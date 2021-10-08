How did Mankato become the best men’s hockey team in the country?

The short answer to the question in the headline is simple.

The Minnesota State-Mankato men’s hockey team won UMass on the road last weekend in the opening series of the men’s college hockey season, with the Mavericks jumping from No. 5 in the USCHO preseason poll to No. 1 in the most recent poll.

Rankings are a snapshot, random and temporary, and they do not issue trophies based on the best team on October 8. But this is less about a moment and more about Minnesota State’s build-up on a now-familiar high perch.

Head coach Mike Hastings, who joined Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, is the straight line through which the success of the Mavericks can be drawn.

Hastings arrived in 2012, a point where MSU had only been to the NCAA tournament once since joining Division I in 1996.

Since then, the Mavericks have gone six times in its nine seasons, and it certainly would have been seven if COVID had not canceled the 2020 tournament, with Hastings’ team looking like a title contender after spending several weeks at No. during the season.

Last year, they broke through, winning two tournament matches, the second a 4-0 suppression of the Gophers to reach their first Frozen Four. Now they are number 1 again, subject to change of course pending the outcome of this weekend’s huge run in Mankato against number 2 St. Cloud State.

How did they do it? Hastings mentioned administrative support, facility upgrades and technical staff continuity. But perhaps the most important:

“When I got here, I was lucky enough to have good hockey players,” Hastings said. “It has allowed us to keep climbing that ladder and hopefully we will stay on that rise this season.”

The climb has been quick this season, jumping to first place after an impressive weekend at UMass, the defending national champions. A shutout in the opener was followed by a win after a 3-0 hole rally in Game 2, all in front of thousands of fans.

“I think we got a little numb to the idea that there are no fans in the building. … Sometimes you don’t miss something until it’s gone,” Hastings said. “For us to be able to experience that again and now turn the script around and come home where it looks like our seat will be sold out for the weekend. If you start talking about the environment, being back in the State of Hockey against a team that we know well and have a lot of respect for, I know the guys are excited. In other words, the ticket list for the players is full.”

The USCHO survey is also full of Minnesota teams. Aside from this 1-2 showdown, the Gophers are number 4, Minnesota-Duluth is number 5 and Bemidji State is number 15. Division I newcomer St. Thomas, who is in the CCHA with Minnesota State, could rise as time goes on further. Three of the Frozen Four teams last year were from Minnesota.

“I think of all the (Minnesota) programs and the individuals who are the head coaches that we have grown up together now,” Hastings said. “One of Herb (Brooks)’s visions was to give young people in our state more opportunities to play Division I hockey. When this started, you didn’t have St. Cloud, you didn’t have Bemidji, you had ‘I have “Not Minnesota State and you don’t have St. Thomas. I have to believe Herb is laughing at what’s within our borders.”