New York Islanders are working to make hockey truly a game for everyone





Hockey is a game for everyone. All ages, genders, skill levels and backgrounds can play the game. Often, however, the game is out of reach for segregated communities. It’s no secret that the National Hockey League is doing its bit to expand the game, but so are the New York Islanders. Among the number of events and programs that the islanders organize, players carry out various personal initiatives. Islanders continue to build paths so that everyone can play the hockey game. Unless you live in a state with frigid winters, finding the ice age needed to hone your craft can be challenging. Combine this with the cost of playing the game, and the picture becomes clearer as to why it is so difficult to get started with hockey. Unlike other sports where you just need a ball and some friends to play, hockey is a bit more involved. The New York Islanders have programs designed to bridge the gap for those who don’t know how to start playing hockey. There are more than ten programs that the Islanders organization hosts to the greater Long Island and New York City area. During Tuesday-evening’s preseason game against the Flyers, one of these programs was featured on the broadcast. The 43 Oak Foundation provides an entry point for underserved communities to enter the game of hockey in a way that welcomes all players. Aiming to showcase New York City’s diverse hockey community, 43 Oak Foundation is helping bridge the gap for minority players. Another program that bridges the gap in the game is the Isles Girls Elite Hockey Program. This Islanders program focused on giving women and girls space to play the game while also building valuable tools that can take them off the ice. With the growth of the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League), programs like the Isles Girls Elite Hockey Program provide opportunities for hockey to continue to grow. The programs listed above are just a glimpse of what the islanders to grow the game of hockey in meaningful ways. There is the Future Islanders Program, Islanders High School Hockey, Long Island Blues Special Hockey Club and many more. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Eyes On Isles team! Write for us! There is still a lot of work to be done to create pathways for underserved communities to play hockey, but the foundation is there. The programs that promote positivity within hockey and grow the community are essential because these programs help to bond a team to its community. It is vital to promote these programs. Reaching out and figuring out how a fanbase can support is necessary, because together a fanbase can welcome a local player they have helped make their hockey dreams come true.

