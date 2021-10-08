Sports
Meet San Antonio’s 12-Year-Old Table Tennis Phenomenon
Lia Morales, a thoughtful sixth-grader, smiles generously and suppresses a few giggles behind a hand caused by sparkly nail polish as she talks to her parents about her love of table tennis. But when she picks up a paddle, that breezy girl seems to disappear as she takes an aggressive stance at the table, her mouth in a determined line and her eyes wide open, focused on just one thing: the ball.
The 12-year-old student at Harlandale Middle School rises through the ranks of American table tennis, currently 10th in the nation among girls 12 and under.
What began as casual play some 20 months ago at the Mission Branch Library near her home has grown into a total dedication to the sport, even as she has to travel to face opponents her own age.
I’m the only kid in San Antonio who actually plays table tennis, so I mostly play against adults, Lia said with a laugh.
When she first started playing, the older men she played against thought she was just a cute kid, but her trajectory since then has been nothing short of explosive.
Her parents said she quickly flew past the expertise of her friends at the library and started hitting them regularly. It was then that her parents realized that they had to find her a coach.
Enter Vlad Farcas, who says that Lias’s progress has been remarkable since he started working with her. As her skill grew, she traveled to tournaments in Las Vegas, Ohio, and Florida.
She improves a lot. She loves it,” he said. “She keeps coming back and wants to improve more.
Rapid ascent
Farcas said it may take some athletes 10 or 15 years to go from a base score of 400, meaning they understand the basic rules of the game, to a score of 1900, meaning they have reached an advanced level of play.
Right now, Lias’s rating is hovering around 1,800, Farcas said, after less than two years of playing, and she’s so young there’s almost no limit to where she can go from here. Qualifying for the national team and eventually qualifying for the Olympic team are among her goals, which Farcas says are achievable.
I like the challenge of it, Lia said. I liked how hard it was because most sports I was able to pick up pretty quickly, but this one took longer.
Before she took up table tennis, her parents said she had tried baseball, soccer, cheerleading and dance, but table tennis has brought a whole new level of discipline and drive in Lia. At the same time, her parents describe her as a serious student who puts science above sports.
She had all As. She’s never had a B in her life, and she’s proud of it, said Frank Morales of Lia, who has three adult siblings.
muscle memory
Farcas said the challenge of table tennis is what he believes attracts many players to the sport.
It’s so hard because the ball is so small and has so much spin, so fast, that it requires good reflexes, Farcas said. There’s just a lot of ups and downs, and I think it’s so unpredictable, that’s why people like it, because it’s a challenge.
He said he admires Lia’s patience and tenacity at such a young age.
It takes a lot of dedication, Farcas said. Table tennis is not like any other sport. You can’t just be gifted. You can be a little gifted, but it’s a lot of muscle memory, it’s a lot of repetition, it takes a lot of time.
Her parents said her dedication to the sport has become so encompassing that they had to back off and set boundaries.
From Monday through Thursday, Frank Morales leaves work, picks up Lia from school, and drives to their house on the south side to prepare a hasty dinner and change. Then he picks up his wife from work downtown, and they head to the San Antonio Table Tennis Club on the Northeast Side, where Lia will practice for three hours. She also begged to go on the weekend for a while.
In the end we said: we can’t go to the club on Saturday and Sunday, her father said. That must be family time.
A 12th birthday party
Lia turned 12 this week and wanted her birthday party to be at the club, where the members have become their daughters’ best friends.
She’s made so many friends, even though she’s the smallest and the youngest,’ said Frank Morales. “But everyone treats her like a sister, like a niece.”
Farcas, who is president of the table tennis club, hopes that Lia’s attention to the sport will encourage greater social engagement and interest in table tennis. He came to San Antonio from Romania three years ago and is only 21 years old, but he has already helped move the club to a new, larger location and has overseen an increase in membership from about 50 monthly members to about 130 .
The camaraderie of the table tennis club is one of the things that Morales believes ultimately keeps his daughter and so many other players coming back day after day.
The environment, the table tennis community, is another reason she loves it, he said. It’s like our other family here, really. We really like a lot of the guys who are here. It’s like we see our family when we come here.
