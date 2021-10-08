Why do authoritarian regimes like to buy English football clubs?





NEWCASTLE UNITED has a tragicomic place in the minds of English football fans. The club can seemingly mess up any situation. Despite a large and passionate supporter base, it hasn’t won the top division for nearly a century. The last time it came close, in 1996, it lost a 12-point lead and the manager, Kevin Keegan, had a public meltdown after a gentle taunt by Alex Ferguson, his Manchester United rival. Despite its unfortunate history, a consortium announced on October 7 that it had bought the club for $305 million ($415 million). It promises to bring some long-awaited glory paid for from its huge reserves of cash. Newcastle thus joins Chelsea and Manchester City as the latest Premier League team whose owners have ties to an autocratic government (not to mention others who have secured lucrative sponsorship deals with criminal states, such as Arsenal and Rwanda). Why are authoritarian regimes crazy about English football clubs? The Economist today Selected stories, in your inbox A daily newsletter with the best of our journalism One reason is to project soft power. In her book, Putins People, Catherine Belton claims that Russian President Roman Abramovich, an oligarch who had become wealthy under his patronage, ordered the purchase of Chelsea, a fairly successful team from West London. (Mr Abramovich denies this.) The Kremlin, Ms Belton says, had decided that the way to be accepted into British society was through the country’s greatest love: football. From the outset, the acquisition was aimed at building a beachhead for Russian influence in the UK, she writes. Owning a high-profile European club also gives regimes more leverage within FIFA, the global governing body for games. That may have proved helpful when Russia successfully bid for the 2018 World Cup. The same goes for Qatar, which bought Paris St Germain, France’s most prominent side, in 2011, and will host the match next year, despite the fact that many argue that a small, desert state with a questionable human rights record is an unsuitable beneficiary of the event. Amnesty International calls the deal with Newcastle a clear attempt by the Saudi authorities to wash their atrocious human rights record with the glamor of top football. The NGO cites the country’s propensity to incarcerate and harass critics, the oppression of women and the brutal 2018 state-sponsored murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist. It could all be true. But there is still a business case that can be put forward. England is home to the most watched and richest domestic football league in the world. The Premier League’s latest deal with the broadcasters’ biggest source of revenue is estimated to be worth 3.2 billion ($4.4 billion) per season, nearly double its 2.1 billion ($2.4 billion) which brings in the Spanish top league. like, and a soccer team can be a lucrative business. In 2008, Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, is said to have paid approximately $150 million for Manchester City. The more than 2 billion he is estimated to have spent on world-class players, coaches and facilities since then has earned the club five Premier League trophies. In 2019, he sold a small stake to a private equity fund, which valued the entire club at 3.7 billion. With Newcastle being added to the growing list of super-rich English clubs, buying success becomes more difficult. Clubs are also now somewhat restricted by financial fair play rules, meaning they are generally not allowed to spend much more than they earn (although some wealthy owners have found inventive, hitherto legal ways to get around this). The Premier League also prohibits states from being overly influential within its football clubs. It was this concern that hindered the Saudis’ earlier bid for Newcastle in 2020. This time, the league has been lulled by legally binding guarantees that the kingdom will not interfere in the running of the club. Who says sports and politics can’t go together? More of The economist declares:

How do soccer players get their jersey number?

Why does FIFA want to hold the World Cup every two years?

What is the 3pm blackout rule in British football?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2021/10/08/why-do-authoritarian-regimes-like-to-buy-english-football-clubs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos