100-point mark is attacked by Bay County Football Leaders





BAY CITY, MI — Statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2021 high school football season at Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning, and Bay City All Saints Bay County schools. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 7. *Means eight-player football. BAY COUNTY FOOTBALL LEADERS John Glenn senior Wyatt Weyrowske, 10, makes a pass as John Glenn receives Clio in the high school season opener on Thursday, August 25, 2021 at Albert E. Johnson Stadium in Bay City. (Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com)Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com PREVIOUS LEADERS player, school Compound Until. recruit TD Tommy Szczepanski, Garbero 59 98 1013 14 Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn 49 84 895 7 Kyle Sporman, Central 48 96 786 3 *Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints 24 60 490 6 Logan O’Hare, Western 14 25 409 4 Cade Coquillard, Garbero 10 17 157 2 Thaddeus Nashatka, Pinconning 15 41 145 2 AJ Kaczanowski, Central 3 7 30 0 Bay City All Saints junior running back Ryan McDonell runs the ball during the first quarter of a game against Caseville on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Stans Field in Bay City. (Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com)Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com FAST LEADERS player, school Until. recruit Avg. TD Logan O’Hare, Western 87 918 10.6 13 *Ryan McDonell, All Saints 96 882 9.2 11 Joe Wiedyk, Western 91 859 9.4 11 Caleb Christe, Garbero 124 751 6.1 6 *Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints 87 684 7.9 10 Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn 90 599 6.7 9 Eric Randall, Western 23 311 13.5 5 Kyle Sporman, Central 49 195 4.0 6 Jamario Harris, Central 51 192 3.8 2 Carson White, Central 26 168 6.5 2 Jack Boettcher, Pinconning 39 162 4.2 2 Carlos Harris, Central 27 153 5.7 0 Logan Demarest, Glenn 30 134 4.5 0 Dylan Reynolds, Western 15 125 8.3 2 *Damien Torres, All Saints’ Day 23 120 5.2 1 Cooper Norman, Pinconning 47 106 2.3 0 Conner Chope, Western 5 100 20.0 2 CJ Schmidt, Glenn 11 90 8.2 2 Garbers Logan Anthony (22) and Max Fellows (4) celebrate a touchdown during a game against Freeland on Friday, September 17, 2021. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com LEADERS RECEIVE player, school Recommendation recruit Avg. TD Logan Anthony, Garbero 30 558 18.6 6 Carson Dabrowski, Glenn 21 487 23.2 6 *Ryan McDonell, All Saints 19 448 23.6 5 Max Fellows, Garbero 18 336 18.7 8 CJ Schmidt, Glenn 10 159 15.9 1 LJ McCullough, Central 10 152 15.2 0 Micah Irrer, Garbero 9 92 10.2 1 Carson White, Central 9 78 8.7 0 AJ Kaczanowski, Central 8 205 25.6 2 Ben Sporman, Central 8 163 20.4 1 Jamario Harris, Central 8 100 12.5 0 Eric Randall, Western 6 241 40.2 3 Noah Rylance, Glenn 6 72 12.0 0 Ayden LaLonde, Pinconning 5 70 14.0 1 Tyler Owens, Pinconning 5 56 11.2 1 Mitchell Nesbitt, Glenn 5 55 11.0 0 Caleb Christe, Garbero 5 48 9.6 0 Bay City Western senior quarterback Logan O’Hare, 32, steps out of the endzone to avoid safety during a game against Midland on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Western High School in Auburn. (Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com)Isaac Ritchey | MLive.com SCORING LEADERS player, school Points *Ryan McDonell, All Saints 108 Logan O’Hare, Western 98 Joe Wiedyk, Western 94 *Brendan VanSumeren, All Saints 70 Wyatt Weyrowske, Glenn 58 Eric Randall, Western 50 Max Fellows, Garbero 48 Carson Dabrowski, Glenn 44 Logan Anthony, Garbero 36 Caleb Christe, Garbero 36 Kyle Sporman, Central 36 Blaise Millar, Garbero 21 Jack Boettcher, Pinconning 18 Conner Chope, Western 18 AJ Kaczanowski, Central 18 CJ Schmidt, Glenn 18 Jamario Harris, Central 16 *Damien Torres, All Saints’ Day 14 *Chuck Warren, All Saints 14 Carson White, Central 14 Dylan Reynolds, Western 12 Tommy Szczepanski, Garbero 12 Alex VanSumeren, Garber 12 Owen Folsom, Western 9 Ben Sporman, Central 8 Wyatt Bossbach, Glenn 7 If you want to get your local high school sports news delivered daily to your inbox for free,click hereand sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. RELATED READING Associated Press High School Football Rankings Heading into Week 7 Did Lee T pick your team to win in Week 7? New Wave vs. old guard battle brews in Jack Pine Golden Helmet winners bring cool style to Week 6 wins Northern Michigan football showdown canceled due to coronavirus issues Bay City Area Power Rankings, League Standings and Week 7 Schedule Playoff photo takes shape for Bay City area football teams

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/10/100-point-mark-is-under-assault-by-bay-county-football-leaders.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos