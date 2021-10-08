Sports
Manchester City: Women’s Super League season ‘not irreparable’ – Taylor
Manchester City’s Women’s Super League season is “not irreparable” after a rocky start, says manager Gareth Taylor.
Last season’s runner-up in the WSL won just one of their four league games this time around.
On Saturday they will face Manchester United, who are five places above them in fourth place.
“Our competitive situation doesn’t look good at the moment, but a few wins will change all that,” said Taylor.
“We understand the situation we are in and we are realists in that regard.”
United, newly founded in May 2018, will try to beat City for the first time in the WSL in a match which will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday from 1.15pm BST.
Taylor says it’s been “important to stay positive” and having such a vision is “not a front.”
Last Sunday, Taylor said he was the right person to help City move forward after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by West Ham.
It was their second consecutive home defeat, and came after Arsenal had beaten 5-0.
“There are fine margins between success and failure,” he said.
“If you look at our games individually and the details and content in them, we’re not far off.
“I saw a statistic of the 5-0 loss in the Arsenal game – which I didn’t think felt like a 5-0 loss – both teams had 16 shots on target. That shows we are on the cutting edge of the cut and this is where you find out who the characters are.”
Can Spurs maintain a strong start?
When Tottenham defeated City at the Academy Stadium in September, it was their first win over a club that has won seven major trophies in the last seven years.
The Spurs have made their strongest ever start to a WSL season, winning four games out of four and leveling with leaders Arsenal.
Rehanne Skinner, who is in charge of Spurs in her first full season, says it is “important that we don’t take our foot off the gas” when they face fourth-placed Brighton on Sunday.
“Obviously we started with the intention of improving this club,” said Skinner.
“That’s my job – to take us to another level and make sure we’re consistent performers moving towards a position where we can compete with the more established teams.
“I’m really happy with the way we started. We also showed some variation in our game early on to get results.
“We want to keep it up, but it’s a long season. We have to keep it up and eventually we want to have a solid position at the end of the season.”
The Spurs have beaten Brighton three times in four WSL meetings since being promoted to the top flight.
“They are a bit like our nemesis,” said Brighton boss Hope Powell.
“We have always had very tough games against Tottenham. Sunday should be an interesting meeting again.”
‘A point or three would be huge’
Elsewhere on Sunday, Reading are second from bottom to look for their first win of the season when they host sixth-seeded Aston Villa.
Villa manager Carla Ward said it would be “great to take a point or three” from the game for an international match in which they will not play another WSL game for four weeks.
“I absolutely can’t stand international breaks,” Ward said.
“We are going to lose quite a lot of players. We only have seven or eight left, which is a credit to the group. They are too long.”
“It’s more frustrating. I can’t imagine anyone in my position saying it’s helpful, except maybe those teams that have a lot of injuries.
“You just want to play games, the fans want to see games and the players want to play games.”
