for Celina.

New Knoxville 3, St Henry 1

The Rangers won 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19.

Ellie Gabel had 52 assists, Carsyn Henschen had 20 kills and 11 digs, Avery Henschen had 18 kills and 19 digs, and Haley Fledderjohann had eight kills and 13 digs for New Knoxville.

Shawnee 3, Kenton 0

The Indians won 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.

Addison Maxwell had six assists, Tessa Stahler had six digs, Karrington Green had 13 kills and eight digs, Gwen Conley had three blocks, Paige Maxwell had six assists, five digs and three aces, and Mia Rosas had nine assists for Shawnee.

Cold water 3, Parkway 0

The Cavaliers won 25-18, 26-24, 25-22.

Annelise Harlamert had 31 assists and 11 digs, Spencer Etzler had four aces, Riley Rismiller had five blocks. Jenna Leugers had 12 kills and 11 digs, Madison Wendel had seven kills, Spencer Etzler had seven kills and 12 digs, Jenna Leugers had 11 digs, and Annelise Harlamert had 11 digs for Coldwaters.

Allen East 3, Spencerville 1

The Mustangs won 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.

Ottoville 3, Paulding 0

The Big Green won 25-22, 25-15, 25-20. Makayla Suffel had seven kills, Claire Schweller had 20 assists, Janae Pease had 13 digs, Elli Barton had 10 digs, and Joce Parrett had 21 digs for Paulding.

North Baltimore 3, Cory Rawson 0

CR fell 25-16, 25-16, 25-16. Alli Garmatter: Had six kills, 16 digs and four blocks, Chelcie McVetta had five assists and three blocks, Faith Bowersox had 11 digs and Morgan McVetta had four aces for CR.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 1

The Cardinals won 24-26, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18.

Moeller had 13 assists, three aces and eight digs, Eckstein had nine digs, Koenig had eight kills, Evers had 11 assists and 10 digs,

Eifert had 14 digs and Ronnebaum had six murders for Marion Local.

Hardin Northern 3, Ridgemont 1

Hardin Northern improved to 10-8 with the 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 25-16 win.

Eris McCoy had five aces and seven kills, Paytin Pore had four aces and 11 kills, Kennedy Hall had 25 assists and six digs, and Blaire Hipsher had six digs for HN.

Cross-country skiing

Antwerp Archer

By invitation

The Paulding boys finished sixth with 130 behind event winner Fairview (31). Curley Thompson led Paulding with a 24th time of 22 minutes 22 seconds. Roman DeLaRosa (20:46) finished 17th ahead of Leipzig, which did not score a team score. Avin Johnson from Antwerp was the race winner in 18:53.

In the girls race, Leipsic’s Lola Wensink was ninth (24:27) and Paulding’s Claire Miller was 11th (24:47) behind Wayne Trace’s race winner Kiara Bahena (22:17).

Reach the sports department of Lima News at 567-242-0451.