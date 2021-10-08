Floral Park Board of Trustees Reports October 5 – New Hyde Park

Recreation Department – ​​Trustee Lynn Pombonyo

With October comes the arrival of three exciting sports seasons. First, pickleball is expanding to include a greater number of players, opportunities to play and now, a rec program pickleball class starting Friday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. Register at the swimming pool building Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out this highly enjoyable, popular paddleball-style sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis as players hit balls similar to wiffle balls over a net. More to follow.

Also starting the week of October 12, our great Screaming Eagles roller hockey program and, later this month, exciting touch football for the youth council will begin. Spend some time cheering on our awesome local teams here in the park this fall!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Companies – Trustee Lynn Pombonyo

This evening the Council called in the services of an independent structural engineer. He/she will evaluate the remaining structures on the fire-damaged Covert Avenue properties and address the fencing specifications required during the demolition of the remaining walls and other structures.

And to the Firefighters’ Hall, here in Village Hall, the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce Small Business Expo will be next Wednesday, October 13, starting at 6:00 PM. The Chamber welcomes all Floral Park residents and businesses and invites everyone to meet some of the local businesses that pride themselves on building a better community. Shopping, food samples, discounts, giveaways and more! There is even information about employment. See the events calendar on the floralparkchamber.org website for more information. So come out and join the Floral Park community to learn about and celebrate our small businesses. And don’t forget to SHOPPING, DINING AND ENJOYING LIFE LOCAL, here at Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Ministry of Public Works – Trustee Lynn Pombonyo

As our DPW begin preparations for the fall foliage season, they are all looking ahead to winter as well. You may have noticed the construction activity in the recreation center parking lot. Coming soon is a new modular canvas salt shed to replace the smaller, outdated and damaged shed with a larger one (requiring fewer salt deliveries), safer and more functional.

The installation of electric LED lighting continues in the West End. The village has been informed that delays may occur due to reduced freight transport and availability of supplies. DPW Superintendent Kevin Ginnane is staying on top of this matter to ensure the utmost continuity for the rest of the West End, the CBD and the Centennial Gardens/Floral Parkway outer installations.

Conservation Society – Trustee Lynn Pombonyo

Centennial Gardens is open daily from noon to 5pm. The second Fairie Forest Festival, a village favorite for young and old, will take place soon on Saturday, October 23, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. There you will see miniature hand-painted fairies and their small environment, miniature forests, villages, houses, shops and amazing treasures. Visitors are invited to follow the fairy path and collect special tokens. Proceeds go to maintain and improve the Centennial Gardens. See the amazing Floral Park Centennial Gardens Facebook page for the beautiful photos and details. October 23 in the Gardens, save the date, and see you there!

Third Rail Project – Trustee Archie Cheng

Ballast is still being placed on the main line between Plainfield and Covert Avenues. A new utility pole is to be installed in the Nassau County Basin near Tunnel Street. An additional pipeline is planned to be installed at Tulip Avenue and under the Plainfield Avenue Bridge within the next two weeks. Traffic diversions may be in place during this work.

During the weekends of October 23 and 30, there is a double track failure on the LIRR mainline.

Fire Department Trustee Archie Cheng

October is Fire Prevention Month. The ministry has planned school fire drills on Friday 22 October. School tours of the various fire stations and fire safety lectures are planned.

In light of Fire Prevention Month and especially due to the loss of a young girl’s life over the past week due to a house fire at Floral Park Crest, make sure there is a smoke detector installed in each bedroom and a smoke and carbon detector is installed on every floor of your house. If you have already installed these devices, replace the batteries or replace the device if you hear chirping and cannot replace the battery.

As I’ve said in previous reports, the fire service is not doing a door-to-door donation campaign this year. If you can, please donate to the fire service and support our volunteers.

Fire Calls for September: Rescue -78; Rest of Section 25.

Floral Park Police Department – Trustee Frank Chiara

The Floral Park Police Department will wear a special pink patch on their uniforms in support of October breast cancer month. It is a symbol of their support, in the hope of raising awareness of breast cancer so that individuals can consider taking the necessary steps to self-monitor and increase help to prevent this type of cancer.

With the expected opening of the UBS Arena, the police and town council have gathered to devise strategies to keep our community safe during events at the arena. Our police will enforce traffic violations to ensure our streets remain safe and clear for emergency traffic. Residents should be aware that enforcement is currently underway and will continue. Parking policies are monitored and enforced during events in the arena.

With the recent reconstruction of Floral Boulevard, residents are also being reminded to respect the Village speed limit. This road is an important passage to one of our primary schools where many children attend. So drive carefully!

New Residents Committee – Trustee Frank Chiara

The New Residents Committee will participate in the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at Floral Park Firemens Hall on October 13 from 6-8pm. All residents are welcome to attend. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about what our local businesses have to offer our community.

The New Residents Committee will be present to share information about the village services and activities offered to our residents. As Lynn said, it should be a really good event.

CREW Committee Trustee Frank Chiara

The Coalition Resources of Education and Wellness (CREW) Committee had a number of upcoming events. The CREW Jam Session Music Workshop returns to the Rec Center on Wednesday, October 13 from 7-8:30 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend and share their musical talents with Marco Conelli and Company. It’s a great opportunity to have some fun while learning useful information about writing music and performing in public.

The Floral Park Police Department, CREW, and the Floral Park Lions Club will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, residents can safely dispose of any unwanted and expired medications through a drive-by, drop-off at the police station. Note the date for this event.

Manager of the construction department Frank Chiara

I’m pleased to report that the Village recently signed a contract with Johnson Controls to provide an inventory assessment of buildings and properties owned by the Village, in hopes of securing a full energy-saving performance contract. An Energy Saving Performance Contract is a budget neutral approach to implement building improvements that reduce energy and water consumption and increase operational efficiency. By partnering with an energy service company such as Johnson Controls, the village can use the measures to pay for the upgrades of its current facilities with the energy savings of tomorrow without tapping into capital budgets.

Measures under evaluation include potential replacement of indoor and outdoor LED lighting, solar panels, building and duct insulation, and the replacement of inefficient heating and air-conditioning equipment. The evaluation phase is expected to be completed early next year. A Johnson Controls representative will share the collected information at a public meeting, a date to be determined.

Thank you – Trustee Jennifer Stewart

I want to start by thanking the Floral Park Fire Department (FPFD) for all they do, especially providing mutual aid to Elmont last Saturday morning at about 6:15 am, where a terrible house fire left two Sewanhaka HS students in the hospital. has recorded. These children and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. And as always, we are grateful to the members of our completely voluntary FPFD for always answering the call.

It was also my pleasure to meet some members of the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce during their lunch in Belmont Park. Small businesses are so important to our vital community. Don’t forget to shop and dine locally!

Jennifer Stewart, administrator of Floral Park Library

With the onset of fall comes the inevitable pumpkin mania and so do many events at our FPPL, for example via ZOOM. Register online (floralparklibrary.org), at the Reference Desk, or call 516 326-6330 from August 30. Residents should be sure to include a valid email address for the ZOOM link.

Popularity for all libraries many exciting and informative programs continue to grow, so if you check out the library’s website and you see something that catches your eye – and you are sure to find something that interests you – sign up! Many activities, such as the personal suncatcher for teens, fill up quickly and have waiting lists!

The Floral Park Library received a proclamation from the City of Hempstead in recognition of our library service to the community. Thanks to Don Clavin, City Supervisor, Kate Murray, City Clerk, and in particular Thomas E. Muscarella, Councilor, and Jeanine C. Driscoll, Tax Collector, who personally delivered the proclamation.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald Mayor’s Report

Naturally, a lot is happening in the Bloemenpark Village. This afternoon, Administrator Bambrick and I received a call from Senator Anna Kaplan to talk and get some information about what we now call the Triangle, a piece of land that is open space on the edge of the Belmont Redevelopment Project adjacent to Crocus’ cul-de-sac. Ave and Hazel Place and extends to Mayfair Ave in the West End. There was much discussion about this piece of property. Over the past seven to eight months, affected residents have expressed concerns to the offices of Senator Kaplans and Councilor Michaelle Solages to keep the Triangle an open green space that serves as a buffer for the residential area in the Village of Floral Park. There were also many phone calls and correspondence by the board and administrator Bambrick with the elected officials and developers at the same time. I am pleased to report that Senator Kaplan informed us today that the developer has been ordered to halt further development of the Triangle and that it will continue to be a highly desirable buffer area for residents and the village with very little impact on the environment. project. This is very good news. I want to thank Senator Kaplan, her Chief of Staff Rebecca Sheehan, Councilor Solages and Clerk Bambrick for their efforts these many months. Thank you.

Thanks to Felix Procaccia of Just the Facts Media for being here tonight.