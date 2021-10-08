Late season girl tennis District 10 starts on Saturday with singles

Trinity Fox thought it was crazy that she was already close to the end of her third season on Fairview’s girls’ tennis show.

It’s nowhere near as mind-boggling as the circumstances she faced on her way to become the defending Class 3A champion for the upcoming District 10 girls tournament.

Westwood Racquet Club is the venue for Saturday’s early rounds, which begin at noon. Play resumes until the semi-finals, with the Class 2A and 3A title matches there next Monday at 2 p.m.

However, Fox did not win its 2020 Class 3A title at Westwood, the only indoor tennis facility in northwestern Pennsylvania. District officials there banned the game after the season due to COVID-19 concerns at the time.

Instead, Fox won a tournament that started on one group of courts and ended on another.

District matches were scheduled outdoors at Villa Maria Academy’s new Salata Tennis Complex. Play there started late due to weather issues.

Darkness also caused the 3A girls final between Fox and McDowell’s Samantha Becker to be suspended from the second set and resumed at the Chris Batchelor Memorial Courts in Fairview, which are floodlit.

It was there that Fox took her 6-4, 6-3 victory, more than six hours after the game started in Villa.

While the pandemic continues to be a health concern for current athletes in the district, it’s not nearly as bad as it was last October.

The current tennis players of Fairview are grateful for that, according to Fox.

Going to (personal) classes at our school and then going to court with that normal routine has been so good for our entire team, she said. It has given us something to work with on a regular basis.

Fox wants to repeat himself as the district’s best 3A singles player. The junior attended a summer weightlifting program at Lewis Fitness & Performance in Millcreek Township.

It has paid off as Fox has noticed an increase in speed and control over her bases.

I tried (weight lifting) once and finally loved it, she said. I stopped before the season so I wouldn’t get too sore, but I can’t wait to get back into it.

Fox is the only returning singles player to the 2020 all-district team thanks to massive graduations. She could play against Becker again at some point during the tournament.

At least, if Becker participates this weekend. The senior’s status was unknown after she retired after the first set of her No. 1 singles match during Tuesday’s doubles match between the Trojans and Erie High.

There is zero chance of such a rematch at any point in the district’s small school. Last year’s finalists, Tara Thomas of Villa Maria and Daphne Borowicz of Hickory, have graduated.

Thomas, who now plays women’s golf for Bucknell University, added the 2A title in singles to the three she previously won in doubles. She and the University of Dayton (Ohio) recruited Sarah DeMarco, who made PIAA history as the only duo to win three state tournaments.

Villa coach Mary Jean Taylor expected some disappointment without DeMarco and Thomas being available.

Not only did it fail, the Victors completed a perfect 17-0 regular season on Thursday by beating McDowell 3-2 in a Region 2 duel.

We had a really good run with Sarah and Tara and Ryleigh (Valone), Taylor said. They were strong anchors for us. This year we just thought we’d put our heads down and practice hard. We realized we were going to be as good as all the other players on the pitch, but the kids have really stepped up and worked hard.

Taylor confirmed that sophomore Anna Poranski, junior Anne Marie Prichard and freshman Sophia Glance Villa’s will be participants in Saturday’s 2A singles tournament. If Prichard wins Monday’s final, she won’t be able to defend in the district doubles tournament next week with Villa senior Abby Consiglio.

While Villa won the Region 2 title, Grove City (13-2 overall) had captured at least part of the Region 1 championship with a score of 13-1.

Katie Feng, a senior, is a likely singles contender for the Eagles.

