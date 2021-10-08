Andy Murray reunited with wedding ring, trainers after hotel disappearance





Andy Murray was “back in the good books” with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and smelly shoes were returned to him. Murray, 34, said on social media that his shoes smelled so bad in his car that he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his California hotel overnight to air them. When he went back to get the shoes, he found that they were nowhere to be found, along with the ring he had strung on their laces, prompting Murray to ask for help in recovering the missing items. Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, said in an Instagram video that the ring was returned after he called hotel security. “Just wanted to send a quick message to say a huge thank you for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring,” he said in a comment. video that was also shared by ATP Tour’s Twitter account. “[I] had to make a few phone calls today and talk to security at the hotel and everything. Small update for everyone,” he said as he brought the shoes into view. “Would you believe it, they still absolutely stink, but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books. Let’s go.” Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray will face France’s Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California on Friday.

