Bears must give QB Justin Fields the green light to run

Justin Fields has many valuable traits, but if the Bears listed the qualities that forced them to trade in and list him as number 11 overall, his speed would be at the top.

It makes him an unusual quarterback for a franchise so hungry for athletics in the position that Jim Harbaugh qualifies as their most recent running threat in the early 1990s. It’s also new for coach Matt Nagy, who often points to Alex Smith as one of his favorites and, aside from some overlap with Michael Vick in Philadelphia, has never coached anyone like Fields.

So it will take some rethinking on the part of the Bears and Nagy to hone his unique abilities rather than bending it to the traditional quarterback template. Speed ​​has been essential to his success, and it would be a mistake to brush it off to make him more conventional.

It’s a relief to hear the Bears sound like they’re embracing that, though it’s tentative optimism until they actually show it in games. After impressing as a runner during the preseason, Fields ran for 21 yards six times over his first two starts, and the Bears could use more that Sunday against the Raiders as David Montgomery came back injured.

I imagine there will always be a QB run in Justins’ game, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said Thursday. Some weeks it can be two plays; some weeks it can be eight. Designed QB runs will be part of the game, and then there will always be a part of his game with no script, for whatever reason.

As he gains experience, he’ll decide in a split second whether I’m staying here for this one because I know this piece and it’s about to open, or I don’t like the look of it; I can go get it. His whole career has to balance those things.

So are the Bears, especially Nagy, who remains the architect of the game plan even when Lazor calls plays.

If it sounds overly suspicious to voice this concern after two starts by Fields, remember that this was part of the problem with the Bears last quarterback in the first round, Mitch Trubisky. That wouldn’t have worked anyway, but it certainly didn’t help that they drafted him largely because of his athleticism, then Nagy insisted he could win out of the bag when he couldn’t.

Fields looks like he can win anywhere. He fired deep shots at the Lions from the pocket, is adept at throwing rollouts and has wide receiver-level speed. That mix should give Lazor and Nagy limitless ideas, and there’s no point in limiting the number of ways he can beat a defense.

You never want to lose what he’s got with that speed, Nagy said, pointing to a third and four against the Lions as the pocket crumbled and Fields ran past the safe Will Harris for 11 yards. A lot [of quarterbacks] can’t.

At the same time, Justin will be the first to tell you that he wants to be the best quarterback he can be, and so our job is to teach him the game.

But running can be part of being a great quarterback, and it better be part of his training. Russell Wilson and Cam Newton went to the Super Bowls that way. Lamar Jackson won an MVP. Kyler Murray just might win it this season.

And for Fields, his walking ability is integral, not incidental.

There are some quarterbacks you see like Justin who have elite arm talent on the field and all that, but who can also do things that scare the defense with their legs, Nagy acknowledged. You see it all over the league.

Except for the bears. And now is the perfect time to change that.