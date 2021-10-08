Sports
100-point mark is attacked by Bay County Football Leaders
BAY CITY, MI — Statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season at Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning, and Bay City All Saints Bay County schools. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 7. *Means eight-player football.
BAY COUNTY FOOTBALL LEADERS
|PREVIOUS LEADERS
|player, school
|Compound
|Until.
|recruit
|TD
|Tommy Szczepanski, Garbero
|59
|98
|1013
|14
|Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn
|49
|84
|895
|7
|Kyle Sporman, Central
|48
|96
|786
|3
|*Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints
|24
|60
|490
|6
|Logan O’Hare, Western
|14
|25
|409
|4
|Cade Coquillard, Garbero
|10
|17
|157
|2
|Thaddeus Nashatka, Pinconning
|15
|41
|145
|2
|AJ Kaczanowski, Central
|3
|7
|30
|0
|FAST LEADERS
|player, school
|Until.
|recruit
|Avg.
|TD
|Logan O’Hare, Western
|87
|918
|10.6
|13
|*Ryan McDonell, All Saints
|96
|882
|9.2
|11
|Joe Wiedyk, Western
|91
|859
|9.4
|11
|Caleb Christe, Garbero
|124
|751
|6.1
|6
|*Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints
|87
|684
|7.9
|10
|Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn
|90
|599
|6.7
|9
|Eric Randall, Western
|23
|311
|13.5
|5
|Kyle Sporman, Central
|49
|195
|4.0
|6
|Jamario Harris, Central
|51
|192
|3.8
|2
|Carson White, Central
|26
|168
|6.5
|2
|Jack Boettcher, Pinconning
|39
|162
|4.2
|2
|Carlos Harris, Central
|27
|153
|5.7
|0
|Logan Demarest, Glenn
|30
|134
|4.5
|0
|Dylan Reynolds, Western
|15
|125
|8.3
|2
|*Damien Torres, All Saints’ Day
|23
|120
|5.2
|1
|Cooper Norman, Pinconning
|47
|106
|2.3
|0
|Conner Chope, Western
|5
|100
|20.0
|2
|CJ Schmidt, Glenn
|11
|90
|8.2
|2
|LEADERS RECEIVE
|player, school
|Recommendation
|recruit
|Avg.
|TD
|Logan Anthony, Garbero
|30
|558
|18.6
|6
|Carson Dabrowski, Glenn
|21
|487
|23.2
|6
|*Ryan McDonell, All Saints
|19
|448
|23.6
|5
|Max Fellows, Garbero
|18
|336
|18.7
|8
|CJ Schmidt, Glenn
|10
|159
|15.9
|1
|LJ McCullough, Central
|10
|152
|15.2
|0
|Micah Irrer, Garbero
|9
|92
|10.2
|1
|Carson White, Central
|9
|78
|8.7
|0
|AJ Kaczanowski, Central
|8
|205
|25.6
|2
|Ben Sporman, Central
|8
|163
|20.4
|1
|Jamario Harris, Central
|8
|100
|12.5
|0
|Eric Randall, Western
|6
|241
|40.2
|3
|Noah Rylance, Glenn
|6
|72
|12.0
|0
|Ayden LaLonde, Pinconning
|5
|70
|14.0
|1
|Tyler Owens, Pinconning
|5
|56
|11.2
|1
|Mitchell Nesbitt, Glenn
|5
|55
|11.0
|0
|Caleb Christe, Garbero
|5
|48
|9.6
|0
|SCORING LEADERS
|player, school
|Points
|*Ryan McDonell, All Saints
|108
|Logan O’Hare, Western
|98
|Joe Wiedyk, Western
|94
|*Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints
|70
|Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn
|58
|Eric Randall, Western
|50
|Max Fellows, Garbero
|48
|Carson Dabrowski, Glenn
|44
|Logan Anthony, Garbero
|36
|Caleb Christe, Garbero
|36
|Kyle Sporman, Central
|36
|Blaise Millar, Garbero
|21
|Jack Boettcher, Pinconning
|18
|Conner Chope, Western
|18
|AJ Kaczanowski, Central
|18
|CJ Schmidt, Glenn
|18
|Jamario Harris, Central
|16
|*Damien Torres, All Saints’ Day
|14
|*Chuck Warren, All Saints
|14
|Carson White, Central
|14
|Dylan Reynolds, Western
|12
|Tommy Szczepanski, Garbero
|12
|Alex VanSumeren, Garber
|12
|Owen Folsom, Western
|9
|Ben Sporman, Central
|8
|Wyatt Bossbach, Glenn
|7
If you want to get your local high school sports news delivered daily to your inbox for free,click hereand sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
RELATED READING
Associated Press High School Football Rankings Heading into Week 7
Did Lee T pick your team to win in Week 7?
New Wave vs. old guard battle brews in Jack Pine
Golden Helmet winners bring cool style to Week 6 wins
Northern Michigan football showdown canceled due to coronavirus issues
Bay City Area Power Rankings, League Standings and Week 7 Schedule
Playoff photo takes shape for Bay City area football teams
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/10/100-point-mark-is-under-assault-by-bay-county-football-leaders.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]